Aja Metoyer’s biography: age, husband, kids, basketball wives

Aja Metoyer is an American reality television star and Instagram personality. She became famous in 2013 after having a child with the famous NBA basketball player, Dwayne Wade. She is also known for appearing on the reality TV series Basketball Wives.

Reality TV star on a red carpet. Photo: JB Lacroix (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Aja Metoyer is a well-known social media sensation. She is prominent on Instagram, where she shares her lifestyle photos. Dwayne Wade's baby mama frequently features her family on her page.

Profile summary

Full name Aja Metoyer Gender Female Date of birth 24 July 1983 Age 39 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 36-32-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-81-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Derek Mother Cynthia Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 3 Profession Reality TV star Net worth $1 million-$2 million Instagram @aja_metoyer

Aja Metoyer's biography

The reality TV star was born in the United States of America. Aja has American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity with Creole roots. Aja completed her high school education at Campbell High School in America.

She has two sisters, Cristen and Melissa, and a brother Derek. They all share a father but have different moms. Who is Aja Metoyer's dad? Her father's name is also Derek, and her mother is called Cynthia.

How old is Aja Metoyer?

Aja Metoyer's age is 39 years old as of 2022. She was born on 24 July 1983. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Aja Metoyer do?

Aja is a well-known reality TV star. She came to prominence in 2017 when she starred in the sixth season of the reality TV series Basketball Wives.

The show is about the lives of NBA players' partners. It was produced by Tom Huffman, Sean Rankin and Jill Holmes. Some of the show's cast members include Evelyn Lozada, Malaysia Pargo, Tami Roman and Shaunie O'Neal.

After her appearance on the show, she has stepped away from the show business. These days, she enjoys life and motherhood away from the cameras.

What is Aja Metoyer's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. This value is, however, not verifiable.

Who is Aja Metoyer married to?

Who is Aja Metoyer's husband? The American celebrity is a single mother of three. She was previously in a relationship with the actor Damon Wayans Jr. She has also dated basketball player Dwayne Wade.

Who are Aja Metoyer's kids?

Aja Metoyer, the Basketball Wives star, has three children, two daughters and a son. She had her daughters, Amara and Amiya Wayans, with famous American actor Damon Wayans Jr. The two had been dating since they were young but never got married. She has joint legal custody with Damon over their two daughters.

Dwayne Wade and Aja Metoyer also share a child. Their son is called Xavier Zechariah. He was born while Dwayne and his long-time partner Gabrielle Union were taking a break in their relationship.

FAQs

Who is Aja Metoyer? She is an American reality television star and Instagram personality widely recognized for appearing in the reality TV series Basketball Wives. How old is Aja Metoyer? The actress is 39 years old as of 2022. She was born on 24 July 1983. Who are Aja Metoyer's parents? Her parents are Derek and Cynthia Metoyer. Who is Aja Metoyer married to? The famous model is not married. She has previously dated basketball player Dwayne Wade and actor Damon Wayans Jr. Who are Aja Metoyer's kids? She has three kids, two daughters, Amara and Amiya Wayans, and a son Xavier Zechariah Wade. What is Aja Metoyer's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $2 million.

Aja Metoyer is an American reality TV star and social media personality who rose to stardom following her appearance in the reality TV series Basketball Wives. She is also a mother of three.

