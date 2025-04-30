The monthly membership fees for SpaceX, Elon Musk's business, have increased in Nigeria

The monthly subscription fee for current Nigerian users would increase to N57,000 on May 30

On October 1, 2024, Starlink earlier announced that it would raise the monthly subscription fee to N75,000

Elon Musk's SpaceX company, which runs the satellite internet service Starlink, has raised the monthly subscription costs for its services in Nigeria.

According to Starlink, the monthly service price will increase beginning 30 May 2025.Photo Credit: Elon Musk

According to a Starlink email sent to subscribers, starting on May 30, the monthly subscription rate for existing users in Nigeria would rise to N57,000.

The monthly subscription rate will rise by 50%, from N38,000 (USD 23.70) to N57,000 (USD 35.57). While the new Starlink Mini kit costs N318,000 (USD 198.33), the standard hardware kit is still available for N590,000 (USD 368.07).

“The monthly service price of Residential is increasing to N57,000,” the email reads.

“As a current customer, your monthly service price will increase beginning 30 May 2025. For new customers, the price increase is effective immediately.

“If you do not wish to continue service, you can cancel at any time on your account page.

“You can receive a full refund of hardware and service if your Starlink is returned within 30 days of purchase or half refund of the hardware if purchased within the last year.”

Starlink declared that it would increase its monthly subscription cost to N75,000 on October 1, 2024.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), however, denounced the increase as being unjustified and going against sectoral policies.

Starlink had to halt the anticipated price change as a result of the development.

Starlink declared on December 28 that starting on January 27, its monthly membership fees for its services in Nigeria would go up.

The hike was not implemented by the corporation, though.

Starlink's monthly subscription rate will rise by 50%, from N38,000 (USD 23.70) to N57,000 (USD 35.57). Photo Credit: Starlink

