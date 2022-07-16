Rose Mendez’s biography: what is known about Alexa Demie’s mom?

Rose Mendez is a make-up artist, fashion and beauty expert, producer and writer from Mexico. She is best known as the mother of the famous American singer and actress Alexa Demie. Rose came into the limelight after her daughter became a notable actress.

Rose Mendez's daughter, Alexa Demie, rose to stardom in 2019 after featuring in the HBO American teen drama, Euphoria as Maddy Perez. She has also appeared in other TV series such as The OA, LOVE and Nineteen on Fire.

Profile summary

Full name Rose Mendez Gender Female Date of birth 25 October 1979 Age 42 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Michoacan, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown (dyed blonde) Eye colour Brown Mother Martha Children 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Scott Willson Vanerstrom Education University High School Profession Make-up artist, writer, producer

Rose Mendez's biography

The make-up artist was born in Michoacan, Mexico, but later relocated to the United States with her family. Rose Mendez's father is not known, but her mother is called Martha. The Mexican writer has a brother named Hugo.

Concerning her education, she graduated from the University High School, Los Angele, for her high school diploma.

How old is Rose Mendez?

As of July 2022, Rose Mendez's age is 42. She was born on 25 October 1979. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Alexa Demie's mother is a well-known make-up artist, producer and writer. She started her career back in Mexico before relocating to the United States. In 2003, she worked at MAC cosmetics as a make-up artist. She worked there for six years.

The make-up artist is also a producer. She has skills in music video, film, independent, and feature film production. Additionally, Rose is a creator and co-founder of Wide Awake & Dreaming Creativity. The company has been in existence since January 2009.

Is Rose Mendez married?

The Mexican producer is divorced. She was married to American actor Scott Willson Vanerstrom, Alexa Demie's father. The two separated when their daughter Alexa was eight years old.

Scott featured in films like In the Heat of the Night, The Great Gatsby and In Cold Blood. In 1980, the actor received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Does Rose Mendez have other children?

Apart from her famous daughter, Alexa, the make-up artist has two other daughters. Falize Rome, a model, Instagram star and fashion designer is her second daughter. Falize is also an entrepreneur who owns a clothing line called RomebyFalize. Her third child is a young girl whose name remains a mystery.

Fast facts about Rose Mendez

Who is Alexa Demie's mom? The actress' mom is Rose Mendez, a make-up artist, producer and writer. When is Rose Mendez's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 25 October every year. What is Rose Mendez's nationality? She is a Mexican national. What is Rose Mendez's ethnicity? The Mexican writer is of Latina descent. How old is Rose Mendez? The Mexican producer is 42 years old as of 2022. Where does Rose Mendez live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Rose Mendez on Instagram? She has an Instagram page with more than 11 thousand followers.

Rose Mendez is a well-known make-up artist, producer and writer from Mexico. She is popularly known as the mother of the famous singer and actress Alexa Demie. Rose is the president of Wide Awake & Dreaming Creativity.

