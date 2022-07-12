Natalie Cabo’s biography: where is she now after Twentysomethings?

Natalie Cabo is an actress, businessperson, and TV personality. She came into the limelight after appearing in Netflix's most popular dating show, Twentysomethings: Austin.

Natalie Cabo has been passionate about acting from a tender age. She landed her first acting role while she was in grade 11, where she played Anne Sullivan & Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker.

Profile summary

Birth name Natalie Cabo Gender Female Date of birth 13 July 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Andres Mother Doris Siblings 3 Relationship status Single University University of North Carolina Profession Actress, producer, TV personality Instagram @keepitcabo

Natalie Cabo's biography

The American actress was born and raised in Miami, Florida, the United States. She is the daughter of Doris and Andres Cabo. Natalie was raised alongside her three sisters, Angie Maria, Rina Esteli and Doris Isabel. She is of Spanish ancestry.

Educational background

Natalie Cabo's high school grades allowed her to join the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business in 2017.

How old is Natalie Cabo?

As of 2022, Natalie Cabo's age is 32 years old. She was born on 13 July 1995. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Natalie Cabo's job?

Natalie from Twentysomethings is an entrepreneur, reality TV star and actress. She started acting in grade 11 when she was featured in The Miracle Worker. In October 2016, she was featured in the movie The Crucible Play while in University.

The reality TV star is also a theatre artist and producer. She featured in Rumors, Columbinus and War of the World. She later became a producer at LAB Theatre. According to her IMDb profile, the actress has four credits to her name.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2021/1 Water Social Group 2020 Drew Cora 2020/11 Metanoia Ashley 2020 Power 2: The Rise Of Power Surg Pippen

The American actress came into the spotlight when she was featured in the Netflix reality show, Twentysomethings: Austin. The show premiered on 10 December 2021 and consisted of 8 young people in their 20s who relocated to Austin to navigate their life away from home. They explore their identities, love life, and friendships.

Additionally, she is the secretary at Lighting Paradise, a family-owned business.

Fast facts about Natalie Cabo

Who is Natalie Cabo? She is an actress, businessperson, and reality TV star from the United States. When is Natalie Cabo's birthday? The actress celebrates her birthday on 13 July every year. What is Natalie Cabo's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Cancer. How old is Natalie Cabo from Twentyshillings? She is 32 years old as of 2022. What is Natalie Cabo's height? The reality television personality is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall. Where is Natalie Cabo now? The American actress currently resides in Miami, United States. What is Natalie Cabo's Instagram page? She is active on Instagram, @keepitcabo, with over 97 thousand followers.

Natalie Cabo is an American actress, businessperson and reality TV star. She rose to fame after appearing on the reality TV show, Twentysomethings: Austin season 1. She also works at a family-owned business, Lighting Paradise as a secretary.

