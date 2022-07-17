Monica Huldt Swedish Bella’s bio: age, measurements, husband

Monica Huldt is a Polish-American adult model, entrepreneur, social media influencer and former teacher. She rose to fame for sharing adult content on her OnlyFans account. She has also worked as a model for various companies and as a brand ambassador.

Photo: swedish_bella on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Monica Huldt, also known as Swedish Bella, is a viral sensation on social media. She is widely known for her OnlyFans account. Apart from OnlyFans, she has a loyal audience on TikTok and Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Monica Huldt Known as Swedish Bella Gender Female Date of birth 22 October 1983 Age 38 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Poland Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Nationality Polish, American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-32-34 Body measurements in centimetres 91-81-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Husband John Huldt Education Begaskilan Eslov School, Malmo Teacher Training College, Profession Adult model, social media influencer, former teacher Net worth $7 million Instagram @swedish_bella

Monica Huldt's bio

The famous model was born in Warsaw, Poland, after which her family moved with her to Eslove, Sweden. Her real name is Monica Huldt, but her fans know her as Swedish Bella. Monica has not revealed much about her family. Nonetheless, her mother is a doctor. However, she was raised in a Christian family, making her a Christian.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How old is Monica Huldt?

Monica Huldt's age is 38 years as of 2022. She was born on 22 October 1983. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Educational background

Monica went to Begaskilan Eslov High School for her O-level education. She then preceded to Malmo Teacher Training College, where she acquired a degree in History. She later joined online certification classes at Carrier Match UK and received a CAPM Certification.

Career

The famous model came into the limelight in 2015 when she started working as an adult model after quitting her teaching job. However, she rose to fame when she started sharing adult content on her OnlyFans account at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is also active on Instagram, with over 2.4 million followers. She majorly posts her modelling and fashion photos on the account. Her TikTok page acquired over 186 thousand followers just a few weeks after joining the network.

She is also a successful entrepreneur and has worked for various companies as a brand ambassador and business developer. Currently, she works for the Global Fashion brand Nova among many other fashion brands. Lastly, she is the director of strategy at The Future of Exclusivity.

What is Monica Huldt's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, her alleged net worth is $7 million. This value is, however, not verifiable. She has earned her wealth mainly from her adult content, especially on OnlyFans. According to Business Insider, the adult model makes 750,000 annually from OnlyFans.

Who is Swedish Bella's husband?

Her husband is called John Huldt. He works as a certified personal trainer at Equinox Westwood. John also has an OnlyFans account. He opened his account following his wife's advice.

The couple is enjoying an open relationship in their marriage whereby John is free to be with other women intimately. However, Monica says that there is openness and trust between them.

Monica Huldt's measurements

She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and she weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, and her body measurements are 36-32-34 inches 91-81-86 in centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Monica Huldt? She is a Polish-American adult model, social media influencer and former teacher widely known for her OnlyFans account. How old is Monica Huldt? She is 38 years old as of 2022. She was born on 22 October 1983. What is Monica Huldt's nationality? She is of white ethnicity and has both Polish and American nationalities. What is Monica Huldt's net worth? Her alleged net worth is $7 million as of 2022. How tall is Monica Huldt? The social media influencer is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Who is Swedish Bella's husband? Her husband is called John Huldt, a certified personal trainer at Equinox Westwood. Where does Monica Huldt live? The actress was born in Poland, but she currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States.

Monica Huldt is a prominent Polish-American adult model, former teacher and social media influencer. She is popularly recognized for her OnlyFans account, where she consistently shares her adult content. She is also famous on other social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

READ ALSO: Jacob Day's biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth, TikTok

Legit.ng recently published an article on Jacob Day's biography. Jacob is a famous YouTuber and social media influencer from Chicago, Illinois, United States. He gained public attention after sharing several lip-sync and hilarious clips on TikTok.

Aside from that, he is also part of The Breezy Boys, which is a group of TikTok stars. The group was formed in 2021. Ace Ackers, Jackson Dean, Eddie Preciado and Kristian Ramey are some of the group's members.

Source: Legit.ng