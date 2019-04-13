Joyce DeWitt today: age, net worth, husband, children, personal life

Joyce DeWitt is an American actress and comedian. She is known for playing Janet Wood on the ABC sitcom Three's Company from 1977 to 1984, where she appeared in 171 episodes. She has also appeared in other films and TV series such as Living Single, The Great Fight and The Savant.

Joyce DeWitt attends the 25th annual Broadway Flea Market at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: UGC

Is Joyce DeWitt still alive? Yes, she is. Most people know her as the amusing Janet Wood from the popular American sitcom Three's Company. During her long acting career, she managed to play different roles; that is why she has remained in the memory of her audience for a long time.

Profile summary

Real name Joyce Anne DeWitt Gender Female Date of birth April 23, 1949 Age 73 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Wheeling, West Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Dutch-Italian) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 161 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Norma DeWitt Father Paul DeWitt Siblings 7 School Speedway Senior High School University Ball State University and University of California Profession Actress and comedian

Joyce DeWitt's biography

Joyce Anne DeWitt was born on April 23, 1949, in Wheeling, West Virginia, USA but grew up in Speedway, Indiana. Her parents are Paul and Norma DeWitt. She was raised along with her other four sisters and three brothers. She is of mixed ethnicity, her father has Dutch roots, and her mother is Italian.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Educational background

Actress Joyce DeWitt attends the 8th Annual TV Land Awards at Sony Studios on April 17, 2010, in Culver City, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The actress attended Ball State University for a theatre degree. She later received her master's degree at the University of California in Los Angeles in 1974.

Acting career

Her love for the theatre began at a young age. As a teenager, she took an active part in school performances and also took part in cheerleading. By the time she left school, Joyce DeWitt knew what she would tie her life to.

Before starting an acting career, Joyce worked as a secretary. She debuted in 1975 in one of the episodes of the famous television series Baretta.

The following year she appeared in the TV series Most Wanted as Cindy. She became more famous between 1976 to 1984 when she was cast to play the role of Janet Wood in the television series Three's Company.

The plot centres on three unmarried housemates, Janet Wood, Chrissy Snow, and Jack Tripper, who reside in an apartment building in Santa Monica, California. The farcical show follows the antics and mishaps of the trio's social lives, financial troubles, and ongoing misunderstandings. Joyce appeared in 171 episodes of the show.

Since her debut, the actress has appeared in more than 25 films and TV series. Below are all her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.

Movies

Below are the films that the actress has appeared in.

Year Film Role Pre-production 18 Jay's Mom Post-production Ask Me to Dance Nana Completed Street Signs: Homeless But Not Hopeless Narrator (Voice) 2020 Scattered, Smothered & Covered Christmas Rita 2019 The Savant Detective Randi Toney 2015 Rock Story Judge Carol Ann Connelly 2014 My Boyfriends' Dogs Nikki 2014 Snapshot First Lady 2011 The Great Fight Randi Toney 2010 Failing Better Now Irene 2009 Call of the Wild Jolene 2003 The Nick at Nite Holiday Special Miss DeWitt, The Housekeeper 1995 Spring Fling! Linda Hayden 1984 Saturday's the Place! Reporter 1978 With This Ring Jilly Weston

Television series

Below is a list of all the TV series the American actress has played a role in.

Year TV series Role 2000 Hope Island Laetitia Barton 1998 Twitch City Joyce DeWitt 1998 Living Single Joyce DeWitt 1995 Cybill Psychic Pals Host 1984 Finder of Lost Loves Lynn Powell 1976-1984 Three's Company Janet Wood 1979 The Love Boat Jackie Landers 1979 The Ropers Janet Wood 1979 Supertrain Natalie 1977 The Tony Randall Show Terri Blake 1976 Most Wanted Cindy 1975 Baretta Mother Earth / Waitress

How much is Janet from Three's Company worth?

Actress Joyce DeWitt attends The Cinema Society & Altoids screening of The Weinstein Company's "Our Idiot Brother" at 1 MiMA Tower in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joyce DeWitt's net worth is estimated at $4 million. The comedian is a philanthropist who spends most of her time helping those in need. In addition, she has taken part in various charity events.

Joyce DeWitt's personal life

The actress is very secretive and prefers to hide her private life, so there is no official information about Joyce DeWitt's husband.

However, she was in a romantic relationship with actor and director Ray Buktenica from 1973 to 1980. Talking about Joyce DeWitt's children, it is not known if she has any kids with Ray or someone else.

Who is Joyce DeWitt married to?

The actress has never been married; hence details about Joyce DeWitt's spouse are unavailable.

Are Suzanne Somers and Joyce DeWitt friends?

The two are good friends. They co-starred in the TV series Three's Company, where Suzanne played the role of Chrissy Snow, Janet's roommate.

Is Janet on Three's Company still alive?

Yes, she is still alive and very active in the entertainment industry. Some of her upcoming roles include 18 as Jay's Mom, Ask Me to Dance as Nana and Street Signs: Homeless But Not Hopeless as the narrator.

What happened to Joyce DeWitt?

In El Segundo, California, Joyce was detained for drunk driving in 2009. According to the police officers who filed the report, they stopped an inebriated woman after seeing her do a number of manoeuvres close to the park barricades.

DeWitt was detained after police officers administered multiple tests to determine how much alcohol was in her system. After acknowledging the travel limits, she was freed.

On May 20, 2010, she was given a three-year probationary period and had to participate in a nine-month alcohol rehabilitation program. She also had to pay a $510 fine.

Joyce DeWitt is an actress and comedian who began her acting career in the 1970s. She is still very active in acting but very private regarding her personal life.

READ ALSO: Isabel Arraiza's biography: age, parents, measurements, movies

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Isabel Arraiza. She is an American actress and model who came into the limelight in 2018 following her appearance in the TV series Elementary as Lily Zavala.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, United States, Isabel was raised alongside her elder brother Antonio Arraiza. She currently has 11 acting credits under her name. Take a look at her biography to learn more about her life.

Source: Legit.ng