Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: Does Opposition Exist in Nigeria? Lawyer Reacts
We don't do opposition here, we do word trading. Word-trading in terms of who can be in the media condemning each other and it is quite unfortunate that the same SDP that was robbed of election result. There should be a proper alliances, if you want to join SDP, go and resign from the PDP, don't be playing two party cards. Leave PDP for good, join SDP then let's know what the party is bringing on the table. Enough of this daydreaming.
Enough of the chorus of words without letting us know what they're fighting for. Is it good education, good roads, good governance? Let us see, then the people will decide, but as far as we are concerned, the essence of what is happening is just an alliance of climate, trying to form a molecule, and whatever that molecule will form at the end of the day, is what they want to call it. That's just a friendship of necessity, not a well-galvanised prepared system to ensure change of government, it is just a seizure of power that people are interested in.
