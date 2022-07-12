Rico The Giant’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Rico The Giant is an American YouTuber, professional gamer, streamer and music producer. He rose to prominence by sharing original video game simulations on his YouTube channel. Currently, he boasts a massive following across various social media platforms.

Photo: @ricothegiant on Instagram (modified by author)

Rico The Giant created his YouTube channel in 2016. Apart from being a successful YouTuber, he is also a music producer with substantial knowledge and skills in the field.

Profile summary

Real name Tyrique Joseph Nickname Rico The Giant Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 1998 Rico The Giant's age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 166 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, gamer, streamer, music producer Net worth $1.5 million YouTube Rico The Giant Twitch RicoTheGiant

Rico The Giant's biography

The YouTube star was born Tyrique Joseph in 1998 in the United States. He is an American national and of African-American descent. He has a sister who passed away, but her name is unknown.

Career progress

Rico The Giant is a known YouTuber, music producer, professional gamer and Twitch streamer. He started his gaming career by playing Call of Duty games and game simulation recordings. In addition, he plays Iron Man, Black Ops 3, Spider-Man, and horror games, among others.

Rico The Giant created his YouTube channel on 27 January 2016. However, he uploaded his first video on 22 August 2016. His account mainly consists of his gaming videos and vlogs. At the time of writing, the channel has amassed 808 thousand subscribers.

The American YouTuber is on Instagram with 134 thousand followers, where he shares his photos. He is also on Twitter and currently has over 128 thousand followers. He is also a popular Twitch streamer with 79 thousand followers.

Apart from being a YouTuber and a gamer, he is a music producer. On 27 September 2016, he launched a YouTube channel where he uploaded his work as a music producer. The channel has over 16 thousand subscribers. Some of the tracks he has published on his SoundCloud account as a producer include:

Can't Hang

ILLAMERICAN+BABY-RUN UP A CHECK/SSS

Fuk Da Feds

SAUCEMAN-Danny Phantom ft. JUICEMAN+Trench 17.

YUNG FAWN x KC-Dark

Unidentified

What is Rico The Giant's net worth?

The YouTuber's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. However, this information is not official. He primarily earns his income from his gaming career and brand promotions. The gamer also dabbles in music production.

What happened to Rico The Giant?

The American YouTuber's sister died in July 2021. He shared the news of her death on his Twitter account, though he didn't mention the cause. Many of his fans comforted him for his loss.

How tall is Rico The Giant?

Rico The Giant's height is 5 feet 4 inches (166 centimetres) and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Additionally, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Fast facts about Rico The Giant

Rico The Giant is a renowned YouTuber, Twitch streamer, professional gamer and music producer. He has a considerable YouTube audience, thanks to his engaging gaming content on the platform.

