Tracy Marrow Jr.: 7 fascinating facts about Ice-T’s son

Tracy Marrow Jr is an American musician, actor, and record producer. He is best known as the son of American rapper, songwriter, actor, and producer Ice-T. Marrow is a member of his father's rock band, Body Count.

Rapper Tracy 'Little Ice' Marrow jr attends the 13th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards After-party at LAX Nightclub on November 15, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Tracy Marrow Jr. keeps a low profile. However, he is forging his career in the music industry. Like his father, he is exceptionally talented. Professionally, he is an actor, record producer, and singer.

Profile summary

Full name Tracy Marrow Jr Nickname Little Ice Gender Male Date of birth 23 November 1991 Tracy Marrow Jr's age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Darlene Ortiz Father Tracy Lauren Marrow Siblings 2 Profession Musician, actor, record producer Net worth $ 2 million

7 fascinating facts about Ice-T’s son

Who is Tracy Marrow Jr? He is an American celebrity best known for his ties with rapper Ice-T. Here are some fascinating facts about Little Ice:

1. Tracy Marrow Jr was born in 1991

Tracy was born on 23rd November 1991 to parents Tracy Lauren Marrow and Darlene Ortiz. He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. How old is Tracy Marrow Jr? As of 2022, Tracy is 30 years old.

Ice-T, wife Coco (Nicole Austin) and son Little Ice (Tracy Marrow Jr.)

Source: Getty Images

2. He is Ice-T's only son

How many kids does Ice-T have? The musician has three children from three different women. He has two daughters and a son. Tracy Jr. has a sister named Letesha and Chanel Nicole Marrow.

Tracy's elder sister Letesha is a reality TV star, CEO, and assistant director. Letesha created T-Tea-V Behind the Scenes a reality TV show, which revolves around her father's life on tour. In addition, Tracy Marrow Jr's sister has featured in Unsung and Ice Loves Coco.

Little Ice has a younger sister named Chanel Nicole. His sister is a Sagittarius, born on 28th November 2015. Nicole is the daughter of Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin. As of 2022, Little Ice's sister is six years old.

3. Tracy Marrow Jr's mother is a celebrity

Who is the mother of Tracy Marrow Jr? Jr mother's name is Darlene Ortiz. She is an actress, model, composer, social media celebrity, and radio host. In addition, Darlene has appeared in multiple music videos. She is regarded and referred to as the first cover girl of rap. Ortiz was on the cover of Ice-T's 1987 album Rhyme Pays.

Darlene Ortiz has published a book titled The Definition of Down: My Life with Ice T and the Birth of Hip Hop. The book gives an insight into her relationship with the rapper and raising their son.

4. He is a musician

What does Tracy Marrow Jr do for a living? He has established himself as a musician, actor, and record producer. He is part of his father's rock band, Body Count. He has been a member of the band since 2017. The musician helped write and produce some of the tracks in the band's 6th album titled Bloodlust. He is a backup vocalist.

Since joining the group in 2017, the band has released two albums, Bloodlust (2017) and Carnivore (2020). Additionally, Tracy's father confirmed through his official Twitter that the band is set to release their 8th studio album titled Merciless.

Ice-T's son Tracy "Little Ice" Marrow Jr. attends the Ice-T and Coco vow renewal ceremony at the W Hotel in Hollywood on June 3, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Marrow has featured in shows such as Ice Loves Coco and Celebrity Family Feud as a reality TV personality and actor.

5. He is of mixed ethnic background

Marrow is of mixed ethnic background. His father is of African, American, and Creole ancestry, while his mother is of African-American and Hispanic descent. His grandfather was of African-American descent, while his grandmother, is of French, African, Spanish and Native American origin. As for Tracy's mother, she has Hispanic and African-American descent.

6. Tracy was arrested in 2012

Why was Ice-T's son arrested? He was arrested back in October 2012 and fined $10,000 for speeding. The singer was arrested in Los Angeles after he was pulled over for supposedly blasting music from his vehicle. It is alleged that the musician was asked to reduce the volume of the music. However, he did not comply. He instead made some comments toward the police and turned the volume up.

The altercation led to Tracy being detained. While detaining him, they learnt that he had an outstanding warrant of $10,000 for speeding.

7. He is allegedly worth $2 million

As of 2022, the Biography Mask alleges that Tracy Marrow Jr's net worth is $2 million. He has made his money working as a musician and producer. On the other hand, his father is worth a staggering $65 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He has made his wealth working as a rapper, singer, songwriter and reality TV star.

Above are some fascinating facts about Ice-T’s son, Tracy Marrow Jr. Although he is a quiet person who keeps a low profile, these facts give an in-depth view of his life.

