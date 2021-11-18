Eva Pilgrim’s biography: age, ethnicity, parents, husband, baby

Eva Pilgrim is a news reporter from the United States. She has made a name for herself by co-costing ABC News' Good Morning America Weekend Edition.

A photo of Eva Pilgrim. Photo: @evapilgrim

The anchor has achieved success in both her professional and personal life. Eva Pilgrim's bio reveals the most interesting facts you should know about the anchor.

Profile summary

Full name Eva Pilgrim Gender Female Date of birth 30th August 1982 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 48 Weight in pounds 106 Body measurements in inches 34-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-81 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother In Sook Gayle Father Tim Pilgrim Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Ed Hartigan Children 1 University The University of South Carolina, University of Florida Profession News correspondent Twitter @evapilgrim Facebook Eva Pilgrim Instagram @evapilgrim

Eva Pilgrim's biography

Where did Eva Pilgrim grow up? The anchor grew up in different places as her family relocated several times before settling in Lexington County, South Carolina, USA. She was in the third grade at the time. The host has a younger sister named Sherry and a younger brother named Sean.

How old is Eva from GMA?

The reporter was born on 30th August 1982 in South Korea. As of 2022, Eva Pilgrim's age is 39 years.

Who are Eva Pilgrim's parents?

Eva from Good Morning America is very close to her parents. They live in South Carolina, at the home of her father's extended family.

Her father's name is Tim Pilgrim. When Eva was born, he was serving in the military in South Korea.

Her mother's name is In Sook Gayle. She is of Korean origin. She now works at a nursing home. When it comes to Eva Pilgrim's ethnicity, she is of mixed race, with white and Asian ancestry.

Is Eva Pilgrim's father black?

No, he is not. Tim is white.

What nationality is Eva Pilgrim?

The news correspondent holds an American nationality.

Where did Eva Pilgrim go to college?

Eva Pilgrim from ABC News graduated from Airport High School in West Columbia. She was a member of several clubs and the student government in high school.

Aside from that, she was the editor of the school newspaper and contributed high school sports articles to The Lexington Chronicle, a local newspaper.

Following graduation, she applied to the University of South Carolina School of Journalism and Mass Communications. While in college, she created web stories for WIS-TV.

She graduated from it in 2004. Then, she continued her education at the University of Florida.

Career

Before joining ABC News, she worked in various places, including Charlotte, West Virginia, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis, before joining ABC in New York. In an interview with Columbia Metropolitan, she described her attitude to her work as follows:

Life happens as you're telling these stories. This business is about how much you can bear. So much of it requires working harder to do the extra thing to get the story, and I mean that in a completely ethical way. A lot of other parts of life are compromised by that because you are constantly gone. Now, I'm in a very different position, but the first several years of the network, I had no days off.

She began her career in the media as a web producer at WIS-TV in Columbia. She worked there from 2002 to 2004. From 2004 to 2006, she worked as a morning anchor for WVVA.

She spent the next three years working as a reporter for Fox Charlotte. Later on, she received a job at WXIN TV. Then, in December 2012, she left it to join WPVI.

In 2015, she joined ABC News. Eva Pilgrim's GMA career began in 2018. She was named one of two new anchors for ABC News' Good Morning America Weekend Edition.

Is Eva Pilgrim married?

Yes, she is. Eva Pilgrim's husband's name is Ed Hartigan. He works in advertising and marketing.

Pilgrim and Hartigan met at the wedding of a mutual friend in Miami. They began dating shortly after that. To be with his beloved, Ed moved to Brooklyn.

They legally married in November of 2019. When it came to their wedding, they hoped to hold it in Israel. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to change their plans.

As a result, the celebration was held at New York City Hall. Following that, they decided to get a French bulldog. They called him Walter.

Did Eva Pilgrim have her baby?

Yes, she did. Eva Pilgrim's baby arrived on 2nd October 2021. The news anchor went on her Instagram to share the news with her fans.

She shared their picture captioned with the words:

Welcome to the world little Ella. She already seems to know what she wants… and she isn't shy about voicing her opinion. Seriously obsessed with this little girl.

When is Eva Pilgrim due?

The anchor is currently not pregnant. Instead, she is raising her baby, who is currently nine months old.

What is Eva Pilgrim's net worth?

There are no credible sources that reveal Eva Pilgrim's salary. However, according to Wealthy Celebrity, her net worth is guesstimated at $3 million -$5 million. She earned it through her work as a reporter and news anchor.

How tall is Eva Pilgrim?

The anchor has a height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs 106 pounds (48 kilograms). She has dark brown hair and eyes. Eva's body measurements are 34-24-32 inches (86-61-81 centimetres).

Where is Eva Pilgrim today?

The journalist now resides in New York City with her husband, child, and dog.

Eva Pilgrim is now enjoying motherhood. She advises those who want to get off to a good start in life to treat others well and be kind to them. The host is thankful to everyone who has helped her get to where she is today. Eva claims she would not be where she is today without their help and support.

