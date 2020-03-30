Gianluca Vacchi's biography: age, net worth, girlfriend, ex-wife

Gianluca Vacchi is a successful businessman, entrepreneur, author and DJ. He rose to the limelight after posting videos of himself dancing online. He uses the online space to show his flamboyant lifestyle, something that has earned him millions of followers on Instagram.

Gianluca Vacchi attends the Inaugural 'World Bloggers Awards' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: @Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Gianluca Vacchi is a wealthy businessman who comes from an affluent family. He is an outgoing character who lives to the fullest. Read on to learn more about his age, net worth, girlfriend, and child.

Profile summary

Full name Gianluca Vacchi Nicknames Grandpa Playboy, The Money King Gender Male Date of birth 5th August 1967 Age 54 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Bologna, Italy Current residence Bologna, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity Italian Zodiac sign Leo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour White Eye colour Blue Marital status Single Girlfriend Sharon Fonseca Children 1 Father Alberto Vacchi Alma mater Università di Bologna Profession Businessman, entrepreneur, author, musician, and DJ Instagram @gianlucavacchi

Who is Gianluca Vacchi?

Gianluca Vacchi, alias Grandpa Playboy or The Money King, is a famous entrepreneur, businessman, author, and disc jockey. He is known for his flashy lifestyle and multiple tattoos. He runs successful businesses that have made him the wealthy man he is today.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How old is Gianluca Vacchi?

Gianluca Vacchi's age is 54 years as of 2022. He was born on 5th August 1967, and his Zodiac sign is Leo.

The businessman attends the Elisabetta Franchi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 in Milan, Italy. Photo: @Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

What is Gianluca Vacchi's nationality?

The businessman's nationality is Italian. He was born and raised in Bologna, Italy. He lives in the same area to date and has Italian ancestry.

His father, Alberto Vacchi, was the president of Unindustria Bologna between 2011 and 2015. He oversaw the merger with Confindustria Modena and Unindustria Ferrara between 2015 and 2017. His grandmother introduced him to the piano when he was seven.

Educational background

The businessman and entrepreneur went to Università di Bologna. He graduated with a degree in business and economics.

What does Gianluca Vacchi do?

Before Gianluca Vacchi became famous, he was a successful businessman. After graduating from Università di Bologna, he joined his family business. This gave him a good start in his business and entrepreneurship journey.

He developed an interest in the stock market, so he started buying and selling securities. At the same time, he honed his business management skills in his family business. He was appointed the President of Societa Europea Autocaravan (SEA) and a non-executive director at IMA.

In 2006, he launched a designer watch business called ToyWatch, which had tremendous growth in its first year. He later sold it.

He then started a travel and tourism company called Last Minute Tour and sold it after some time. He left the corporate world at 45. He felt it was the right time to seek fun and enjoy life after a long career in the corporate world.

In May 2013, he posted his first Instagram video. Today, he has over 22.3 million followers on the platform. He is known for his sassy dance moves and luxurious lifestyle. He also uses the platform to endorse brands and give fans a sneak peek into his family life. Lamborghini, Beluga Vodka, and KEBHOUZE are some of the brands he has endorsed on Instagram.

Gianluca is also an author. In 2016, he published his biography Enjoy. Besides authorship and social media influencing, he is a talented musician and DJ. As a musician, he has released several songs, including Mueve, Subelo y Bajalo, Waglio, LOVE, Trump-It, and Come On and Show 'Em.

As a DJ, he has worked closely with respected DJs such as Steve Aoki, Christian Lena, Albertino, and Nicola Zucchi. He has a record contract with the dance music label known as Spinnin’ Records.

In 2022, it was announced that the businessman would be launching his career in the film and television industry. He starred in a Prime Video documentary called Gianluca Vacchi: Mucho Mas. The documentary premiered on 25th May 2022, and focuses on his personal life, including his relationship with the people closest to him.

How much is Gianluca Vacchi worth?

Gianluca Vacchi's net worth is $200 million. How did Gianluca Vacchi get rich? He made most of his fortune as a large stockholder in an Italian manufacturing business called IMA. He makes millions of dollars every year in dividends. Besides business, he also earns money from DJing gigs.

The businessman has invested his money in real estate. He was previously splitting time between Miami, Florida, and Italy. He recently decided to dispose of his Sunset Harbour penthouse in Miami Beach for $10.9 million.

The businessman, Sharon Fonseca, and Blu Jerusalema attend the"MUCHO MAS" Photocall at Villa Reale in Monza, Italy. Photo: @Rosdiana Ciaravolo

Source: Getty Images

Is Gianluca Vacchi married?

The businessman is yet to get married. However, he has expressed the desire to get married to his current partner, Sharon Fonseca. The two welcomed a daughter named Blu Jerusalema in October 2020.

He said he would love for Blu to grow up in a traditional family comprising father, mother, and children. He further added he would like to wait for his daughter to be a little older so she can remember her parents' wedding. On the other hand, Sharon said she would want more children with him.

Blu was born with a condition called cleft palate. The condition occurs when the parts of a baby's face do not join properly during its development in the womb. She has undergone treatment and is now okay. The experience aroused the businessman's interest in charities and foundations helping children with the condition.

How did Gianluca Vacchi meet Sharon?

The entrepreneur and businessman met Sharon in Miami during one of his video shoots. He was instantly attracted to her the first time he saw her and wanted her to become the mother of his child.

Before the businessman started dating Sharon, he was in a relationship with Giorgia Gabriele. The two would post videos of themselves dancing and going on romantic vacations. The two parted ways in mid-2017. At some point, he was engaged to Melissa Sato, but the two parted ways after some time.

How old is Gianluca Vacchi's wife?

Sharon is the businessman's partner and soon-to-be wife. She is 27 years old as of 2022 and is a Venezuelan model, fashion designer, actress, and social media personality. She was born on 31st January 1995, and her Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Height and weight

The author and DJ is 5' 8" or 173 centimetres tall and weighs about 170 pounds or 77 kilogrammes. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Quick facts about Gianluca Vacchi

He became a dad in his fifties.

He splits his time between Italy and the United States of America.

He has multiple tattoos on his upper body.

He enjoys dancing and spending time with his family.

He owns two dogs.

Gianluca Vacchi is an Italian businessman and social media celebrity best known for showing his flashy lifestyle on social media. He is the president of SEA Societa Europea Autocaravan, a successful business empire.

READ ALSO: Emma Brooks McAllister’s biography: age, height, net worth, partner

Legit.ng recently published Emma Brooks McAllister’s biography. McAllister is an American model, entrepreneur, TikTok star, and social media influencer. She came into the limelight after winning a beauty contest in her home state in 2019.

McAllister has amassed a significant following on her social media accounts, where she shares dance videos, lip-syncs, and fashion-related vlogs. She was born in Houma, Louisiana, United States of America but currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Legit.ng