Jake Webber’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend, net worth

Who is Jake Webber? He is a social media influencer, rock music singer, and entrepreneur from the United States. He shares numerous entertaining videos, including true crime stories and revealing crime memorabilia on YouTube. Furthermore, he is also known as Tara Yummy’s boyfriend.

Jake Webber started his career as a social media entertainer, mainly focusing on YouTube and TikTok. However, he also developed an interest in singing and has since released a few songs.

Profile summary

Full name Jake Webber Gender Male Date of birth 11 June 1998 Jake Webber’s age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wichita, Kansas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown (Occasionally dyed in different colours) Eye colour Light brown Mother Lora Webber Father Jack Webber Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Tara Thompson (Tara Yummy) Profession YouTuber, musical artist, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $100 thousand - $1 million TikTok @jakewebber9 YouTube Jake Webber

Jake Webber’s biography

The entertainer was born in Wichita, Kansas, USA, to his parents, Jack and Lora Webber. How old is Jake Webber? He is 24 years old as of 2022 as he was born on 11 June 1998. His mother is a professional graphic designer, while his father is a businessman.

He has three siblings and was raised in a Christian family. The rock music singer is an American national of white ethnicity.

Who are Jake Webber’s siblings?

The entertainer grew up alongside two brothers, Ryan and Reggie, and a sister, Jullian. Ryan is the oldest among them, and he is a PE teacher in a school in Las Vegas, while Reggie and Jullian are social media stars.

What is Jake Webber famous for?

He is a social media influencer, singer, and entrepreneur. The entertainer created his YouTube channel in April 2014, and today, the channel has over 1.5 million subscribers. He uploads videos on the platform, including true crime details and memorabilia, fun moments, challenges, music videos, and other relatable content.

He sometimes teams up with other YouTubers such as Sam and Colby to create content which he also shares on his TikTok account.

Jake has a considerable following on Instagram where he regularly shares his lifestyle photos. Besides content creation, the Mental Handcuffs singer owns an online apparel store known as No Name.

The celebrity was also featured in the 2019 TV series The Reality House.

Jake Webber’s songs

The music artist started singing in 2020, and he has released a single EP album called Anarkid, with ten songs. Here is a list of his songs:

Mental Handcuffs

Eat My Spit

KILLIONAIRE

ANTICHRIST

KMS

Scum On Your Shoe

Hate Your Life

Blue

WASTE MY TIME

ANARCHY

What is Jake Webber’s net worth?

The online entertainer’s exact net worth is unknown. However, Popular Networth, an unreliable source, estimates that it is between $100 thousand and $1 million.

Who is Jake Webber dating?

He is dating Tara Thompson, popularly known on social media as Tara Yummy. Jake Webber’s girlfriend is a YouTuber and Instagram model. The couple has been together for approximately three years, and they regularly share their best moment photos on their respective social media pages.

How tall is Jake Webber?

Jake Webber’s height is 6 feet and 3 inches or 191 centimetres. Additionally, the YouTuber weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jake Webber

Where is Jake Webber from? Reggie Webber’s brother hails from Wichita, Kansas, USA. However, he currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Jake Webber's profession? He is a renowned content creator on YouTube and TikTok. Moreover, he is a musician and businessperson. Are Jake Webber and Reggie Webber brothers? Yes, Reggie is Jake’s older brother. When is Jake Webber’s birthday? He marks his birthday on 11 June every year. What is Jake Webber’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Gemini. Are Jake Webber and Tara still together? Yes, the duo is still dating, and they share their collaborative content on social media. How much is Jake Webber worth? His net worth ranges between $100 thousand and $1 million.

Jake Webber enjoys a thriving career as a social media influencer with a massive audience on YouTube and TikTok. He is also a rock music singer and entrepreneur.

