Portable has been sentenced to prison by a Magistrate Court sitting in Ogun state for assaulting some police officers

In a post sighted online, the court stated that the singer was arrested in March 2023 after he assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest

It was also stated that he stole at a studio as the items he took were shared in the post and his fine option stated

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has finally faced the wrath of the law for what he did to a police officer in 2022.

In a post by Linda Ikeji's blog, the singer, who was compared to Verydarkman by Dr Reuben Abati was sentenced to three months in prison by a magistrate court in Ogun state.

According to the report, Portable's judgement was delivered in a court sitting in Ifo Local Government. It was reported that the music star was found guilty of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

In the statement, it was disclosed that Portable was arrested in 2023 after physically attacking a police inspector and obstructing officers who were attempting to serve him an arrest warrant.

Though the offence was committed in 2022 at Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District.

Charges against Portable emerges

According to the magistrate court, the Zeh Nation boss conspired to commit felony and assault, an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.

The music star, who had a long-running battle with his senior colleague, Saheed Osupa also stole some musical equipments, including a Yamaha H55 studio monitor, a complete Studio 2 interface connection cable, and an AKG P420 condenser.

However, Portable was given an option of N10,000 for each of his offenses and was asked to pay, N30, 000 instead of spending three months in prison.

Delivering his judgement, the Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo stated that the singer was guilty of Counts 1 and 2. He sentenced him to one month imprisonment with an option of a N10,000 fine for Count 1 and two months imprisonment with an option of a N20,000 fine for Count 2.

See the charges here:

“That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large, on the 18th day of November 2022 at 11:00 hrs, in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: assault, and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006."

"That you, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned district, did unlawfully assault one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi (male) by beating him all over his body, thereby committing an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

"That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, on various occasions in the year 2022, at Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did steal some musical equipment, including a Yamaha H55 studio monitor, a complete Studio 2 interface connection cable, and an AKG P420 condenser, thereby committing an offense contrary to Sections 384 and 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria, 2006.”

