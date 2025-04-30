The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, is allegedly on his way out of the PDP

The former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was Atiku's running mate in 2023, said the former vice president will soon leave the PDP

Okowa said he regretted being Atiku's running mate in 2023 and explained the reason he accepted the VP ticket

Asaba, Delta state - 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ifeanyi Okowa, alleged that Atiku Abubakar will soon leave the PDP.

Okowa said the former vice president is on his way out of the main opposition party.

Ifeanyi Okowa regrets contesting as Atiku Abubakar's running mate in 2023. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Okowa/Atiku Abubakar

The former Delta state governor stated this while speaking on Arise TV on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Atiku will soon leave PDP

“I discussed the coalition with Atiku, who is on his way out of the PDP before we moved to the APC.”

Okowa regrets running under PDP in 2023

As reported by The Sun, Okowa regretted contesting under PDP as Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 presidential elections.

He said his decision to become Atiku’s running mate contradicted the wishes of his people and might have cost the PDP support in the South.

According to Okowa, he said he accepted the nomination out of loyalty to the PDP.

Okowa, however, conceded it was a misalignment with the prevailing mood in Delta and the broader southern region.

“Even when we were campaigning, I realised our people were not interested in having another northerner come into power, but the decision had already been taken at the federal level by the party, and I had been nominated. Still, in retrospect, I now believe I should have gone with the will of my people.”

Atiku's coalition lacks clarity, structure

Okowa distanced himself from the proposed Atiku-led grand opposition coalition.

The former governor described the coalition as lacking clarity, structure, and urgency.

“It does not seem that a viable vehicle has been confirmed for that coalition, and it doesn’t also appear that a coalition could build strength in such a short period,”

Tinubu must complete 8-year tenure, Okowa declares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okowa said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must complete tenure.

Okowa, a former running mate to Atiku Abubakar declared for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Okowa, he discussed the coalition with Atiku, adding that the former vice president is on his way out of the PDP.

Tinubu breaks silence as Okowa join APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu finally reacted to the recent defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Okowa, and other PDP leaders' defection to the ruling APC.

Tinubu described the mass defection in Delta state as a “political tsunami” unprecedented in the history of the south-south and Nigeria at large. Legit.ng reported that the defection saw a massive collapse of the PDP structure into the APC, including the governor’s cabinet, senators, federal lawmakers, and 500 councillors across 25 local government areas.

