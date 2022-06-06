Wesley Tucker’s biography: age, height, birthday, songs, tattoos

Wesley Tucker is a famous social media influencer and musician from the United States. He gained initial fame through his blog on Tumblr and later became popular on Instagram and YouTube. He is known for releasing hits such as Space For Me and Miles Away.

Wesley Tucker gradually gained popularity on social media by doing hit song covers of prominent artists such as Justin Bieber. Later, he started composing and releasing his own songs.

Profile summary

Full name Wesley Finn Tucker Nickname Wes Gender Male Date of birth 11 June 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Sharon Medland Hawkins Siblings 1 Education Arcadia High School Relationship status Dating Partner Molly O'Malia Profession Social media influencer, musician Instagram @wesleytucker

Wesley Tucker’s bio

The popular musician was born in Arizona in the United States. He was raised by his mom Sharon alongside his sister Sarah Hawkins in Arizona but later moved to Los Angeles, California, where he currently resides. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

Tucker attended Arcadia High School in Phoenix, Arizona and graduated in 2015. While at school, he played soccer (football) as a forward.

When is Wes Tucker’s birthday?

He was born on 11 June 1997. Wesley Tucker’s age is 25 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Wesley Tucker’s profession?

Wesley is a social media influencer and musician. His YouTube channel Wes Tucker was created in June 2017, and it has more than 42K subscribers. He uses the channel to share his music videos and lifestyle vlogs, but he has not been very active on it. He also uploads similar videos and other entertaining content on his TikTok account.

Wes boasts a significant fan following (745K followers) on Instagram, where he shares his lifestyle photos and endorses brands such as Formrunner Apparel and boohooMAN. He is also on Twitter with over 168k followers and OnlyFans, where he posts exclusive content for $5/month.

Wesley Tucker’s songs

The YouTuber started singing in 2014 when he was 17 and released his debut single Monument in November 2017. He launched his debut EP called Phases in March 2022. Here is a list of his other songs.

Space For Me

Jane

Weakness

I.D.K.R.N (I Don’t Know Right Now)

Miles Away

Without Your Love

Round The Clock

Strong

Who is Wesley Tucker dating?

The Los Angeles-based entertainer is dating famous model and social media personality Molly O'Malia. The two have been in a relationship since 2020.

Before his relationship with Molly O'Malia, the social media influencer allegedly dated YouTube singer Kellie Eastwood and model Loren Gray Beech.

How tall is Wesley Tucker?

Wesley Tucker’s height is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 centimetres). The celebrity musician weighs about 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Fast facts about Wesley Tucker

Who is Wes Tucker? He is a renowned musical artist and social media influencer. Where does Wesley Tucker live? He resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. How old is Wesley Tucker? He is 25 years old as of 2022. Is Wesley Tucker trans? Yes. The musician was assigned female at birth. Wes Tucker began his transition shortly after his graduation from high school. Who is Wesley Tucker’s girlfriend? The celebrity is in a relationship with Molly O'Malia. Does Wesley Tucker have tattoos? Yes, he has tattoos all over his body, particularly his arms and hands. The most notable ones are on his fingers that spell out ‘I AM FREE’, a heart tattoo on his bicep that says Mama, and the words 'street rat' above his elbows.

Wesley Tucker thrives in multiple careers. He is an influencer who enjoys a substantial following on different social media platforms, and he has also flourished in his musical career.

