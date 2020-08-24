DJ Cuppy's biography: age, boyfriend, net worth, career, songs

DJ Cuppy takes her word seriously whether she is on stage as a DJ, behind the mic as a singer, or in the boardroom as a business professional. She is known as the Princess of Afrobeat since her artistry showcases Africa's culture to the world through music. Is DJ Cuppy in a relationship?

After observing skilled DJs, the teenage Cuppy taught herself how to do it. Also, her dad is wealthier than singer Davido's father. Photo: @cuppymusic

She is one of the wealthiest and most influential artists on the continent. The star went for piano, art, and dance classes at a young age and started her first business at age 22. DJ Cuppy's Instagram page has 8 million followers. A combination of followers on all her social platforms is around 12.4 million.

DJ Cuppy's profile summary

Name: Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola Stage name: DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy Nickname: The Princess of Afrobeat

The Princess of Afrobeat Date of birth: 11th November 1992

11th November 1992 Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Age: 29 years in 2021

29 years in 2021 Profession: DJ, music producer, vocalist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

DJ, music producer, vocalist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Instruments: Mixer

Mixer Genres: Afrobeats

Afrobeats Primary education: Grange School in Lagos, Nigeria

Grange School in Lagos, Nigeria Undergraduate studies: King’s College London in London, UK

King’s College London in London, UK Qualification: Bachelors degree in business and economics

Bachelors degree in business and economics Postgraduate studies: New York University in New York, USA

New York University in New York, USA Qualification: Masters degree in music & business

Masters degree in music & business Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: African

African Parents: Nana and Femi Otedola

Nana and Femi Otedola Siblings: 3

3 Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Single

Single Net worth: $200k-$1.7 million

$200k-$1.7 million Instagram: cuppymusic

cuppymusic Twitter: @cuppymusic

@cuppymusic Facebook: @cuppymusic

@cuppymusic TikTok: cuppymusic

cuppymusic YouTube: Cuppy

Cuppy Website: djuppy.com

DJ Cuppy's biography

How old is DJ Cuppy? According to DJ Cuppy's website, she was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on 11th November 1992. Therefore, she is 29 years old in 2021. DJ Cuppy's real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola. The celebrity revealed she is vegan on 14th April 2020 via her Twitter page.

The teenage Florence moved from Nigeria to a boarding school in London, UK, where her mum (a Ghanaian) was born and raised in London. Photo: @legitngnews

DJ Cuppy's family

Who is the father of DJ Cuppy? She is the daughter of a Nigerian businessman, billionaire, and philanthropist Femi Otedola and his wife, Nana. Nana is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. The Ghanaian lady was born on 2nd August 1966 in London, UK, where she grew up.

However, most of Nana's business investments are in Nigeria. Meanwhile, Florence has two elder sisters named Olawunmi Christy Otedola (Tolani) and Elizabeth Temiloluwa Otedola (Temi) and a younger brother called Fewa Otedola.

Temi Otedola (born 20th March 1996) is an actress, fashion enthusiast, and blogger. Last year, she featured as Moremi Oluwa in a film called Citation.

Fewa suffers from Autism Spectrum Disorder, which slows down one's mental development. He was born on 2nd June 2000, lives in the US, and heads several companies.

Meanwhile, Tolani Otedola is Femi's eldest daughter and DJ Cuppy's half-sister. The singer/songwriter was born on 21st April 1986 and leads a low-key lifestyle.

Florence's father is a billionaire, while her mum is a multi-millionaire. Their autistic son, Cuppy's younger brother, is a successful businessman based in New York. Photo: @thenetng

The billionaire had her with Olayinka Odukoya before marrying Nana. Femi’s mother allegedly stopped him from marrying Tolani’s mother after the girl was born. Tolani's songs include Ba Mi Lo, Liar, Bad Man, and Maybe Baby.

In March 2009, Florence's dad was the second Nigerian (after Aliko Dangote) to appear on the Forbes list of billionaires, with a $1.2 billion net worth estimate. Mr Femi Otedola is Forte Oil PLC's former chairman and Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd's founder.

Additionally, the billionaire owns a chain of businesses in the real estate, shipping, and finance sectors. His posh homes are in Lagos, Abuja, London, Dubai, and New York. So who is richer between Otedola and Adeleke? Davido's father is at $900 million, while Cuppy's dad has around $1.8 billion.

Childhood and education

Her sister is an aspiring actress, fashionista, and blogger, while her half-sister is a singer/songwriter. Both of them are older than Florence. Photo: @flvibe

Her family lived in Ilupeju for six years before relocating to Ikeja, where she attended Grange School, Lagos. DJ Cuppy's parents sent her to a boarding school in London at age 13. They also gifted her an iPod full of Nigerian music to protect her from feeling homesick.

Which university did DJ Cuppy attend?

She earned a Bachelors degree in business and economics from King’s College London in 2014 and a Masters degree in music & business from New York University in 2015. In addition, the DJ enrolled for a Masters degree in African Studies at Oxford University, England, this year.

Career history

The teen Florence learned by watching the specialists but officially launched her music career in Nigeria in 2013. Florence was already one of Africa's top-rated DJs when she won the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2014 at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC Arena).

She has an undergraduate and a masters degree. Also, Cuppy is currently doing another masters at Oxford University in England. Photo: @cuppymusic

In the same year, Florence performed at London's Tatler and Christie's Art Ball and the Financial Times Luxury Summit in Mexico City. In April, she was appointed by Nigeria’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation (Edem Duke) as the tourism ambassador for the country’s "Fascinating Nigeria" campaign.

She then launched the Red Velvet Music Group (RVMG) in London after releasing her first music compilation, The House of Cuppy, in New York. It was an EDM-Esque remix of tracks from leading Afropop artists. RVMG is meant to bridge the gap between the Western world and Africa.

In March 2015, Florence was named the official DJ for the 2015 Oil Barons Charity in Dubai. She was the first African to perform at the event. Also, The House of Cuppy II delighted her fans. The Afro-house slant/Pan-African brand went beyond her motherland.

She once served Nigeria as a tourism ambassador and was the DJ during President Muhammadu Buhari's inauguration dinner. Photo: @cuppymusic

The star featured on the Guardian Life magazine's cover page and Forbes Woman Africa's 2015 April/May issue. In May, she served as the official DJ during the inauguration dinner of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

Florence then went on the Cuppy Takes Africa Tour. Fox Life aired it as a series of documentaries the following year. The DJ visited eight African countries, including South Africa and Tanzania.

In the same year, she interned at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation while pursuing her masters degree. In addition, Florence was a resident DJ on MTV2’s Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne tha God in 2016.

She was the first host of Apple Music's African Radio show. The weekly one-hour program launched in 2020 and is available at 9 am EDT, and its new host is media star Luthando Shosha (aka LootLove) from South Africa.

She has been an ambassador of many prominent charity organizations and brands like Pepsi. Photo: @cuppymusic

Songs and albums

Florence has collaborated with many artists worldwide, including Rema, Megan Thee Stallion, Zlatan Ibile, Tekno, and Rayvanny. She released her debut album, Original Copy, in 2020. DJ Cuppy's album has these songs:

Epe

Jollof on the Jet

Wale

Feel Good

Cold Heart Killer

Original Copy (Interlude)

(Interlude) Karma

Litty Lit

54

Guilty Pleasure

P.O.Y.

Labalaba

Download DJ Cuppy's songs on popular music streaming sites. Some of the artist's hit singles are also in her album. Her singles include:

Green Light

Vybe ft.

Currency

Werk

Abena

Gelato

Jollof on the Jet

Karma

Fkn Around

Litty Lit

She joined YouTube on 17th January 2013 and currently has around 34.8 million views on her channel. Photo: @cuppymusic

Who is DJ Cuppy's husband or boyfriend?

Most of her entanglement relationships are people's mere speculations. For instance, DJ Cuppy and Broda Shaggi are not dating. She has also been linked to several high profile men in the past, including:

Boxer Anthony Joshua

Footballer Victor Anichebe

Musician Sean Tizzle

Singer Korede Bello

Rapper Ice Prince

Musician Zlatan Ibile

Comedian Broda Shaggi

Rapper Olamide

Who is DJ Cuppy's boyfriend? The last man she publicly dated was Asa Asika of Stargaze and a one-time manager of Davido. Florence teasingly expressed her intention to get a boyfriend during her sister's third dating anniversary.

Most of her ex-boyfriends are high-profile sports and music professionals. Photo: @cuppymusic

Temi Otedola and Eazi celebrated their three-year relationship in January 2020 and are still together. So, who is DJ Cuppy dating? Florence stated that she is single because of her past mistakes. Some of the men people allege she dated are her friends and colleagues.

What is DJ Cuppy's net worth?

Florence is one of the wealthiest female musicians in Nigeria. How much does she charge per hour? The musician of N2 million on her Twitter page in 2020. Online sites quote her net worth as $200k to 1.7 million.

Meanwhile, her mum is worth around $15 million, and her father is $1.8 billion rich. So where is Cuppy's house? Her dad gifted her an N80 million Ferrari Portofino last year during the Covid-19 pandemic, and she named her London-based house a PinkPentHouse.

Her foundation runs many programs that help underprivileged children in Nigeria's northeast region. Aliko Dangote and her dad are some of the foundation's major donors. Photo: @cuppymusic

Florence established The Cuppy Foundation in 2018. Billionaires Aliko Dangote and her father contributed millions of Naira to the foundation during its gala event in November 2019

They raised $17 million to support displaced children in Nigeria. Last year, Forbes inducted her into its 30 under 30 class. The DJ was Pepsi's ambassador in 2018 and has also served the same position for:

Global Citizen and Save the Children

Save The Children UK

Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance

She visited Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa during her 2015 tour. Photo: @cuppymusic

As a philanthropist, she advocates for the rights of the younger generation. DJ Cuppy's pink hair is not only her signature look but also her way of inspiring young people to embrace their wild sides and break out of their comfort cages.

