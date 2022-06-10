Lizzy Gold Onuwaje’s biography: age, family, state of origin

Lizzy Gold Onuwaje is a Nigerian filmmaker and actress known for starring in numerous Nollywood movies, including Fight For Love, My Destiny, and Beauty Hurts. Besides acting, she is a model and brand influencer with a massive following on Instagram.

Photo: @lizzygoldofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Lizzy Gold commenced her acting career in 2012 after completing an acting course. She boasts of a successful career in the lucrative Nigerian film industry.

Profile summary

Full name Lizzy Gold Onuwaje Gender Female Date of birth 16 October 1989 Age 32 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Warri, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Itsekiri Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Children 2 College Delta State University, Royal Arts Academy Profession Actress, filmmaker, model, social media influencer Net worth $400 thousand Instagram @lizzygoldofficial

Lizzy Gold Onuwaje’s biography

Lizzy Gold’s family lives in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, where the actress was born and raised. She was raised alongside her four siblings, three brothers and a sister. Her youngest brother Nini Johnson Onuwaje is an up-and-coming Nigerian basketball player.

The Nigerian actress graduated from Delta State University with a bachelor’s degree in Information Science. With a desire to hone her acting skills, she attended Royal Arts Academy in Lagos, Nigeria and obtained a diploma in performing arts.

What is Lizzy Gold Onuwaje's age?

She is 32 years old as of June 2022. Lizzy Gold Onuwaje's birthday is on 16 October 1989. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Lizzy Gold’s profession?

She is a model, social media influencer and actress. The model contested and won the Delta State beauty pageant in 2006. Later, she became the runner-up in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria competition.

The celebrity is a brand influencer with a significant fan following on various social media platforms. She is especially popular on Instagram, where she shares modelling pictures, brand promotions, movie updates, and lifestyle photos. Additionally, she uploads lots of dance and lip-syncing videos on TikTok.

Lizzy Gold’s movies

The Nollywood star made her acting debut in 2012 and has been featured in numerous Nigerian movies. Here is a list of some of Lizzy Gold’s movies:

My Sister’s Betrayal

Marriage Competition

Agaracha The Lioness

Mark of Royalty

Dangerous Women

Pastor’s Daughter

Things Desperate Girls Do

Just A Night

Troubled King

Magic Pant

Tiger Prince

Fight For Love

The King’s Seer

My Destiny

Beauty Hurts

Save The Princess

Missing Husband

Abandoned Goddess

Amazing Love

How much is Lizzy Gold worth?

According to an unreliable internet source claims that she is worth approximately $400 thousand. However, the movie star’s exact net worth is unknown.

Does Lizzy Gold have a child?

The actress is a mother of two children, a boy and a girl. Her children are son Rex (b. 2015) and daughter Real (b. 2019).

Who is Lizzy Gold’s husband?

The renowned social media brand influencer is not married. Even though she has two children, she has never disclosed the identity of her kids' father.

How tall is Lizzy Gold?

Lizzy Gold’s height is 5 feet and 9 inches (175 centimetres). She weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Fast facts about Lizzy Gold

Who is Lizzy Gold? She is a Nollywood actress known for her roles in the movies Mark of Royalty and Fight For Love. How old is Lizzy Gold? The movie star is 32 years old as of June 2022. Which state is Lizzy Gold from? Lizzy Gold hails from Delta State in southern Nigeria. She belongs to the Itseriki tribe. When was Lizzy Gold’s son born? Her son was born in 2015. When was Lizzy Gold’s daughter born? Her daughter was born on 4 December 2019. What is Lizzy Gold’s net worth? Her net worth is reportedly $400 thousand.

Lizzy Gold Onuwaje is an established Nollywood actress, having been featured in multiple Nigerian movies. In addition, she is a famous social media influencer and former beauty queen. Besides her career, she is a mother of two children.

