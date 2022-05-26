Emma Brooks McAllister’s biography: age, height, net worth, partner

Emma Brooks McAllister is an American model, entrepreneur, TikTok star, and social media influencer. She came into the limelight after winning a beauty contest in her home state in 2019. Emma has amassed a considerable following on her social media accounts, where she shares dance videos, lip-syncs, and fashion-related vlogs.

Emma Brooks McAllister attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Emma Brooks McAllister's rise to stardom has not been easy. She has struggled with different health issues, which have affected her life both positively and negatively.

Profile summary

Full name Emma Brooks McAllister Gender Female Date of birth 28th May 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Houma, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Bisexual Emma Brooks McAllister's height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-101 Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Zack Lugo Profession Model, TikToker, social media influencer Net worth $300,000 to $400,000. Instagram @emmabrooks TikTok @emmabrooksmcallister YouTube Emma Brooks

Emma Brooks McAllister’s bio

Who is Emma Brooks? She is an American model and social media personality. She was born in Houma, Louisiana, in the United States but currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Her father works as a doctor, while her mother is a lawyer.

She has a younger sister named Ansley Mcallister. The two were raised together and are pretty close. The two occasionally share pictures on their respective social media pages.

Emma comes from a staunch Christian family. The YouTuber is an American nationality, born and raised in the US. The YouTuber is of white ethnicity.

When is Emma Brooks McAllister's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on the 28th day of May every year. Brooks was born in 2002 in her hometown of Houma, Louisiana. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. How old is Emma Brooks? As of 2022, Emma Brooks McAllister's age is 20 years.

Career

Emma is a model and social media influencer. She has worked with different brands and designers such as Savage X Fenty, Guess, Paul Mitchell, and Sherri Hill.

Emma Brooks McAllister attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon's "Emergency" at Directors Guild Of America on May 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

McAllister began modelling as a kid. She would occasionally attend local fashion weeks and pageants. While attending these events, Brooks fell in love with modelling and pageantry.

At 15 years old, Emma competed in the statewide Louisiana Teen competition, where she finished in the third position as a competitive dancer. However, she returned to the competition and won the Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2019.

After being crowned the Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2019, Brooks would later move to LA, where she worked for a fashion PR company.

The TikTok star is known for sharing lip-sync videos, dance, challenges, fashion-related content, and vlogs. She has amassed over 3.9 million followers at the time of writing.

Her Instagram page has over 1.9 million followers. She uses the platform to share personal pics and modelling shots. The content creator is also active on YouTube, where she primarily shares vlogs about her daily life. She has amassed over 41 thousand subscribers.

What is Emma Brooks' net worth?

The Popular Networth alleges that she is worth between $300,000 and $400,000. However, it should be noted that the star has not commented on the same, and as a result, this is not the official communication about the issue.

Who is Emma Brooks McAllister's boyfriend?

Emma's boyfriend, Zack Lugo, is an American TikTok star and social media personality. Brooks and Zack have been dating for more than a year. They first met in Los Angles at a mutual friend's house party. They started dating two weeks after they met.

Is Emma brooks McAllister bi?

Yes. In 2021, she shared a short video on TikTok, proving that she is bisexual. She said the following about the issue in the comment section,

I’ve always been very transparent on my page and this is something that has taken me years to accept and become comfortable with and now I’m at a place in myself where I can embrace it. I wanna be honest about who I am and I want to support others to be themselves as well. I am beyond grateful for all of the support I have and I hope that I can help others:)

Emma Brooks' mental-health awareness

McAllister is a strong advocate for mental health. She was diagnosed with depression, anxiety, PTSD, ADD, and bipolar disorder while in high school. She continues to manage these conditions. Brooks uses her platform to educate people on mental health and raise awareness.

Emma Brooks McAllister attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'The Lost City' at Regency Village Theater on March 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

She has created her own clothing brand 50/50, which she uses to raise awareness. The aim behind the brand is to be a part of the normalization of a mental-health brand.

FAQs

What is Emma Brooks McAllister's age? As of 2022, her age is 20 years. She was born on 28th May 2002. Where is Emma Brooks from in Louisiana? She is from Houma, Louisiana, in the United States. She was born and raised in Houma. Who are Emma Brooks McAllister's parents? Although she has not revealed their identity, in an interview with Flaunt magazine, she has stated that her father is a doctor while her mother works as a lawyer. Who are Emma Brooks' siblings? She has a younger sister named Ansley. The two are pretty close and occasionally snap pictures together. What is Emma Brooks' net worth? The Popular Networth alleges that she has an estimated net worth of $300,000 to $400,000. How tall is Emma Brooks McAllister? Her height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres.

Emma Brooks McAllister is an American model, entrepreneur and social media influencer. She has worked with different content creators such as Charly Jordan and Anna Shumate. Additionally, she is an advocate for mental illness and uses her platform to raise awareness about it.

