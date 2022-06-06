Dashie’s biography: age, height, real name, zodiac sign, net worth

Dashie is a Dominican-American YouTuber, comedian, musician and entrepreneur. He is best known for his gaming commentaries and comedy skits on YouTube, where he has a massive audience. He is also a musician recognised for hit songs such as The Lazy Anthem and It Clown.

Photo: @dashiexp on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dashie created his first YouTube channel in 2006, and today, he has four popular channels. Besides being a successful YouTuber, he has a thriving music career.

Profile summary

Full name Charlie Guzman Nickname Dashie, DashieXP Gender Male Date of birth 11 June 1985 Age 37 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Dominican Republic Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Agnostic atheism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, comedian, gaming commentator, musician, entrepreneur Net worth $4 million Twitter @DashieXP Instagram @dashiexp Facebook @brokenxbox YouTube DashieGames, DashieXP, DashieXP2

Dashie’s biography

The comedian was born in the Dominican Republic but relocated to Florida in the United States when he was 8 years old. He was raised alongside his brother, Jose Manuel and his sister, Suzy. His parents reside in the Dominican Republic, and sometimes, he features them in his social media videos and photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How old is Dashie?

He was born on 11 June 1985. Dashie’s age is 37 years as of 2022.

What does Dashie do for a living?

After his high school education, he did different jobs, including working at a subway restaurant and managing a grocery store. While at the grocery store, he created his first YouTube channel and began posting videos on it. The channel has over 38K subscribers, but he no longer shares content on it.

His DashieGames channel is the most popular, with over 6 million subscribers, and it was created in September 2011. He mainly uses the channel to share gaming videos and commentaries.

The YouTuber’s other channel DashieXP was created in March 2010, and it has more than 2.7 million subscribers. The social media entertainer shares many comedy skits on this channel and occasionally posts his music videos. His side channel, DashieXP2, has approximately 1.2 million subscribers, and it primarily consists of toy reviews, unboxing videos, and other hilarious content.

Dashie’s songs

Charlie Guzman is an established musician, having released three music albums with several songs. Here is a list of some of Dashie's top songs:

The Lazy Anthem

Chillin in My Christmas Sweater

Cancer Lover

Milk, Cookies, Soda, Chips!

What the dog doin?

Ambulance

No Games

PAUSE Compilation

Happy Sorry

Flamingo

What is Dashie’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the entertainer is allegedly worth around $4 million. However, there is no reliable source of information regarding the Dominican-American comedian’s exact net worth.

Guzman primarily earns his wealth through his multiple YouTube Channels. Additionally, he owns an online apparel store where he sells a wide variety of personalised merchandise. He also endorses popular brands such as Under Armour, Xbox, and Taco Bell on his social media pages.

How tall is Dashie?

Dashie’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres), and he weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Dashie

What is Dashie’s real name? The social media entertainer’s real name is Charlie Guzman. What is Dashie’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Gemini. What is Dashie’s nationality? The YouTube star is an American national. Where does Dashie live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. How many languages can Dashie speak? He is bilingual and can speak both English and Spanish fluently. Who is DashieXP’s girlfriend? The entertainer is seemingly single at the moment. He has not revealed details of his love life.

Dashie is a top entertainer on YouTube known for sharing gaming commentaries and numerous hilarious content. He is also a hip hop music artist and an entrepreneur.

READ ALSO: Kouvr Annon’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth, siblings

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kouvr Annon’s biography. She is a prominent YouTuber, Instagram celebrity and model from the United States. She is also popular on TikTok, where she posts lots of engaging content.

The social media personality has caught the attention of many netizens with her modelling pictures on Instagram. She is also a content creator and has shared a lot of entertaining videos on TikTok. Additionally, the influencer is known as YouTuber Alex Warren's girlfriend, and they have been together since 2018.

Source: Legit.ng