Patricia CEO’s biography: what is known about Hanu Fejiro Agbodje?

Who is Patricia’s CEO? He is a young Nigerian businessperson and founder of Patricia Technologies Limited. It is an Africa-centric integrated alternative payment and e-commerce company that enables easy use of digital currencies.

The CEO at an interview. Photo: @mightblowyourmind

Source: Instagram

Hanu Fejiro Agbodje started the company in August 2017 in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. It was a small company with approximately 80 clients, but it has grown in leaps and bounds today to be a multinational company.

Profile summary

Full name: Hanu Fejiro Agbodje

Hanu Fejiro Agbodje Nickname: Patricia CEO

Patricia CEO Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 16 November 1995

16 November 1995 Age: 26 years old (as of April 2022)

26 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sig n: Scorpio

n: Scorpio Place of birth: Warri, Delta State, Nigeria

Warri, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigeria

Nigeria Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating School: Immanuel International School

Immanuel International School College: University of Port Harcourt

University of Port Harcourt Profession: Founder and CEO of Patricia and entrepreneur

Founder and CEO of Patricia and entrepreneur Net worth: $8.9 million

$8.9 million Instagram: @mightblowyourmind

Patricia CEO’s biography

He was born on 16 November 1995 in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. He grew up alongside two siblings, a brother and a sister.

The businessperson went to Prime International School for his nursery education and later joined Royal Heritage for primary education. He completed his secondary education in 2011 at Immanuel International School. The CEO of Patricia graduated from the University of Port Harcourt with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Statistics in 2016.

What is the real name of Patricia’s CEO?

His real name is Hanu Fejiro Agbodje.

How old is Patricia’s CEO?

Patricia CEO’s age 26 years old as of April 2022.

Hanu poses for a photo with former Nigerian footballer Kanu. Photo: @mightblowyourmind

Source: Instagram

Where is the CEO of Patricia from?

He hails from Warri in Delta state. He resides in Lagos, Nigeria but likes travelling to different parts of the world to do business.

What does Patricia’s CEO do for a living?

He is the founder and CEO of Patricia, an e-commerce platform trading in unused iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play gift cards. The company also deals in the digital currency business. The company has its presence in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Ghana and its headquarter is in the Republic of Estonia.

Even before starting his current company, he loved entrepreneurship. He owned a small restaurant and sold airtime and popcorn to earn extra cash when studying at the university.

How did Hanu Fejiro Agbodje start Patricia?

Hanu conceived starting Patricia when he was conned an iTunes gift card he received from his uncle after he could not find a place to exchange it for cash. He realised that many other people have such problems, and the company would come in handy to solve them.

What is Patricia CEO’s net worth?

According to Car Mart, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje’s net worth is $8.9 million. However, the source is not verified and therefore, the information is unreliable.

Hanu with Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah. Photo: @mightblowyourmind

Source: Instagram

Who is Patricia CEO’s girlfriend?

The CEO is reportedly dating a lady whose details are unknown. He gifted his girlfriend a brand new Ranger Rover car on Valentine’s Day.

Social media presence

He has a verified Instagram account with 110K followers, while his Twitter account has 8K followers. He is also active on Facebook.

Fast facts about Patricia CEO

He did not expect Patricia to grow into a big platform with an international presence.

He loves music and works better when music is playing in the background.

His brother is a musician, comedian, songwriter and performer known as Hanujay.

He loves supercars and owns a fleet consisting of a Mercedes Benz G wagon and Lexus ES 350.

Even though Patricia is his primary business, he endorses other brands under the company’s umbrella, such as Rooom19.

He likes working with young people and credits them with the company's success.

Hanu Fejiro Agbodje is Patricia’s CEO and founder. He is an innovative entrepreneur recognised for starting and successfully running Patricia Technologies Limited.

Source: Legit.ng