Trey Makai’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents, siblings

Trey Makai is a young American dancer, and social media influencer. He is famously known for his TikTok account, where he regularly posts his dance and lip-syncing videos. Additionally, he features other content creators, including Zack Lugo.

Makai attends a Pool Party For A Cause: Backpack Drive at a private residence on July 24, 2021 in Tarzana, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Despite being quite young, Trey Makai has gained a significant following across various platforms that most of his peers could only dream of. He is currently represented by Next Step Talent management company.

Profile summary

Full name Trey Makai Gender Male Date of birth 21 August 2008 Age 13 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Current residence Salt Lake City, UT, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 4'11" Height in centimetres 149 Weight in pounds 66 Weight in kilograms 30 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Jen Lugo Siblings 2 Net worth $500,000 Profession Social media influencer YouTube Trey Makai

Trey Makai's biography

The TikTok star was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America. He holds the American nationality by birth and belongs to a mixed ethnic background.

Trey Makai grew up in a family of three children; he is the youngest of the bunch. He has a brother named Riley and a sister named Belle. Trey Makai sometimes features his parents, namely his mom, Jen Lugo, in his content.

Are Zack Lugo and Trey Makai related?

The two online creators are cousins. However, Zack Lugo has been mistakenly referred to as Trey Makai's brother, possibly because the two frequently collaborate and have been seen together in several videos online.

Lugo is a famous content creator, and social media influencer. The duo share a close bond and are regularly create content together.

How old is Trey Makai?

Trey Makai's age is 13 years as of 2022. He was born on 21 August 2008. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Trey Makai famous?

The dancer is a fast-rising social media sensation. He is well known for sharing dance videos and other relatable content on his TikTok account, which has over 3 million followers.

His Instagram account has over 509 thousand followers. He primarily uses the account to share his lifestyle pictures. He has a YouTube channel created on 8 February 2020. The channel has over 47 thousand subscribers.

What is Trey Makai's height?

The young dancer attends the YouTube Spring Creator Dinner at Yamashiro Hollywood on May 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

The influencer is 4 feet 11 inches or 149 centimetres tall. He weighs 66 pounds or 30 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Trey from TikTok? The dancer is 13 years old as of June 2022. When is Trey Makai's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 21 August every year. What is Trey Makai's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Leo. Who are Trey Makai's siblings? He has two siblings named Riley and Belle. Where does Trey Makai live now? He currently lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America. How tall is Trey Makai? The social media influencer is 4 feet 11 inches.

Trey Makai a young up-coming social media influencer who is showing great talent in his content creation. He is also very close to his mother, siblings and cousins.

