The spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has urged the federal government to immediately strengthen security in the north and some southwest states.

In a recent revelation, the cleric explained that this would help to prevent major security breaches in the mentioned areas while calling for fervent prayers to prevent imminent calamities from happening.

Ayodele prophesied criminal attacks in Nigeria

Ayodele, who gave the advice in an interview with Sunday Sun, said that criminal elements in the country are plotting to carry out major attacks in some parts of the North and other states.

His statement reads in part:

“Let us pray against a major security crisis in the North. I foresee bombing, shooting and a serious security crisis in the North, especially in Kano."

He said the government must be prepared to avoid being caught unaware. He called on the government to beef up security around the national mosque, adding that the agents of instability are plotting to attack the national mosque and that the people must pray against it.

Ayodele predicted a landslide attack on Benue, Plateau

The cleric also prophesied a possible landslide in Benue and Plateau. He added that the security agencies must be watchful of the two states, as he claimed bandits are plotting to launch a large-scale attack in the north-central states.

Primate Ayodele also predicted that herdsmen's attacks were imminent in some southwest states, particularly in Lagos and Ogun. He urged the federal and the two state governments to be vigilant and beef up the security architectures in their states.

Ayodele also commented on the hardship in the country, calling on Nigerians to be more patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying there is hope at the end of the tunnel, and the country is confronted with the current economic challenges.

The cleric also warned that Nigerians should not be carried away by the promises of politicians, particularly those in the opposition who are presenting themselves as the messiahs and best alternative to the current administration.

2027 presidency: Primate Ayodele speaks on Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele predicted that President Bola Tinubu could only be defeated in one specific way during the 2027 presidential election.

In his latest prophecy, Ayodele stated that the only viable route to victory for the opposition was for the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP to form a coalition against the president in the upcoming general election.

The cleric's prophecy came amid growing political manoeuvres within the opposition, as many had expressed a willingness to form coalitions in a bid to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

