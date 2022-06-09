Kasi Bennett’s biography: who is Usain Bolt’s girlfriend?

Kasi Bennett is a Jamaican model, entrepreneur, lawyer, philanthropist and social media personality. She is the managing director for the Elevate Marketing House, a marketing and business development agency based in Kingston, Jamaica. Kasi is the founder of a non-profit organization called Project Kase, which seeks to support the overall development of children in her home country.

Who is Kasi Bennett? She is best known as the partner to eight-time Olympic gold medallist and retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. The couple has been dating since 2014. They have three children.

Full name Kasi Jay Bennett Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Old Harbour, Saint Catherine, Jamaica Current residence Kingston, Jamaica Nationality Jamaican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-26-40 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-101 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Partner Usain Bolt Children 3 University University of the West Indies Profession Entrepreneur, lawyer, philanthropist Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @kasi.b

Kasi Bennett’s bio

Usain Bolt's girlfriend was born in Old Harbour, Saint Catherine, Jamaica. Kasi presently resides in Kingston, Jamaica, alongside her children and partner Usain Bolt.

Is Kasi Bennett Jamaican? Yes, she is. She was born and raised in the country and holds its nationality. She belongs to the Christian faith.

How old is Kasi J Bennett?

As of 2022, Kasi Bennett's age is 32 years. She was born on 7 July 1990. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Education

According to her Instagram bio, she is a law and business studies graduate. She has a Bachelor's degree in law and a Master's degree in business management.

Career

Although Kasi is best known as Usain Bolt's partner, she is also a career woman who owns and runs different business entities and organisations. She used to be the managing director for the Elevate Marketing House, but it is now closed until further notice.

She runs a non-profit organization named Project Kase. The NGO based in Jamaica aims to improve the overall development of children in her home country. The organisation is known to deliver school bags to kids around Jamaica, stocked with school supplies. However, the social media pages of the project have not been updated since 2017.

Bennett has also found fame on social media. She has amassed a considerable following on her Instagram page. Usain Bolt's partner uses her Instagram page to post her modelling pics. In addition to this, she posts pictures of her family. She has over 401 thousand followers.

Usain Bolt's girlfriend is also on TikTok, where she shares videos about her life and family. She has amassed over 24 thousand followers.

How much is Usain Bolt's girlfriend worth?

It is alleged by the All-Famous Birthday that Kasi Bennett's net worth is $1.5 million. She has made her fortune through her work as a managing director and entrepreneur. However, Bennett herself has not commented or disclosed her net worth.

Is Usain Bolt married to Kasi Bennett?

As of 2022, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist is not married to his girlfriend. However, he has stated that he intends to get married. In an interview with the Telegraph, he stated that he plans to marry but needed time to live. He had this to say:

I’ve noticed that in Britain, every famous person, as soon as they get famous, they have to get married – like, it’s a rule. And I’m like, that’s not fair!

Is Usain Bolt still with Kasi Bennett?

The couple is still together. Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett have been dating for more than seven years. They started dating in 2014. However, Bolt did not reveal her identity to the public as he wanted to protect her. There were speculations that Usain had proposed to Kasi in 2016. However, this has not been confirmed.

Their relationship has not been as smooth. In 2016, controversial party pictures and videos surfaced on the internet. Bolt was photographed being cosy with a Brazilian student during his 30th birthday party months after he revealed that he was dating Bennett.

Children

As mentioned earlier, Usain Bolt's partner is a mother of three. The couple's daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, was born in 2020. Kasi Bennett also has twins named Saint Leo and Thunder, who were born in 2021.

FAQs

What is Kasi Bennett's age? As of 2022, her age is 32 years. She was born on 7 July 1990. Is Kasi Bennett Indian? No, Kasi Bennett’s nationality is Jamaican. What is Kasi Bennett's net worth? She is allegedly worth $1.5 million. Is Kasi Bennett a lawyer? Although she currently does not pursue a career in law, she is a graduate with a bachelor's degree in law. How long have Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett been together? The two have been together for over 7 years, since 2014. What is Kasi Bennett's height? She stands at the height of 5 ft 3 in (160 centimetres).

Kasi Bennett is best known as the partner of eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt. She is a mother of 3 children. Usain Bolt's partner is a model, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

