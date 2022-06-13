Bella Lambert’s biography: age, height, husband, net worth

Bella Lambert is a prominent social media influencer, singer, YouTube star and entrepreneur from the United States. She is famous for being the founder of a direct sales business called Origami Owl Custom Jewelry. She is also best known for running a YouTube channel with her husband, Dallin.

Bella Lambert has been featured in several publications like Forbes and Teen Vogue. She has also been featured on an ABC show, Good Morning America. The American singer has won awards like Gilbert Young Entrepreneur Award and Bravo Growth Award.

Profile summary

Full name Bella Grace Weems-Lambert Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Chandler, Arizona, United States Current residence Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Father Warren Weems Mother Christian (Chrissy) Siblings 4 Marital status Married Husband Dallin Lambert Profession Entrepreneur, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $50 million Instagram @bellagraceweems

Bella Lambert's biography

The American YouTuber was born in Chandler, Arizona, United States. She is the daughter of Warren (father) and Christian Weems (mother). Bella has four younger siblings. She has three brothers, Brandon, Weston and Warren, and a sister named Addie.

How old is Bella Lambert?

Bella Lambert's age is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17 June 1996. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Bella Weems-Lambert is an entrepreneur, singer, YouTuber and social media personality. She became an entrepreneur at a tender age. Bella would sell scarves in elementary school, and in grade six, she sold hair clips and some jewels.

The American entrepreneur dreamed of having a car on her sixteenth birthday. Her parents advised her to start a business to own one. She, therefore, started selling lockets to her family and friends at parties. She later moved her business to a kiosk at a local mall.

She raised the initial $350 for her business by babysitting. In 2010, she created a jewellery company, Origami Owl. After a year and a half, Bella and her parents transformed the company into a direct-sales business and named it Origami Owl Custom Jewelry company.

Bella Lambert's songs

The social media sensation started singing in 2014, and in 2020, she released an album titled Memories. Here is a list of her songs:

Memories

Our First Kiss

Just 14

That's My Vibe

October

1996

You Don't Know (Anything About Me)

What is Bella Lambert's net worth?

According to Exact Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $50 million. Nevertheless, this information is not official. She mainly earns her income from her jewellery career, music and brand endorsements. Lambert and her company have partnered with large companies like Disney, Dream Works and Warner Bros.

Who is Bella Lambert's husband?

The American entrepreneur is married to Dallin Lambert, a YouTuber and social media star. The couple first met at Bella's party, where Dallin had attended the party with his friends. A year later, he proposed to her in Paris, France, in front of the Effiel Tower. They tied the knot in 2017. Bella is currently undergoing IVF in the Middle East, as she was diagnosed with infertility.

What do Dallin and Bella do?

The couple runs a YouTube channel together. It has over 902 thousand subscribers. They upload pranks, challenges, lifestyle videos and collaborations with other YouTube couples. The channel was initially Bella's. She used to post her music videos and daily vlogs.

The couple also shares a TikTok account where they post lifestyle videos, dance videos and pranks. It has 1.7 million followers and over 95 million likes.

How tall is Bella Lambert?

Bella Lambert's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs 130 pounds (59 kg).

FAQs about Bella Weems

How old is Bella Lambert? The American YouTuber is 26 years old as of 2022. Bella Lambert's birthday is on 17 June. What is Bella Lambert's middle name? Her middle name is Grace. What does Bella Lambert do for a living? She is an entrepreneur, a singer and a social media influencer. Where is Bella Lambert from? The social media sensation hails from Chandler, Arizona, United States. Who are Bella Weems' parents? Her mother is Christian Weems, and her father is Warren Weems. What company does Bella Lambert own? The entrepreneur owns a company called Origami Owl. Who is the CEO of Origami Owl? Bella's mother, Chrissy Weems, is the CEO of Origami Owl.

Bella Lambert is a famous personality in the online entertainment industry. She is a widely known content creator on YouTube, with a channel that she runs with her husband, Dallin. Additionally, she is a thriving businesswoman who owns a jewellery company.

