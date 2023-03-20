Beauty Goddess (TikTok)’s biography: age, real name, is she married?

Beauty Goddess is a famous Nigerian-Ghanaian TikTok star, model, and social media influencer. She first rose to stardom for sharing dance, lip-syncs, and comedy-related clips on TikTok. She is also famous on Instagram for posting fashion, beauty and lifestyle pictures.

Beauty Goddess is a popular social media influencer based in Lagos, Nigeria. She boasts a massive fan base on social media, particularly on TikTok. She has worked with various beauty and fashion brands such as Glowsbyniffy and Trim & Fit Diet Coffee Factory. Beauty Goddess won the Pulse Influencer of the Year award in 2021.

Profile summary

Full name John Merry Famous as Beauty Goddess Gender Female Date of birth 4 May 2001 Age 21 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian-Ghanaian Ethnicity African Tribe Igbo State of origin Unknown Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Profession Content creator, model, social media influencer Net worth $150,000 – $200,000 TikTok @beeautygoddess

Beauty Goddess' biography

The social media influencer was born in Nigeria. She is a Nigerian-Ghanaian national of African heritage. She is from the southwestern part of Nigeria and is of Igbo tribe. Her real name is John Merry.

The TikTok star grew up alongside four siblings. One of her siblings, a younger sister, died on 31 October 2022. She currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

How old is Beauty Goddess?

The Nigerian social media entertainer is 21 years old as of March 2023. When is Beauty Goddess’ birthday? She was born on 4 May 2001. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Beauty Goddess do for a living?

John Merry is a TikTok star, fashion model, and social media influencer. She is best recognized for sharing entertaining videos, including dance, lip-syncs, and comedy-related clips, on TikTok, where she boasts over 3.5 million followers and over 86 million likes as of this writing.

She is also known for posting fashion and lifestyle content on Instagram, where she has garnered over 563 thousand followers as of now. She also uses the platform to endorse various beauty and fashion brands such as Glowsbyniffy, Nekky Hairs, and rim & Fit Diet Coffee Factory.

She created her YouTube channel on 16 Jan 2018, and it has 845K subscribers. The channel contains a few vlogs and makeup tutorials.

What is Beauty Goddess' net worth?

The Nigerian content creator has an alleged net worth of between $150 thousand and $200 thousand. Her primary source of income are her social media endeavour, especially brand endorsements.

Is Beauty Goddess married?

No, the TikTok star is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. However, she has been rumoured to be dating her fellow content creator Jerry Chuks popularly known as SoftMadeIt. Through a YouTube video, the TikTok star confirmed that she is not dating him despite of them staying together. Beauty Goddess and SoftMadeIt frequently collaborate on TikTok to create content.

Fast facts about Beauty Goddess

Who is Beauty Goddess? She is a famous TikTok star, model, and social media influencer from Nigeria. What is Beauty Goddess’ nationality? She is a Nigerian-Ghanaian national. What is John Merry’s age? She is 21 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 4 May 2001. What is Beauty Goddess TikTok’s real name? The TikTok star’s real name is John Merry. Is Beauty Goddess married? No, the social media influencer is not married. What happened to Beauty Goddess' sister? Beauty's sister died on 31 October 2022. The TikTok star confirmed her sister's death on Instagram Story. Beauty's sister has been featured in many of her TikTok videos. What is Beauty Goddess’s height? The social media influencer is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Does Beauty Goddess have a brother? Yes, she has two elder brothers.

Beauty Goddess is a popular Nigerian-Ghanaian TikTok star, model, and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and comedy content on TikTok. She also makes beauty, fashion, and lifestyle posts on Instagram.

