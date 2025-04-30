A political analyst, Kelly Agaba, has predicted how the six geo-political zones will vote in the 2027 presidential election

Agaba gave his prediction amid the wave of defection to the ruling APC and the likely Atiku Abubakar-led coalition

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he predicted that Atiku would dump the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and would enjoy massive support in the north

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, has predicted how the six geo-political zones will vote in the 2027 presidential elections.

Agaba said the 2027 elections will be a game-changer, especially with insecurity and economic woes top of mind for voters.

Kelly Agaba predicts a strong outing for Atiku Abubakar in the SDP in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The political analyst said nepotistic appointments will likely sway the electorate.

He stated during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

2027 election: The Battle Lines

According to Agaba, the 2027 elections will pit the downtrodden against the powerful, with voters seeking change.

Agaba added that the 2027 election is a battle for relevance, accountability, and a better future.

Regional breakdown ahead of 2027 elections

Agaba’s prediction is based on the assumption that former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Peter will join Nasir El-Rufai in the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He described the 2027 Elections as a shift in power dynamics.

North East

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is poised to win big in the six states, with a strong showing expected.

North West

SDP will likely dominate in five states, surpassing APC and PDP.

North Central

SDP has a strong chance in Nasarawa, Kogi, and Niger, with potential wins in Plateau and Benue if internal party issues are not resolved.

South West

All Progressives Congress (APC) might win big but could lose Ondo and Ekiti state.

South East

A potential revolt could see the APC losing significantly, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and SDP in a fierce battle.

Agaba said Labour might not field Peter Obi as their candidate in 2027, which will give the PDP and SDP the edge in the region.

South-South

SDP will make a strong impact in Delta, Edo, and Cross River, while Rivers State could be a challenging terrain for some politicians, with Rotimi Amaechi potentially playing a key role.

“Atiku is on his way out of the PDP”

Recall that that the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Ifeanyi Okowa said Atiku is allegedly on his way out of the PDP.

The former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was Atiku's running mate in 2023, said the former vice president will soon leave the PDP.

Okowa said he regretted being Atiku's running mate in 2023 and explained the reason he accepted the VP ticket.

Tinubu must complete 8-year tenure, Okowa declares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okowa said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must complete tenure.

Okowa, a former running mate to Atiku Abubakar declared for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Okowa, he discussed the coalition with Atiku, adding that the former vice president is on his way out of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng