2027: How 6 Geo-political Zones Will Likely Vote Amid Defection, Atiku’s Coalition, Analyst Predicts
- A political analyst, Kelly Agaba, has predicted how the six geo-political zones will vote in the 2027 presidential election
- Agaba gave his prediction amid the wave of defection to the ruling APC and the likely Atiku Abubakar-led coalition
- During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he predicted that Atiku would dump the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and would enjoy massive support in the north
CHECK OUT: Learn How to Make Money from Your Content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — So You Can Turn Your Creativity into a Real Income
Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, has predicted how the six geo-political zones will vote in the 2027 presidential elections.
Agaba said the 2027 elections will be a game-changer, especially with insecurity and economic woes top of mind for voters.
The political analyst said nepotistic appointments will likely sway the electorate.
He stated during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
2027 election: The Battle Lines
According to Agaba, the 2027 elections will pit the downtrodden against the powerful, with voters seeking change.
Agaba added that the 2027 election is a battle for relevance, accountability, and a better future.
Regional breakdown ahead of 2027 elections
Agaba’s prediction is based on the assumption that former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Peter will join Nasir El-Rufai in the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
He described the 2027 Elections as a shift in power dynamics.
- North East
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is poised to win big in the six states, with a strong showing expected.
- North West
SDP will likely dominate in five states, surpassing APC and PDP.
- North Central
SDP has a strong chance in Nasarawa, Kogi, and Niger, with potential wins in Plateau and Benue if internal party issues are not resolved.
- South West
All Progressives Congress (APC) might win big but could lose Ondo and Ekiti state.
- South East
A potential revolt could see the APC losing significantly, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and SDP in a fierce battle.
Agaba said Labour might not field Peter Obi as their candidate in 2027, which will give the PDP and SDP the edge in the region.
- South-South
SDP will make a strong impact in Delta, Edo, and Cross River, while Rivers State could be a challenging terrain for some politicians, with Rotimi Amaechi potentially playing a key role.
“Atiku is on his way out of the PDP”
Recall that that the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Ifeanyi Okowa said Atiku is allegedly on his way out of the PDP.
The former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was Atiku's running mate in 2023, said the former vice president will soon leave the PDP.
Okowa said he regretted being Atiku's running mate in 2023 and explained the reason he accepted the VP ticket.
Tinubu must complete 8-year tenure, Okowa declares
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okowa said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must complete tenure.
Okowa, a former running mate to Atiku Abubakar declared for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.
According to Okowa, he discussed the coalition with Atiku, adding that the former vice president is on his way out of the PDP.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.