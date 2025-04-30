Dele Momodu discussed Atiku Abubakar's support for the Southeast to produce the PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, but internal party politics hindered this

Momodu emphasised the PDP's history of power rotation between the North and South, with southern leaders holding power for 17 years of the last 24

He criticised party members, particularly Wike, for frustrating the ambitions of potential candidates and causing Peter Obi’s departure from the PDP

Dele Momodu, a prominent chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has spoken out about the party’s internal dynamics ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show, Momodu provided insight into Atiku Abubakar’s position on power rotation and the choice of the party's candidate for the election.

Atiku’s Vision for Southeast Representation

Momodu revealed that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate in 2023, had advocated for the Southeast to produce the party's candidate, but he ultimately found the process of selection difficult due to internal party politics.

"Atiku wanted the party to cede power to the Southeast, believing that it would make sense for the party to honour a rotation. However, he was not in support of simply rotating power between a few zones," Momodu stated.

He explained that Atiku’s stance was rooted in the belief that a genuine power shift would benefit the party and the country, particularly by giving the Southeast a fair opportunity.

However, this vision for the region’s representation in the 2023 race was thwarted due to the actions of other party leaders.

PDP’s History and Atiku’s Argument

Drawing from the PDP’s history, Momodu highlighted that the party had been at the forefront of power rotation between the northern and southern regions.

He referenced previous presidents, such as Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan, who had all served in different terms, with southern leadership holding power for a significant portion of the last 24 years.

“In 1999, PDP fielded Obasanjo, and after him came Yar’Adua, who was succeeded by Goodluck Jonathan. PDP had southerners for 17 years out of 24 years.

No one remembers this when they try to confuse us with lies about rotation,” Momodu explained.

Momodu’s comments were aimed at countering claims that the PDP was not inclusive in its political arrangements.

He clarified that the party had always made efforts to balance power, which was crucial to its political strategy.

The Struggles Within PDP: Power Struggles and Betrayals

Momodu also touched upon the political rivalries within the PDP, mentioning that certain party leaders, such as Nyesom Wike, had frustrated the ambitions of other potential candidates, including Peter Obi, who eventually left the PDP to run for president as the Labour Party candidate.

"Wike had already disqualified himself by saying he was not an Igbo man and wasn’t interested in anything related to the Southeast," Momodu said, highlighting the factionalism that had hindered the PDP’s ability to unify around a single candidate.

He further emphasised that Wike’s actions led to Obi’s departure, stating that Wike had effectively undermined efforts to position the Southeast as the rightful contender for the presidential ticket.

The Vice Presidency and Alleged Plans

Momodu also accused some party members of hypocrisy, particularly in relation to Atiku’s running mate choice.

He stated that, despite his complaints about northern dominance in the party, some of those same figures, including Wike, had been open to accepting the vice-presidential nomination under Atiku, a claim that Momodu said Atiku should challenge publicly.

“The same man complaining about North-South balance was willing to be vice president. Let him come out and deny that he never planned to be vice president to Atiku," Momodu added.

This comment brought attention to the inconsistency in the leadership dynamics within the PDP, with accusations of opportunism and betrayal surfacing among key figures.

Acknowledging Wike’s Influence but Questioning His Integrity

Momodu was quick to acknowledge Wike’s impact and contributions to the party, calling him “Mr. Project” for his development initiatives.

However, he also pointed out that Wike’s personal ambitions and attitude, particularly his anger and confrontations, had caused significant divisions within the PDP.

“Wike is a man of great projects, but he’s always angry. His actions have been a major factor in the party's struggles," Momodu said.

He suggested that Wike’s reluctance to support the Southeast in the 2023 presidential race had ultimately led to the party’s inability to rally behind a united candidate.

See the video:

Lawmakes mentions biggest mistake of PDP in 2023

Previously, Legit.ng reported that senator Abba Moro, representing Benue South Senatorial District and the Senate Minority Leader, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made a significant political miscalculation in selecting Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice Presidential candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

Moro’s comments come in the wake of Okowa’s recent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), along with several other political figures.

