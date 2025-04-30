Thierry Henry says a lot needs to change if Arsenal are to beat PSG in Paris to advance to the Champions League final

PSG dominated the Gunners at the Emirates early with over 70% possession and a goal inside four minutes

Arsenal will hope to make history as only two teams have reached the UCL final after losing a semi-final first leg at home

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has issued a stern warning to the Gunners following their 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Emirates.

The ex-Monaco and Barcelona forward expressed concerns over Arsenal’s tactical approach and urged Mikel Arteta’s men to make immediate adjustments before the return leg in Paris next Wednesday.

Arsenal defender William Saliba fights for the ball with PSG frontman Ousmane Dembele in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Ousmane Dembele’s fourth-minute strike silenced the Emirates crowd and gave PSG a vital advantage heading into the second leg, GOAL reports.

Despite late efforts from Arsenal, including key saves from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and a disallowed goal, the Gunners failed to find an equaliser.

Henry calls for drastic changes

PSG seized control from the first whistle, enjoying over 71 percent possession in the opening 26 minutes and recording an 86.5 percent passing accuracy in Arsenal’s half.

Thierry Henry criticises Arsenal for their display against PSG in the UCL semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

That early dominance set the tone and left the Gunners chasing shadows.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry did not mince words in his post-match analysis.

“PSG were much superior, for me, in this match,” Henry stated.

“A lot needs to change for Arsenal to stand a chance in Paris.”

Henry also highlighted PSG’s composure and efficiency, noting that their slick passing and movement dismantled Arsenal's pressing game.

Arsenal must make history in Paris

History is not on Arsenal’s side as only two teams, Ajax in 1995-96 and Tottenham in 2018-19, have advanced to the Champions League final after losing the first leg of a semi-final at home.

Henry pointed out the daunting task ahead, especially as PSG will be even stronger at home in the Parc des Princes.

Referencing PSG’s past triumph over Barcelona, Henry warned that Paris is not a place where Arsenal can afford another slow start.

“You never know in football, but PSG will be confident going back home,” he added.

Arteta says "we have to win"

Despite the setback, manager Mikel Arteta remained optimistic that Arsenal still have a chance of making it to their first Champions League final in 19 years when they travel to Paris.

“We have to go to Paris and win the game. We are more than capable of doing it,” he said post-match, as captured by the BBC.

Arsenal will look to regain momentum with a Premier League clash against Bournemouth before travelling to Paris for the return leg.

Arsenal fans fume after PSG defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal's 18-match unbeaten home run in European competition came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final.

Arsenal fans have called out referee Slavko Vincic for making silly mistakes in the semi-final match against PSG, claiming it cost the Gunners the game.

The Victory against the Gunners as PSG’s fourth win against English Premier League teams in the 2024/24 UEFA Champions League.

