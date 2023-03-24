Amber Hargrove’s biography: age, husband, net worth, injury

Amber Hargrove is a former US Army veteran and an actress. She is known for being one of the competitors of the popular TV show Naked and Afraid. The show's premise involves two strangers, a man and a woman, who are dropped off in a remote wilderness with no clothes, food, water, or shelter.

Amber Hargrove is a veteran who served in the US Army and discovery communicator. She has also appeared on shows like Naked and Afraid XL, Naked and Afraid and Buckshot. Where did she disappear to after Naked and Afraid?

Amber Hargrove's biography

The American actress was born in Oroville, California, United States of America. Her parents are James Hargrove and Cathy Betti, a retired nurse and a professional singer. She holds an American nationality and practices Christianity.

She recounted that she was raised in a financially challenged household and had to make sacrifices to assist in caring for her family due to her mother being a single parent.

She accompanied her mother on camping trips during her upbringing, where she learned how to start a fire with a ferry rod. Her occasional visits from her father involved hunting and fishing excursions. Regarding her education, she attended Intellitec Medical Institute.

How old is Amber Hargrove?

The former US Army was born on 26 October 1986; she is 37 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

According to her Instagram profile, Amber is a shooter, angler, former US Army veteran, alligator wrestler, and outdoor survivalist. She joined the military when she was 17 years old and served for 12 years. Amber Hargrove's injury occurred in Iraq, where she had two combat tours.

She appeared on Naked and Afraid in 2015, a reality television series on the Discovery Channel. The show's premise revolves around two strangers, a man and a woman, who are abandoned in a remote wilderness without clothes, food, water, or shelter.

They must survive for 21 days in the wilderness using only their survival skills and the resources available to them. It follows the participants as they struggle to find food and water, build shelter, and stay safe in the wilderness.

Participants must also contend with extreme weather, insect bites, and other difficulties living in the wilderness. Amber has also appeared in 33 episodes of Naked and Afraid XL (2017-2022) and Buckshot (2017).

Who is Amber Hargrove's husband?

Amber is married to Peter Kohler, a blade smith, biker and member of the Dark Timber Brotherhood. According to his Instagram post, Peter is a father to two; Ivy and Ford. Amber was previously married to Steven Keller, and they have two kids named Leila and Easton Keller Keller.

How tall is Amber Hargrove?

Amber is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall. She is 65 kg in weight. When it comes to general body measurements, she is 35-26-36 inches.

What happened to Amber on Naked and Afraid?

Amber's stint on the Louisiana Naked and Afraid challenge ended after just 24 days due to an unfortunate incident. Her foot became swollen, which was initially believed to be a blood clot. However, it was later discovered that she had been stung by hundreds of spiders, causing the swelling.

FAQs

Who is Amber from Naked and Afraid? She is a TV personality, shooter, angler, former US Army Veteran and alligator wrestler. What is Amber Hargrove's age? As of April 2023, she is 36 years. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. What is Amber Hargrove's net worth? According to Biography Gist, her net worth is alleged to be $700k. She makes significant money from her various endeavours and appearing on reality shows. Is Amber Hargrove married? Yes, she is married to Peter Kohler, a bladesmith, biker and a member of the Dark Timber Brotherhood. Where does Amber Hargrove live? She is currently based in Germany. She enjoys fishing and was featured on The Bridge podcast in 2022, where she talked much about her life. What happened to Amber on Naked and Afraid? While on on the show, her foot became swollen. She was stung by spiders.

Amber Hargrove is a reality TV actress, shooter, angler, former US Army Veteran, alligator wrestler, and outdoor survivalist. She also has two kids, Leila and Easton Keller Keller.

