100+ fancy names: find a sophisticated way to call your child

Every parent desires to get the perfect name for their child. This is because names are valuable in everyone's life. In addition, a name defines the personality of the child. However, finding a name can be challenging since there are lots of fancy names to choose from.

Fancy names have a sophisticated, posh and elegant feel. These are uncommon names that are fashionable and never go out of style.

100+ fancy names for boys and girls

A child's future self can be profoundly influenced by the name you give them. As a parent, you should always strive for a nice name that is distinctive, simple to remember and has a positive connotation. You can choose from the sweet fancy names listed below and their meanings. To make it simpler for you to choose, they are listed alphabetically.

Sophisticated baby names

Here are some sophisticated names and their meanings to consider:

Alexandra: Man's defender

Man's defender Annissa: Graced with God's bounty

Graced with God's bounty Artemis: Safe

Safe Ashby: Ash tree

Ash tree Barnaby: Son of prophecy

Son of prophecy Belamy: Handsome friend

Handsome friend Bradley: Meadow

Meadow Christiana: Follower of Christ

Follower of Christ Cordelia: Daughter of the sea

Daughter of the sea Daphne: Laurel

Laurel Delilah: Delicate

Delicate Devvon: From the beautiful farmland

From the beautiful farmland Eion: God is gracious

God is gracious Eloise: Sun

Sun Emmanuella: Faith

Faith Euphemia: Fair speech

Fair speech Frederica: Calm monarch

Calm monarch Giada: Jade

Jade Gwyneth: Luck

Luck Hasan: Good-looking

Good-looking Jamil: Handsome

Handsome Keeley: Graceful

Graceful Leonardo: Lion

Lion Lilibet: God's promise

God's promise Lucinda: Light

Light Marvel: Miracle

Miracle Meredith: Guardian of the sea

Guardian of the sea Miles: Gracious

Gracious Olivia: Olive tree

Olive tree Pierre: Rock

Rock Randolph: Strong warrior

Strong warrior Rebecca: Captivating

Captivating Reiko: Lovely child

Lovely child Romilly: God's beloved one

God's beloved one Rosalind: Beautiful rose

Beautiful rose Sophia: Wisdom

Wisdom Theodore: Gift from God

Gift from God Verity: Truth

Truth Victoria: Winner

Winner William: Resolute protection

Fancy names for girls

Children's unique personalities can be defined by their fancy names, which is a blessing. Below is a list of elegant female names that are perfect if you are looking for fancy girl names.

Adrianna: Man of Adria

Man of Adria Ambrosia: Immortal

Immortal Angelica: Angel

Angel Annabella: Loving

Loving Antoinette: Invaluable

Invaluable Aria: Lion of God

Lion of God Aurelia: Golden child

Golden child Beatrice: Blessed

Blessed Belphoebe: Beautiful Diana

Beautiful Diana Bethany: From a fig house

From a fig house Brigitte: Strength

Strength Camille: Young ceremonial student

Young ceremonial student Caterina: Pure

Pure Celestine: Heavenly

Heavenly Clementine: Merciful

Merciful Cosima: Beauty

Beauty Cressida: Gold

Gold Diana: Divine

Divine Dora: Gift

Gift Emmeline: Work

Work Epiphany: Striking appearance

Striking appearance Esmeralda: Loved

Loved Evelyn: Bird

Bird Faustina: Fortunate

Fortunate Fiorella: Lovely flower

Lovely flower Gardenia: Garden's flower

Garden's flower Genevieve: White wave

White wave Grace: Gold

Gold Jacaranda: Fragrant

Fragrant Josephine: Jehovah increases

Jehovah increases Juliet: Youthful

Youthful Lavender: Purple flower

Purple flower Louisa: Famous warrior

Famous warrior Maria: Love

Love Olympia: Mount Olympus

Mount Olympus Parthenia: Chaste maiden

Chaste maiden Primrose: First rose

First rose Tanaquil: Gift of God

Gift of God Theophania: Of divine manifestation

Of divine manifestation Vivienne: Alive

Fancy boy names

Fancy male names sound posh and elegant. If you are looking for a good boy name, consider checking out the list below.

Asher: Happy and blessed

Happy and blessed Augustus: Magnificent

Magnificent Blake: Black

Black Bradford: Broad ford

Broad ford Cameron: Crooked nose

Crooked nose Casper: Bringer of treasure

Bringer of treasure Christian: One who believes in Christ

One who believes in Christ Clarence: Bright

Bright Cornelius: Horn

Horn Duke: The leader

The leader Ethan: Enduring

Enduring Ezra: Help

Help Fergus: Man of force

Man of force Gerald: Rule

Rule Giovanni: Jehovah has been gracious

Jehovah has been gracious Hamish: Supplanter

Supplanter Hugo: Heart of mind

Heart of mind Ignatius: Fiery

Fiery Keith: Woodland

Woodland Kendric: Royal ruler

Royal ruler Kian: Ancient

Ancient Lysander: Liberator

Liberator Maddox: Fortunate

Fortunate Maximillian: Greatest

Greatest Octavius: Eight

Eight Ozias: Salvation

Salvation Rex: King

King Riggs: Son of the ridge

Son of the ridge Rowan: Red

Red Ryan: Little king

Little king Salvatore: Savior

Savior Sebastian: Venerable

Venerable Thiago: May God protect

May God protect Tristan: Bold

Bold Wyatt: Brave at war

Fancy gender-neutral names

Gender-neutral names have risen in popularity. If you are looking for something distinctive and get a name that is not a stereotype, check out the listed names below with their meanings.

Addison: Child of Adam

Child of Adam Aiden: Fire

Fire Alex: Protector of humankind

Protector of humankind Ali: Champion

Champion Andie: Powerful

Powerful Archer: One who uses a bow and arrow

One who uses a bow and arrow Asa: Healer

Healer Athena: Goddess of wisdom

Goddess of wisdom Bailey: Enforcer of the law

Enforcer of the law Beck: Someone who lives by the stream

Someone who lives by the stream Billie: Strength and determination

Strength and determination Briar: Sturdy

Sturdy Brooklyn: Small stream

Small stream Channing: Young wolf

Young wolf Dakota: Friend

Friend Emerson: Brave and powerful

Brave and powerful Greer: Vigilant guardian

Vigilant guardian Haven: Safe place

Safe place Hunter: Provider

Provider Jean: Gracious God

Gracious God Jody: God increases

God increases Kai: Of the sea

Of the sea Keegan: Little fire

Little fire Kieran: Dark

Dark Kyle: Narrow

Narrow Landry: Powerful ruler

Powerful ruler Lane: One who takes the narrow path

One who takes the narrow path Lennox: With many elms' trees

With many elms' trees Mickey: Closest to God

Closest to God Phoenix: Dark red

Dark red Ray: Protector

Protector Reese: Enthusiasm

Enthusiasm Robyn: Famous one

Famous one Sam: God answers

God answers Sydney: One who lives near the riverside meadow

One who lives near the riverside meadow Taylan: Elegant

Elegant Valentine: Strong

Strong Wesley: Clearing

Clearing Whitney: White Island

White Island Zion: Highest point

Elegant female names

It is the joy of every parent to give their baby girl a meaningful name with a touch of elegance. Here are some of the elegant girl names you can consider.

Abigail: My father's joy

My father's joy Acantha: Prickle

Prickle Adara: Exalted

Exalted Adeline: Noble

Noble Agatha: Good

Good Alessia: Defending warrior

Defending warrior Anastasia: Resurrection

Resurrection Antionette: Praiseworthy

Praiseworthy Aoide: Song

Song Ariadne: Most holy

Most holy Aster: A star

A star Bithiah: Yahweh's daughter

Yahweh's daughter Blythe: Carefree

Carefree Camilla: Priest helper

Priest helper Christabel: Beautiful follow of Christ

Beautiful follow of Christ Clarice: Famous

Famous Claudette: Lame

Lame Colette: People of victory

People of victory Constance: Steadfastness

Steadfastness Cora: Maiden

Maiden Daniella: God is my judge

God is my judge Eleanora: Shining light

Shining light Ella: Maiden

Maiden Etta: Home keeper

Home keeper Everleigh: Brave

Brave Eviana: One who is living

One who is living Faye: Fairy

Fairy Georgiana: Farmer

Farmer Geraldine: Rules by a spear

Rules by a spear Hildegard: Warrior

Warrior Illiana: Trojan

Trojan Ingrid: Fair

Fair Jovanna: Gracious God

Gracious God Julianna: Youthful

Youthful Kenya: Striped one

Striped one Kenza: The fair one

The fair one Madelyn: Israelite woman

Israelite woman Marianna: Beloved

Beloved Natalia: Christmas day

Christmas day Oriana: Sunrise

Sunrise Penelope: Bobbin-weaver

Bobbin-weaver Valeria: Strength

Strength Vanna: Butterfly

Butterfly Zaira: Radiance

Elegant boy names

If you are looking for an elegant baby boy name, look no further. Below is a list of elegant boy names that you will love.

Alfred: Elf counsel

Elf counsel Alistair: People's defender

People's defender Alvin: Wise friend

Wise friend Ambrose: Immortal

Immortal Anton: Priceless

Priceless Apollo: Father of light

Father of light Aquila: Eagle

Eagle Arthur: Bear

Bear Atticus: Man of Attica

Man of Attica Barney: Son of comfort

Son of comfort Bertram: Bright raven

Bright raven Caleb: Devotion to God

Devotion to God Campbell: Crooked Mouth

Crooked Mouth Cecil: Blind

Blind Chester: Fortress

Fortress Dominic: Belonging to God

Belonging to God Earl: Warrior

Warrior Edward: Guardian of prosperity

Guardian of prosperity Emmett: Universal

Universal Ephraim: Fruitful

Fruitful Gavin: Hawk

Hawk George: Earth worker

Earth worker Hartman: Strongman

Strongman Hugo: Heart

Heart Irvin: Freshwater

Freshwater Jonah: Dove

Dove Kenzo: Healthy

Healthy Lawrence: Crowned with Laurel

Crowned with Laurel Leopold: Bold

Bold Lewis: Famous Warrior

Famous Warrior Meyer: Bringer of Light

Bringer of Light Nathaniel: God has given

God has given Noah: Rest

Rest Oliver: Olive tree

Olive tree Otto: Wealthy

Wealthy Owen: Noble

Noble Porter: Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper Rafferty: One who will prosper

One who will prosper Raymond: Wise Protector

Wise Protector Reeve: Bailiff

Bailiff Rupert: Bright fame

Bright fame Titan: Defender

Defender Tobias: God is good

God is good Xavier: New House

New House Yale: Fertile upland

Classy girl names

Are you looking for a classy girl's name? Below is a list of beautiful girl names for your newborn girl.

Allegra: Musical Note

Musical Note Annalyse: Graced by God

Graced by God Bernice: To bring victory

To bring victory Candida: Bright white

Bright white Charlotte: Free Woman

Free Woman Cosette: Victorious

Victorious Coty: Coast

Coast Eliana: My God has answered

My God has answered Estelle: Star

Star Eva: Life

Life Felicity: Happy

Happy Gabriella: Strong woman

Strong woman Gwendolyn: White

White Harriet: home ruler

home ruler Helene: Shining one

Shining one Henrietta: Estate ruler

Estate ruler Hermione: Wellborn

Wellborn Jemima: Dove

Dove Jolie : Pretty

: Pretty Kristiana: Anointed

Anointed Lauren: Laurel plant

Laurel plant Maeve: Intoxicating she who rules

Intoxicating she who rules Mireille: Star of the sea

Star of the sea Noelle: Christmas

Christmas Ophelia: Help

Help Priscilla: Ancient

Ancient Prudence: Foresight

Foresight Rhiannon: Divine queen

Divine queen Rosemary: Dew of the sea

Dew of the sea Samara: A winged seed that falls from a tree

A winged seed that falls from a tree Serafina: Burning

Burning Sierra: Saw

Saw Vienna: Austrian capitol

Giving your babies stylish and fancy names will make them stand out. Many new parents will prefer the names above because they are unique and uncommon. If you are expecting a bundle of joy, check out the collection above and give your child a name that matches them.

