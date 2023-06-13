Minttu Vesala’s biography: age, height, gender, net worth

Minttu Vesala is a model, social media influencer, creator, stylist, and entrepreneur. They are famous for working with Balenciaga. Minttu is also an actor known for their roles as Sairaahoitaja in the film W (2022) and Leva in Baby Jane (2019).

Model Minttu Vesala. Photo: @tomorrowisanotherday_agency on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Minttu Vesala is managed by Tomorrow Is Another Day modelling agency. They have worked in the music and wardrobe department for music videos like White Night Magic, Polar Night Magic and Kemopetrol: Child is My Name.

Profile summary

Full name Minttu Vesala Also known as SuperMinttu, Balenciaga's muse Gender Non-binary Year of birth 1972 Age 51 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Finland Current residence Helsinki, Finland Nationality Finnish Ethnicity White Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Shoe size 8.5 (US), 41 (EU) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Profession Model, stylist, entrepreneur, costume designer Net worth $1.5M

Minttu Vesala’s biography

Minttu was born in 1972 in Finland, to Edward Vesala, a famous Finnish jazz drummer. They have a sister named Mari, who is a singer. What is Minttu Vesala’s age? The model is 51 years old as of 2023, despite the many sources claiming otherwise.

What is Minttu Vesala’s gender?

The model is non-binary. They do not identify themselves as male or female. Their Instagram bio shows they use pronouns The, Them and They.

Career

Minttu Vesala is a renowned model, costume designer, stylist, actor and media personality. They began their career as freelance model. They have worked as a costume designer in costume and wardrobe departments in music videos like Fork: X-Live, ME: Story of a Performance and Polar Night Magic.

Minttu has worked as a stylist and head of sales and marketing for the Finnish brand ytale. They came into the limelight after starting modelling for Balenciaga. Vesala was first scouted when they were 48 years old, and they walked for Balenciaga's 2020 collection.

Since then, the stylist-turned-model has walked many runways and done multiple photoshoots for various brands. That said, they remain Balenciaga's muse.

Minttu has worked as a stylist and head of sales and marketing for the Finnish brand Nomen Nescio. At the same time, they ran a podcast titled Ajan Henki (Finnish for 'The Spirit of The Time') on Radio Helsinki, where they talked about modern day topics, like the Internet, climate change, responsible fashion and more.

Minttu Vesala, the Balenciaga model, is also a brand endorser. They promote products on their Instagram account, with over 38.2 thousand followers. However, their Instagram account is private. They are managed by Tomorrow is Another Day modelling agency, established and run by Eva Godel in 2010.

Minttu Vesala is also a media personality. They have appeared in films like Aamu-TV and Simo Times Three. As a famous actor, Minttu is known for the role of Leva in Baby Jane (2019). The movie is about Jonna, who leaves her small town after finishing her education and enjoys life until a man attacks her. A 30-year-old woman saves her and falls in love with her.

What is Minttu Vesala’s net worth?

Their net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. They earn their income from their modelling, costume design, creation and stylist career.

What is Minttu Vesala’s height?

The social media influencer stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall. They weigh approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Minttu Vesala? Minttu Vesala is an Finnish model, stylist, creator, costume designer, media personality and internet sensation famous as a Balenciaga model. How old is Minttu Vesala? The internet sensation is 51 years old as of 2023. Where is Minttu Vesala from? They are from Finland, currently based in Helsinki. How tall is Minttu Vesala? They are 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall. What is Minttu Vesala’s nationality? They are Finnish. How much is Minttu Vesala worth? The model is allegedly worth $1.5 million.

Minttu Vesala is a model, stylist, media personality, costume designer and social media influencer from Finland. They rose to fame after starting to work as a model for Balenciaga. They have worked in famous costume departments for music videos like Polar Night Magic and Kemopetrol: Child is My Name.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kat Stickler’s biography. She is a TikTok star, comedian and internet sensation from the United States of America. She is known for sharing comedy, pranks and dance videos on TikTok. She was born in Miami, Florida, United States.

Kat Sticker attended Kaimuki High School and the University of Miami in Coral Gables. She began her career by sharing funny videos with her former husband, Michael Stickler. The social media star has hosted HGTV's Obsessed podcasts.

Source: Legit.ng