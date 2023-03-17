Who is Jesper Vesterstrøm? Get to know Jennifer Esposito's husband

Jesper Vesterstrøm is a Danish-based certified fitness trainer, NLP coach, and windsurf instructor. He gained initial fame through his windsurf career, but his prominence peaked when he married actress Jennifer Esposito. His wife is best known for her roles in several films and TV series, such as Crash, Don't Say a Word and Blue Bloods.

Jesper Vesterstrøm began windsurfing at the age of 12, and in 2004, he became the Danish National Champion in windsurfing. He has participated in various championships, including the Water Z competition, World Championships and PWA World Tour. Additionally, he has won several titles, such as South American Champion and Danish Olympic Windsurfing Candidate.

Full name Jesper Vesterstrøm Gender Male Date of birth 25 October 1976 Age 46 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Horsholm, Denmark Current residence East Hamptons, New York, USA Nationality Danish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Jennifer Esposito Profession Certified fitness trainer, NLP coach, windsurf tutor Net worth $3 million

Jesper Vesterstrøm's bio

The fitness trainer was born in Horsholm, Denmark. He is a Danish national of white ethnicity. His father died from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He currently resides in East Hamptons, New York, USA.

What is Jesper Vesterstrøm's age?

The NLP coach is 46 years old as of 2023. He was born on 25 October 1976. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Jennifer Esposito's spouse is a certified fitness trainer, NLP coach, and windsurf instructor. His late father motivated him to travel around the world as a windsurfer. As a result, he travelled the world as a pro windsurfer for 20 years.

Jesper emerged as the Danish National Champion in windsurfing in 2004, and in 2008, his vision of participating in the gold medal at the Olympics was accomplished. He has won several accolades, including 1st World ranking in Formula Windsurfing, 2X US Windsurfing Champion, and Australian Open Slalom Champion.

Since Jesper no longer travels as a windsurfer, he decided to coach people about windsurfing. He is also a fitness trainer who aims to help people attain their fitness goals. The NLP coach motivates them to move and embrace a healthy lifestyle. He, therefore, began Move Equals Life, located in East Hampton, New York, USA.

Jennifer Esposito's husband offers support to a non-profit organization, Hope Loves Company (HLC). The company educates and offers emotional support to kids whose parents are diagnosed with ALS.

What is Jesper Vesterstrom's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $3 million. His wealth is attributed to earnings from his career as a windsurfer and fitness enthusiast. He has also earned through brand endorsements like Ford, Starboard and Severne Windsurfing. Additionally, he has promoted fashion brands such as Huge Boss and Singapore.

Is Jennifer Esposito still married to Jesper Vesterstrøm?

Yes, the couple is still an item. They began dating in 2016, and tied the knot on 13 September 2020. It was a private and small wedding held at the beach. Unlike many weddings where the bride wears a white gown, Jennifer was in a yellow sundress pairing it with a denim jacket. The couple is yet to have children, but they have two fluffy puppies.

Jesper's wife was previously married twice and engaged once. Her first husband was Bradley Cooper, an actor. The marriage only lasted for less than five months. In November 2014, she married model Louis Dowler, and on March 2016, they divorced. The actress later got engaged to Mark Philippoussis, an Australian tennis player, but they parted ways in August 2010.

Jesper Vesterstrøm's height and weight

The fitness enthusiast is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jesper Vesterstrøm

Who is Jesper Vesterstrøm? He is a former windsurfer, fitness trainer, NLP coach, and windsurf tutor. When is Jesper Vesterstrøm's birthday? He marks his birthday on 25 October. What is Jesper Vesterstrøm's nationality? He is a Danish national. Who is Jennifer Esposito married to? He is married to Jesper Vesterstrøm, a fitness trainer. What is Jesper Vesterstrøm's height? He stands at 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. What is Jesper Vesterstrom's net worth? The Danish fitness instructor has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Where does Jesper Vesterstrøm come from? The windsurfer was born in Horsholm, Denmark.

Jesper Vesterstrøm is a Danish fitness enthusiast, windsurf instructor and NLP coach widely known as Jennifer Esposito's husband. While his marriage to Jennifer made him famous, he has achieved much in his career as a pro windsurfer and fitness trainer. He currently resides in East Hamptons, New York, USA.

