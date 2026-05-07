Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final this season on Saturday, May 30

The North London side booked a place in the final after beating Atletico Madrid, while PSG stunned Bayern Munich in their respective semifinals

The European football governing body has explained why this year's UCL final in Budapest would kick off early

This year's UEFA Champions League final will kick off earlier than usual due to a major adjustment by the governing body.

Arsenal will have a chance of playing their second-ever Champions League final, as they played their first under Arsene Wenger in 2006 against Barcelona, where they lost 2-1.

The North London side secured a 2-1 aggregate win over stubborn Atletico Madrid, with Bukayo Saka scoring a crucial 44th-minute goal in the second leg at Emirates Stadium.

England international Bukayo Saka guides Arsenal to the final of the UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Gaspafotos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal to take on PSG in UCL final

Arsenal will take on Paris Saint-Germain in this year's UEFA Champions League final on May 30.

The French club defeated Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for their second consecutive season having pummeled Inter Milan 5-0 last season.

Les Parisiens have scored 44 goals in the ongoing tournament, including five in the first leg against the Bavarians.

When and where is the Champions League final?

According to Sports Illustrated, the final will take place on Saturday, May 30, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The 67,000 capacity stadium has already hosted major European finals, including the 2023 Europa League final (Sevilla vs AS Roma) and the 2020 Super Cup, where Bayern Munich beat Sevilla.

This year's final would witness an earlier kickoff as the match is expected to commence by 5pm (GMT), which is a major departure from the 10 pm time that most European finals start.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin explained that the time was moved up to create a better atmosphere for fans and better times for broadcasters.

"With this change, we are placing the fans’ experience at the heart of our planning. The new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive and impactful for everyone involved."

The UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 30, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

Source: Getty Images

Ceferin also argued that the early kick-off will mean that the game will end in good time regardless of extra time and penalties.

"This offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season," he said via UEFA's website.

Arsenal will have a full week to prepare for the game and possibly head to Hungary as Premier League champions after the conclusion of the season on May 24.

How much Arsenal earned for reaching final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal earned a prize fee of €18.5 million after their victory over Atletico Madrid sent them to the Champions League final, as noted by Lukasz Baçzek.

Arsenal earned €18.62 starting fee, €37 million from the value pillar, and €2.1m for each win, €9.9m for finishing first. €11m, €12.5m and €15m for reaching the Round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final.

Source: Legit.ng