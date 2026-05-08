Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nafiu Bala, former deputy national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has asked the chief judge of the Federal High Court for a change of the judge handling the matter.

As reported on Friday, May 8, by Premium Times, Bala-Gombe, who is laying claim to the party’s chairmanship seat, sought a transfer of his suit from Judge Emeka Nwite to another judge. This, he said, is to enable judicial impartiality.

Judge Nwite adjourned the matter indefinitely after parties to the suit clashed over a letter already written by the plaintiff to Chief Judge John Tsoho requesting the re-assignment of the case.

The suit was filed by Bala-Gombe against the ADC, along with the interim chairman of the party, who recently got the Supreme Court’s validation, David Mark, and interim secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Ralph Nwosu.

Source: Legit.ng