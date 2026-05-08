ADC Leadership Tussle: Nafiu Bala Makes Major Request, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Nafiu Bala, former deputy national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has asked the chief judge of the Federal High Court for a change of the judge handling the matter.
As reported on Friday, May 8, by Premium Times, Bala-Gombe, who is laying claim to the party’s chairmanship seat, sought a transfer of his suit from Judge Emeka Nwite to another judge. This, he said, is to enable judicial impartiality.
Judge Nwite adjourned the matter indefinitely after parties to the suit clashed over a letter already written by the plaintiff to Chief Judge John Tsoho requesting the re-assignment of the case.
The suit was filed by Bala-Gombe against the ADC, along with the interim chairman of the party, who recently got the Supreme Court’s validation, David Mark, and interim secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Ralph Nwosu.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.