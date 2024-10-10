Who is the fastest NFL player? Top 10 football speedsters

Speed is always crucial during American National Football League (NFL)​runs. This is because the offensive team typically aims to get the ball as far down the field as possible, while the defensive team always tries to catch the runner. Discover some of the fastest NFL player making waves now.

NFL players DJ Turner II (L), DK Metcalf (C), and Tyreek Hill (R). Photo: Icon Sportswire, Steph Chambers, Megan Briggs (modified by author)

To compile the list of the fastest NFL players, we comprehensively evaluated recent player performances, official speed metrics, and game highlights. The selection criteria focused on both top-end speed and overall agility. We used data from various official sports sources, including Next Gen Stats, Sporting News, and NFL.com.

Who is the fastest NFL player?

The National Football League selection process is challenging; every player has undergone a physically straining process. Apart from exceptional football skills, these players must possess some physical qualities, including speed, strength, power and agility. Below is the list of the top 10 fastest NFL players.

No Name Speed (mph/kph) 1 Tyreek Hill 23.24/37.40 2 Raheem Mostert 23.09/37.16 3 DK Metcalf 22.23/35.78 4 DJ Turner II 22.11/35.58 5 Chase Brown 22.05/35.49 6 Riq Woolen 22.09/35.55 7 De'Von Achane 21.93/35.29 8 KaVontae Turpin 21.91/35.26 9 Xavier Worthy 21.89/35.23 10 Jaylen Waddle 21.80/35.08

1. Tyreek Hill — 23.24 mph/37.40 km/h

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill catches a ball before a game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Photo: Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Full name: Tyreek Demetrius Hill

Tyreek Demetrius Hill Date of birth: 1 March 1994

1 March 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lauderhill, Florida, USA

Lauderhill, Florida, USA Team: Miami Dolphins

Who is the fastest NFL player in 2024? Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, is the fastest NFL player in 2024. In 2016, during his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, he recorded the fastest speed in the NFL's Next Gen Stats database, reaching 23.24 miles per hour on a kick return.

Although he did not participate in the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, Hill showcased his speed at his pro day, recording a 4.29-second 40-yard dash. Tyreek Hill's agility and quickness have earned him multiple accolades, including several Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs.

2. Raheem Mostert — 23.09 mph/37.16 km/h

Raheem Mostert celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on 24 September 2023. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Full name: Raheem Shaquille Mostert

Raheem Shaquille Mostert Date of birth: 9 April 1992

9 April 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Daytona Beach, Florida, USA

Daytona Beach, Florida, USA Team: Miami Dolphins

Raheem Mostert, a running back for the Miami Dolphins, has demonstrated impressive speed throughout his career. In 2020, while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, he achieved two of the fastest speeds recorded by NFL's Next Gen Stats, clocking 23.09 and 22.73 miles per hour in consecutive weeks, resulting in touchdowns of over 75 yards.

At the 2015 NFL Combine, Mostert ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. Despite facing injuries, he has maintained a high level of performance, averaging over five yards per carry in multiple seasons.

3. DK Metcalf — 22.23 mph/35.78 km/h

DK Metcalf during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Johnnie Izquierdo

Full name: DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf

DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf Date of birth: 13 October 2001

13 October 2001 Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)

26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Oxford, Mississippi, United States

Oxford, Mississippi, United States Team: Miami Dolphins

DK Metcalf holds the record as the fastest active player in the NFL. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver reached a maximum speed of 22.23 mph on a 73-yard play on week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Metcalf came into the limelight in 2019 when he debuted in the NFL. He has had an impressive career with the Seattle Seahawks for around five years.

4. DJ Turner II — 22.11 mph/35.58 km/h

DJ Turner II warms up before the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium on 10 August 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Jason Mowry

Full name: JuanDrago "DJ" Turner II

JuanDrago "DJ" Turner II Date of birth: 9 November 2000

9 November 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Suwanee, Georgia, USA

Suwanee, Georgia, USA Team: Cincinnati Bengals

DJ Turner II, a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, showcased his elite speed at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, recording a 4.26-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time at the event and one of the fastest in combine history.

The American NFL player's speed and agility make him an invaluable asset to the Bengals' secondary. They enable him to cover some of the league's swiftest receivers effectively.

5. Chase Brown — 22.05 mph/35.49 km/h

Full name: Chase Brown

Chase Brown Date of birth: 21 March 2000

21 March 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: London, Ontario, Canada

London, Ontario, Canada Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown, a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, has showcased his speed during limited opportunities. Though he only had 58 touches in his rookie season in 2023, Brown made a significant impact.

In Week 14, he reached a top speed of 22.05 miles per hour during a 54-yard touchdown reception against the Indianapolis Colts. This was the second-fastest speed recorded in the NFL that year. Brown’s speed and big-play ability make him a potential breakout star in the coming seasons.

6. Riq Woolen — 22.09 mph/35.55 km/h

Riq Woolen celebrates after an interception in the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field. Photo: Jane Gershovich

Full name: Tariq Devonte Woolen

Tariq Devonte Woolen Date of birth: 2 May 1999

2 May 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)

25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, USA

Fort Worth, Texas, USA Team: Seattle Seahawks

Riq Woolen, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, is one of the fastest NFL players. He ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, tying for the fifth-fastest time in history. His unique combination of size and speed has made him a standout defender.

In 2022, Woolen intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards, clocking one of the top 10 fastest speeds of the season. His rare blend of speed and length makes him a formidable coverage defender.

7. De'Von Achane — 21.93 mph/35.29 km/h

De'Von Achane warms up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on 19 August 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Full name: De'Von Achane

De'Von Achane Date of birth: 13 October 2001

13 October 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Missouri City, Texas, USA

Missouri City, Texas, USA Team: Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane, a rookie running back for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, has quickly made a name for himself with his speed. At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, he recorded a 4.32-second 40-yard dash, one of the fastest times among running backs in recent history.

8. KaVontae Turpin — 21.91 mph/35.26 km/h

Full name: KaVontae Turpin

KaVontae Turpin Date of birth: 2 August 1996

2 August 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

28 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Monroe, Louisiana, USA

Monroe, Louisiana, USA Team: Dallas Cowboys

KaVontae Turpin, a wide receiver and return specialist for the Dallas Cowboys, is noted for his exceptional speed. Although he recorded a 4.50-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2019.

Turpin's game speed appears faster, as evidenced by his impressive performances in the USFL, where he was named MVP in 2022, and his subsequent contributions to the Cowboys' special teams unit.

9. Xavier Worthy — 21.89 mph/35.23 km/h

Xavier Worthy participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on 2 March 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Stacy Revere

Full name: Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy Date of birth: 27 April 2003

27 April 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)

21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Fresno, California, USA

Fresno, California, USA Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, could be the NFL’s next speed king. At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Worthy ran an astonishing 4.21-second 40-yard dash, breaking the previous record held by John Ross.

The NFL player’s top-tier speed and Patrick Mahomes’ profound ball ability could see him posting some of the fastest in-game speeds in the future.

10. Jaylen Waddle — 21.80 mph/35.08 km/h

Full name: Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle Date of birth: 25 November 1998

25 November 1998 Age: 26 years old (as of October 2024)

26 years old (as of October 2024) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Team: Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, has drawn comparisons to teammate Tyreek Hill due to his speed and agility. Waddle easily outruns defenders, creating separation with fluid route-running and explosive acceleration.

In his 2021 rookie season, he set a new NFL rookie record with 104 receptions. His top speed during his career was recorded at 21.8 miles per hour, putting him among the league's fastest players. Waddle’s speed and versatility make him a crucial part of Miami’s dynamic offence.

What is Tyreek Hill’s top speed?

Hill posted the fastest speed in NFL history, hitting 23.24 miles per hour on a kick return during his 2016 rookie season.

He was one of the quickest players in the 2023 season, recording his fastest sprint of 22.01 miles per hour in week 5. Tyreek is currently the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

Who is the fastest 40-yard dash?

Xavier Glenn Worthy broke the record as the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine after running an official 4.21. The Kansas City Chiefs selected him with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

These are some of the fastest NFL players know for extra ordinary speeds in the court. They are famous for pushing the limits of speed and agility in American football. Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins tops the list now.

