Mr Eazi opened up about growing up around influential Nigerians as he revealed that his father served as a military pilot

The singer recalled visiting Obasanjo’s farm as a child and asking the former president for money whenever he received gifts from him before returning to school

His revelation sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians debating his privilege, social connections and how he got married to Temi Otedola

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi, has opened up about his childhood, sharing how his father’s career as a military pilot placed him close to powerful figures, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He revealed that his father served as Obasanjo’s personal pilot for eight years, a role that exposed young Eazi to life around the presidency.

Mr Eazi opens up about growing up around powerful Nigerians and recalls asking Obasanjo for money instead of fish gifts. Photo: mreazi/olusegunobasanjo

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a video that has been trending online, the artist explained that his father retired from the military and later flew helicopters for billionaire Mike Adenuga before moving on to Obasanjo during his time in office.

The singer explained that seeing his father flying around inspired him to be successful.

“My dad is a pilot, so, you know, he just retired in November. But just seeing him fly around made me want that freedom. He was the pilot in the military, and when he retired, he then started to fly for Mike Adenuga. My dad would fly the choppers to Adenuga’s oil rigs and back.”

The Banku music star went further to narrate how his father’s job with Olusegun Obasanjo meant regular visits to the ex-president’s farm, where he often received gifts of fresh fish or chicken whenever he was returning to school. He said, despite the gifts, he used to request money from the former president.

“And after Adenuga, then when Obasanjo became president, my dad was flying Obasanjo for like eight years. I would go to the farm while Obasanjo was sitting president, and he would give me big fish or chicken. I’m like, fam, you’re president, give me money.”

This background shows how the artist was raised closely around power and high-level social networks.

Many fans now believe this access helped his music career and his relationship with billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi Otedola.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Eazi's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Lifeisb76770621 said:

"lol I knew from day one he's not suffering because all those contact and riches within few yrs of his music career is nor for ordinary poor man pikin….. if your parent aren't rich or connected plz pave ways for your children."

@waiyaz4 wrote:

"You dey wonder why dude was allowed to marry Temmy. Him Papa no small, him papa name self dey give access."

@ejehmdee reacted:

"But eazi give us false impression... We come they think say he poor... 'Wen I no get doe, oyima dey tell me no.. Now baba God change am for me oo. Life is easy o.'"

@gurl_lambo commented:

"It all makes sense now cause i was wondering why otedola allowed his girl marry him, Rich people do not make mistakes at all. It all makes sense now."

Mr Eazi sparks reactions after revealing his father worked closely with Obasanjo and Mike Adenuga for many years. Photo: mreazi

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi reintroduces himself with new name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi showed off his grey hairs in a playful video shared with fans.

The singer jokingly told fans to start addressing him as “sir Eazi” because his silver strands showed he had reached another level of maturity.

Mr Eazi also stated in the humorous video that he was no longer anybody’s mate, as he proudly pointed at the visible grey hairs while speaking to fans online.

Source: Legit.ng