Deeone has shared a post to mock Ratel President Martins Vincent Otse over the case he has with Mr Jollof’s wife

The comedian’s wife had dragged VDM to court for defamation, and the case has been ongoing for a couple of months

In his video, Deeone shared what the court asked VDM to do within 14 days and the millions of naira he was ordered to pay as damages

Comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known as Deeone, has shared an alleged court verdict in the case involving Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, and Mr Jollof’s wife.

Mr Jollof’s wife had dragged VDM to court over defamation of character after the self-acclaimed social media police alleged that she was unfaithful to her husband.

Reactions as Deeone shares court verdict in VDM’s case with Mr Jollof’s wife. Photo credit@deeone/@verydarkman/@nechesblog

Source: Instagram

He shared the name of an alleged hotel and claimed that the woman was seen there, while continuously dragging her online.

The comedian, in a video shared on his Instagram page, said the case was finally over as a verdict had been passed against VDM.

Deeone shares court verdict against VDM

In his video, he claimed that the court had declared VDM guilty of defamation of character. He also alleged that VDM was given 14 days to make a retraction and issue an apology in two national newspapers.

Deeone further claimed that VDM was ordered to pay N30.5 million in damages to Mr Jollof’s wife.

Deeone taunts VDM over court case, shares details of verdict. Photo credit@deeone

Source: Instagram

Breaking down the figures, the comedian noted that N500,000 was for litigation, N20 million for aggravated damages, and N10 million for general damages.

Deeone makes fun of VDM

Sharing more, Deeone noted that the “manipulator” had been exposed and warned people to stop making claims they cannot prove about others.

He added that when VDM was asked in court to provide proof for the allegations made against Mr Jollof’s wife, he had none, claiming his statements were based on what someone told him.

The funny man also stated that only VDM’s sister and brother are good people, while others are not. He added that his NGO money would be very useful to pay the charges against him, as he had not been using the money for anything.

Deeone made fun of VDM and stated that he was learning the hard way.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Deeone's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the video made by the comedian. Here are comments below:

@lagosteaforum stated:

"Na NGO money go suffer am."

@radiogad shared:

"You and Jollof Rice Too mumuu make una go work."

@kolexzy2026 said:

"Everyone is against a poor man, and they can't win him."

@jokky.jokky_ shared:

"Everywhere, good my people. He dey learn new thing."

@king_edu1 commented:

"Ngo money go solve the problem, still remain 478m naira."

@stmartinslove reacted:

"So las las VDM self don learn new things."

VDM makes allegations against Mr Jollof's wife

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had dragged comedian Mr Jollof and noted that he would beat him up, and nothing would happen.

He also accused the comedian's wife of sleeping with men before her husband was given an adviser role in the Delta state government.

Verydarkman further lambasted fashion designer Seyi Vodi for claiming to be his support system, yet kept badmouthing him.

Source: Legit.ng