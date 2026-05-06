Arsenal earned a significant windfall after reaching their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years

The Gunners beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate after Bukayo Saka’s goal at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have earned the most money among the teams competing in the Champions League this season

Arsenal earned a significant amount of money after beating Atletico Madrid to reach their first UEFA Champions League final since 2006.

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the night to help Arsenal win 2-1 on aggregate, having played a 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano last week.

Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach Champions League final. Photo by Alex Burstow.

Source: Getty Images

The progress ends Arsenal’s 20-year wait for a Champions League final and keeps their hopes of winning their first-ever trophy in the competition alive.

Arsenal will face the winner of the second semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the final in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

Arsenal’s path to the final

Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in the competition so far and have won most of their matches, particularly in the group stage, where they had a flawless campaign.

Arsenal kicked off their 2025/26 Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, followed by a 2-0 win over Olympiacos at the Emirates.

The Gunners made a statement on matchday three with a 4-0 hammering of Atletico Madrid in London, and a 3-0 win over Slavia Praha in Czech Republic.

Arsenal made another statement on matchday five with a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich in England before dispatching Club Brugge 3-0 in Belgium.

Matchday seven was another massive win, a 3-1 defeat of Inter Milan at San Siro, and ended the group stage with a 3-2 win over debutants Kairat Almaty.

The Gunners finished top of the table, conceding only four goals and thus escaped the playoffs. In the knockout stage, they have been conservative with a mix of draws and wins against each team.

The knockout stage began with a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena, before eliminating the Germans with a 2-0 win in England.

Arsenal faced a tricky test in the quarter-final. Kai Havertz’s lone strike in Portugal was enough to eliminate Sporting CP after a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Atletico Madrid held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in Madrid, and Bukayo Saka put the finishing touches with a first-half strike in the second leg to send the Gunners through, as noted by Arsenal.com.

How much Arsenal earned for reaching final

As noted by Lukasz Baçzek, Arsenal earned a prize fee of €18.5 million after their victory over Atletico Madrid sent them to the Champions League final.

The windfall takes Arsenal’s total earnings in this season’s competition so far to €143.5 million, with the opportunity to earn even more in the final.

Arsenal players celebrate after reaching the Champions League. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Yahoo Sport, Arsenal earned €18.62 starting fee, €37 million from the value pillar, and €2.1m for each win, €9.9m for finishing first. €11m, €12.5m and €15m for reaching the Round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final.

Arsenal will earn €6.5 million if they win their first-ever final in Budapest on May 30, and as such will qualify for the UEFA Super Cup, which attracts another €4 million, and if they win, an extra €1 million.

If all goes as explained, it will take their total earnings to around €154 million in total prize money for the campaign.

Saka hints at Arsenal’s preferred opponent

Legit.ng previously reported that Bukayo Saka hinted at Arsenal’s preferred opponent in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

The England international refused to mention the club by name, but admits that deep down everyone knows who their preferred team is.

Source: Legit.ng