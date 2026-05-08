A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member has shared a screenshot of the written rules and regulations given to them at her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA)

The list contained 10 different instructions ranging from attendance at the assembly ground to the use of electronic gadgets in the lodge

The lady mentioned the amount she was being paid despite the strict nature of the rules she was expected to follow

A Nigerian lady who served under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has stirred reactions after displaying the list of rules given to corps members at her PPA.

The lady, identified as Khadijah, posted a video showing a handwritten list of 10 instructions she was commanded to follow strictly.

A Nigerian lady who was paid 5k at her PPA shares the strict instructions she was given to follow. Photo credit: @khadijahhhhhh11/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Khadijah noted in the comments section that despite the stringent nature of these regulations, her monthly allowance from the establishment was only N5,000.

The video, which has since gone viral, captured the various "orders" the school expected the corps members to adhere to during their service year.

She also disclosed her Place of Primary Assignment was a private school.

Stringent rules for corps members at PPA

On a piece of paper, the list detailed specific times corps members must arrive at and leave the school premises. According to the list, corps members must be on the assembly ground every morning from Monday to Friday.

The rules also touched on the behaviour of those living in the school lodge. One of the rules stated:

"Corpers who are accommodated in the school's corpers' lodge must not use electric cooker, water heaters or any electrically consuming gadgets."

Another instruction warned that corps members who "sneak out" of the school would not be paid their allowance.

See the screenshot of the instructions and rules at her PPA below:

The screenshot of the lady's PPA trends. Photo credit: @khadijahhhhhh11/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail NYSC lady's viral list

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the NYSC member's post below:

corperdoctor1 said:

"Reject me ooo."

Amarachi said:

"This rules no too much for 5k."

Ayoolamiposi Ojo said:

Employer, please, can I decide not to collect the school allowance? I will come to school to deliver my lecture, and I will take my leave in return you will give me clearance? Cos what the hell is this on top 5k wey no buy my data?"

Watch the video post below:

Lady claims her PPA sponsored her abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is currently doing her one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) sparked buzz after claiming that her PPA sponsored her abroad.

Source: Legit.ng