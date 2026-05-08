Manchester City are reportedly weighing the options of signing Brazilian star Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid

There is currently massive unrest at the Santiago Bernabeu as players are clashing during training

The 25-year-old has recorded impressive statistics since joining the Galacticos in 2018

Manchester City are reportedly planning a move for Vinícius Junior ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian forward has registered 100 goals and 100 assists in 372 appearances for Real Madrid, helping the club win three La Liga titles.

Speculation surrounding the former Flamengo star comes amid reported unrest within the Real Madrid dressing room.

Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni clash during Real Madrid training session before their match against Barcelona in the El Clásico. Photo by: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were reportedly involved in two clashes during training ahead of El Clasico on Sunday, May 10.

Manchester City eye Vinicius move

According to Team Talk, Premier League champions are said to be monitoring Vinícius’ situation closely amid growing uncertainty over his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports claim Real Madrid have informed the 25-year-old that he could be placed on the transfer list if a new contract agreement is not reached before the summer deadline.

Negotiations between both parties are ongoing, but several key issues are yet to be resolved.

The Brazil international has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal, with extension talks having stalled last year.

Both sides reportedly agreed to resume discussions this summer, although sources suggest major details still need to be settled before any renewal is signed.

Manchester City’s interest is also believed to be influenced by uncertainty surrounding Jeremy Doku’s long-term future at the club, per Give Me Sport.

Despite the arrival of Antoine Semenyo in January, reports indicate City could still pursue Vinícius if the opportunity becomes available.

Fans react to Vinicius' move to City

Manchester City plans to sign Brazilian star Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid in the coming summer transfer window. Photo by: Javier Borrego/Europa Press.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following the news surrounding Manchester City planning to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid. Read them below:

@RougeEtBleuJay said:

"If Pep leaves i see it, there is saudi also but dont think he wants to go there, dont see him going to chelsea or liverpool as previously linked and i dont see him coming to paris either... this summer going to be interesting for vini Jr

@Gooddy_Gooddy01 wrote:

"If Manchester city should pull this deal.

"The whole of premium league is in trouble."

@manutdjonas added:

"Seems a little off brand for City’s players normally. City has a group of hard working individuals where everyone need to run. Can’t see a primadonna like Vinicius fit in there. Maybe Chelsea would be a fit though.

@Arslandev97 said:

"If there’s no contract resolution, transfer rumors will naturally grow.

"A player like Vinícius would attract interest from any top club."

@hofishalsounds wrote:

"If this ever becomes real, it would shake football but for now it still feels like pure transfer rumor season talk."

Vincius warns Man City

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has admitted that the Spanish giants must be at their best to stand a chance of beating Manchester City.

The former Flamengo star noted that the Galatico have faced several tough matches in both La Liga and European competitions.

Source: Legit.ng