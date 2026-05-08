A young lady who graduated from Delta State University with a first class degree at 19 celebrated her latest achievement

She shared how God came through for her as she celebrated her first-class degree from DELSU and her experiences

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who graduated from Delta State University celebrated as she bagged a first degee.

She shared what she went through as she narrated how God came through for her.

A DELSU student breaks family record as she bags first class and mentions the course. Photo: @a.r.e.s.e_.

Source: TikTok

DELSU student bags degree at 19

Identified as @a.r.e.s.e_ on TikTok, the lady said she asked God for the spirit of excellence during her time as an undegraduate.

She bagged a first class degree in medical biochemistry, sharing what the degree meant to her.

Her post was captioned:

"If I start writing about my journey, this section will be exhausted. All I can say is that God came through for me. I asked for a Spirit of Excellence and He gave it freely. This degree shows that there is nothing I cannot do and achieve with God by my side. God, I give you all the Glory and all the Honour. This one is for You."

In another post, she stated that she was the first woman in her family to graduate with a first class degree.

Her words:

"Rich because I'm the first woman in my bloodline to graduate with a First Class honours."

She added in another post, as she hailed herself:

"My sweet girl. I'm so proud of you. Finished with a first class at 19. Always the youngest in her set but she's never let that stop or intimidate her. My Brave Girl "

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's graduation from DELSU

Marvis fragrance said:

"Congrats I tap from your grace."

Humble_Light said:

"Congratulations, ma'am. Greater heights ahead."

anitakefe said:

"Damnnnnn, congratulations girlll."

_luminousbeautyyy said:

"My babyyyy congratulations."

A lady who bagged first-class degree at 19 breaks family record. Photo: @a.r.e.s.e_.

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng