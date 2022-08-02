Tobi Amusan’s biography: age, height, net worth, is she married?

Tobi Amusan is a US-based Nigerian track and field athlete who competes in 100-metre hurdles and 4 by 100 metres relay. She is the current 100-metre hurdles world record holder after she broke the previous record in Oregon, USA. Her real name is Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan.

Tobi Amusan was determined to be a footballer before she changed her mind and ventured into athletics. She enjoys immense career success and is the first Nigerian gold winner at the World Athletics Championships. Her real name is Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan.

Full name Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan Nickname Tobi Gender Female Date of birth 23 April 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence Texas, USA Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 156 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Kehinde Amusan Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School College University of Texas at El Paso Profession Athlete Net worth $1.5 million Twitter @Evaglobal01 Instagram @ihurdle_33.0inches

Tobi Amusan’s biography

The famous personality was born in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria. She grew up alongside her three brothers under the watch of their parents. Tobi Amusan’s dad, Kehinde Amusan, is a teacher and has played an important role alongside her mother in supporting her athletics career, especially during the early stages.

She went to Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School for her high school education. Which university did Tobi Amusan attend? She attended the University of Texas at El Paso, obtaining her undergraduate degree in 2019.

How old is Tobi Amusan?

The Nigerian sports personality is 25 years old as of 2022. She was born on 23 April 1997. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Tobi Amusan’s profession?

Tobi is a professional track and field athlete known for her specialisation in 100 metres hurdles and 4 by 100 metres relay. Some of her notable wins in 100 metres hurdles include the 2015 African Junior Champions in Eugene, USA and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. She also won the 2022 African Championships in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Most recently, in July 2022, Amusan broke the 100 metres hurdles world record finishing the race in 12.12 seconds during the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA. Tobi Amusan’s world record win means she is the first Nigerian world champion in an athletics event.

She is an Adidas-sponsored athlete and is managed by Icon Management.

What is Tobi Amusan’s net worth?

The 100 metres hurdles world recorder holder has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, according to Vim Buzz. However, the information is not official and, thus, unreliable.

How tall is Tobi Amusan?

The sprinter stands at 5 feet 1 inch (156 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms).

Fast facts about Tobi Amusan

What is Tobi Amusan’s real name? She was born Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan. How old is Tobi Amusan? She turned 25 years old on 23 April 2022. Where is Tobi Amusan from? The athlete hails from Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria, but resides in Texas, USA. What is Tobi Amusan’s profession? She is a track and field athlete specialising in 100 metres hurdles. What is Tobi Amusan’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. Is Tobi Amusan married? The Nigerian celebrity is not married and is seemingly not dating anyone. How tall is Tobi Amusan? She is 5 feet 1 inch or 156 centimetres tall.

Tobi Amusan is a decorated Nigerian sports personality. She is the reigning world champion in 100-metre hurdles. Recently, she broke the previous world record at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

