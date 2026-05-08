A video has captured how Eucharia Anunobi greeted Joke Silva after meeting her at an event recently

The AMVCA organisers had staged an event for artistes in the entertainment industry ahead of the award ceremony, and both actresses were in attendance

What Anunobi did to her colleague generated debate online as fans shared their takes about the two of them

Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has warmed the hearts of fans with the way she greeted her colleague Joke Silva at an event.

The two movie practitioners met at an event organised by the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in honour of entertainers in the movie industry.

Reactions as Eucharia Anunobi kneels to greet Joke Silva at event. Photo credit@ajokesilva/@euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

Anunobi was going to her seat when she sighted Silva sitting afar off. She left her seat and went to greet the veteran actress.

While she was going, she saw another person on the way and told them she was coming back to greet them, but proceeded to greet Silva.

The evangelist knelt for the actress as they exchanged pleasantries.

Eucharia Anunobi asks about Olu Jacobs

While still on her knees, she was heard asking after the welfare of Joke Silva’s husband, Olu Jacobs.

Eucharia Anunobi's fans praise her over video with Joke Silva. Photo credit@euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

They both smiled while Joke Silva was telling her to get up and was even assisting her to do so as they chatted for a couple of minutes.

Fans react to Eucharia Anunobi, Joke Silva’s video

Reacting, fans were impressed with the way the two actresses greeted each other. They applauded Anunobi and urged Gen Z to learn from her.

According to them, a few weeks ago, Toyin Abraham was dragged after she was seen kneeling for Funke Akindele. They added that some Gen Z actresses would likely say they could never do such for Joke Silva.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Anunobi

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@ dhamysamuel reacted:

"Now this new generation would say that can't be me, why can’t she stand up to greet me first, who is she? Who does she think she is? You don’t need all of that kneeling. See her ask how Daddy Ma is, thank you, ma . They lead by example. These are the real celebrities who have kept our culture, pride, and walked the path for people to see."

@skindermart_ commented:

"Even elders get elders. I love you all."

@realofficialyemi wrote:

"Euchariaanunobi is not just an ageless paragon of beauty, but also an ordained minister and a humble and respectful God-fearing lady."

@ rheekey wrote:

"And people are blaming Toyin for kneeling to greet the elderly. In this generation, even respect is now a problem for some people. What happened to culture, home training, and simple courtesy again?"

@bunbright6 stated:

"Even Ibo woman pastor dey kneel if nah Toyin everywhere for don catch fire."

Eucharia Anunobi advises couples facing divorce

Legit.ng reported back in January that Eucharia Anunobi advised married couples facing hardship not to rush into divorce.

Instead, she encouraged couples to pray, go on retreats, and work things out unless the marriage had become life-threatening.

She added that the devil was on a mission to destroy marriages, and people must not give up their unions but work to make things better.

Source: Legit.ng