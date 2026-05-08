A young man took to social media to share his frustration after his girlfriend gave birth to many babies

The individual explained that he had doubts that he was even going to become a father in the first place

He mentioned the number of kids his partner gave birth to and posted a video of the newborn online

A young man has lamented his condition on social media after the girl he impregnated finally gave birth to many kids he didn't expect.

In a series of videos he posted on his page, he showed the faces of the beautiful kids with a caption that explained how he feels about childbirth.

Young man reacts as girlfriend gives birth to multiple babies, shares video online. Photo Source: TikTok/big.jago37

Source: TikTok

Man reacts as girlfriend delivers multiple babies

The caption on the post of the kids immediately caught the attention of many people, who took to the comments section to speak their minds.

The caption on the TikTok post read:

"Omo, I don enter trouble."

Man stunned as girlfriend welcomes unexpected number of babies, video trends. Photo Source: TikTok/big.jago37

Source: TikTok

In another video, the young man spoke about his situation. He explained that before the birth of the kids, he had doubts that he was even going to become the father of a single kid. However, the number of kids the girl he impregnated gave birth to surprised him.

@big.jago37 wrote:

"I dey see all of una comments but wetin una no understand be say. Say I impregnate person sef, say I even dey expect one single pikin sef na doubt. I still dey reason am. 1 child, how will I take care of the child. I come born pikin, I born 3. Una no fit understand."

His reaction to the number of kids the girl he impregnated gave birth to caught people's attention online.

Reactions as man welcomes multiple kids

Bisola noted:

"No b small trouble u enter,na triple trouble."

ERIOKUN01 explained:

"Humm.. hand is not equal. God what am looking for since 6y now someone call it trouble 😭 God answer my prayer 🙏🙏🙏, congratulations ma'ma ❤️God Almighty will surely provide for you and your husband and God will protect them for u ijn."

Hassan stressed:

"You should be greatful many people are finding but they didn't see embrace the gift first and hope in God, he's all."

𝘾𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝙋𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚 shared:

"Man of the match na hatrick you score."

Isaac Victory added:

"Na this kind of blessing I Dey pray for ,watin take people 6 years God give you for 1 year."

Fąveyyy noted:

"No forget tell us styles wey you use so I go fit avoid am."

HairByToyo added:

"God I see Wetin u Dey do for others 🥹🤲🏼 No forget me too I Dey pray 😭🤲🏼 i remember me too."

TIKTOK PRINCE noted:

"make I enter this kin trouble in future when I don finally make am Amen."

ᥫ᭡Princessᥫ᭡ said:

"This is what I pray for everyday 2boys one girl."

TALLEST OF OWERRI explained:

"i understand Broski congratulations In the fuc.king chat na man u be most of us run just say we hear say person get belle for us . God is good."

HAIR VENTILATOR IN WARRI added:

"Better start content now on IG, fb, nd YouTube now mak I dey cashh out 😁😁post ur link mak people follow u... Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man went viral after rolling on the floor in celebration as he welcomed his first child after three years of marriage. The excited father thanked God for the safe delivery of his baby boy.

Husband buys wife car after childbirth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man sparked reactions online after gifting his wife a brand-new car following the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

In a viral TikTok video, the man was seen presenting the car to his wife as a token of appreciation, while many social media users praised his thoughtful gesture.

Source: Legit.ng