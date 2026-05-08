Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned Goodluck Jonathan against pursuing a presidential bid in the 2027 elections

Jonathan is reportedly considering running, but faces decision-making challenges and potential reputation risks

Primate Ayodele predicted international support for Jonathan if he decides to contest the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan against pursuing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

This comes after a group approached Jonathan on Thursday, May 7, urging him to contest in the polls.

2027 election: Ayodele warns Jonathan

Speaking while receiving political stakeholders who visited his office in Abuja to press him to be a candidate in the 2027 election, Jonathan said he will consult widely before making a decision on calls urging him to contest the presidential contest, stressing that the race for Nigeria’s highest office “is not a computer game."

The Punch reported on Friday, May 8, that Jonathan is considering a comeback.

But Primate Ayodele, in a statement on Friday, May 8, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, warned that Jonathan’s ambition could stain his image if not carefully handled.

The cleric, who had earlier stated that Jonathan’s entry into the race could shake the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), maintained that his candidacy would alter Nigeria’s political landscape, but advised the former president to tread carefully.

Ayodele said in his new prophecy:

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan will be good on the ballot, but his prestigious image may be stained. If he truly wants to contest, it will be tough for every candidate, including President Tinubu, but he must be very careful.”

The prominent Christian leader also described Jonathan as fearful and indecisive, urging him to be courageous if he intends to proceed, while warning that the journey ahead would not be easy.

“Jonathan’s candidacy will shock a lot of people, but he is scared. He must be courageous because the journey is not for the faint-hearted. If that is what he wants to do, he must be brave; it will not be easy for him.”

Furthermore, Ayodele claimed that Jonathan would receive international backing and sponsorship if he eventually decides to contest.

“Jonathan will get international backing and sponsors if he decides to contest. Regardless, it won’t be easy for him.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng