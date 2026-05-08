A look at Emilio Estevez’s siblings and parents, from Hollywood roots to fame

Emilio Estevez's siblings include actors Charlie Sheen, Ramon Estevez, and Renee Estevez, forming a well-known Hollywood family. They are the children of acclaimed actor Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton, who built a strong foundation for the family’s acting legacy.

Emilio Estevez speaks onstage during WE Day UN 2019 at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Emilio Estevez comes from a tight-knit Hollywood family led by his parents, Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton.

led by his parents, Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton. The actor has three siblings , Ramon Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and Renee Estevez, all of whom have careers in the entertainment industry.

, Ramon Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and Renee Estevez, all of whom have careers in the entertainment industry. The Estevez family shares a strong creative legacy , with frequent collaborations across films and television projects, such as Anger Management, Young Guns, Men at Work , and The War at Home .

, with frequent collaborations across films and television projects, such as , and . Emilio Estevez shares a special bond of over 50 years with his father, Martin Sheen, which they have documented in their memoir, Along the Way: The Journey of a Father and Son.

Profile summary

Full name Emilio Estevez Gender Male Date of birth 12 May 1962 Age 64 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Janet Elizabeth Templeton Father Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Santa Monica High School Profession Actor, director, producer, screenwriter Instagram @akawilliamhbonney

Who are Emilio Estevez's siblings?

Emilio Estevez comes from a close-knit family of entertainers with deep Hollywood roots. He has two brothers and a sister, all of whom have built careers in acting. Together, they reflect a shared legacy shaped by talent, opportunity, and family support. Here is a closer look at each of his siblings.

Ramón Luis Estévez

Martin Sheen, Ramon Estevez (Centre), and Emilio Estevez during Cocktail Party for the Cast of The Weinstein Co.'s 'Bobby' at Drago Restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Photo: E. Charbonneau

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ramón Luis Estévez

: Ramón Luis Estévez Date of birth : 7 August 1963

: 7 August 1963 Profession: Actor, director, producer

Ramon Estevez, born Ramón Luis Estévez on 7 August 1963, is the eldest brother of Emilio Estevez. He has built a steady career in film and television, appearing in dozens of projects while also working behind the scenes as a director and producer.

The two brothers co-starred in the 1985 drama That Was Then... This Is Now, highlighting their on-screen collaboration. Ramón serves as CEO of Estevez Sheen Productions, the family-run production company established in 2002. He also worked as an executive producer for Anger Management, on which Emilio starred.

In his personal life, he is married to his long-time partner, David Woodbury.

Carlos Irwin Estévez

Charlie Sheen at Netflix's "aka Charlie Sheen" World Premiere held at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Carlos Irwin Estévez

: Carlos Irwin Estévez Date of birth : 3 September 1965

: 3 September 1965 Profession: Actor

Charlie Sheen, born Carlos Irwin Estévez on 3 September 1965, is the third child of Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton. Following in his family’s footsteps, he built a prolific acting career with approximately 80 roles in films and TV series, including Wall Street, Young Guns, The Three Musketeers, and the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men.

Charlie has also collaborated with his brother Emilio Estevez on several projects, including Wisdom, Young Guns, Men at Work, and Rated X. In a 2012 interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, he noted that there is no real sense of competition for acting roles between them. He said:

There’s no real sense of competition between me and my brother. I feel that we’re different types and aren’t gonna really be considered for the same roles.

Actor Charlie Sheen has been married three times, to Donna Peele (1995–1996), Denise Richards (2002–2006), and Brooke Mueller (2008–2011). He is the father of five children: Sami Sheen, Cassandra Jade Estevez, Lola Rose Sheen, Bob Sheen, and Max Sheen.

Renée Pilar Estevez

Renee Estevez poses during a film set (L). The actress attends an entertainment event (R). Photo: @brwc, @raised_in_the_80s on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Renée Pilar Estevez

: Renée Pilar Estevez Date of birth : 2 April 1967

: 2 April 1967 Profession: Actress, pastry chef

Renee Estevez, born on 2 April 1967, is the youngest of the Estevez siblings. She followed her family into acting and has appeared in numerous films and TV series, including Heathers, Intruder, The Way, and Single White Female.

She has frequently collaborated with her family, starring alongside her brother Emilio Estevez and father Martin Sheen in The War at Home and The Way. Renée also co-wrote several episodes of Anger Management and worked with her family on No Code of Conduct and The West Wing.

Beyond acting, Renee trained as a pastry chef at the California Culinary Academy. During her time there, she met chef Jason Federico, and they married on 11 October 1997 before divorcing in 2011 after more than a decade together.

Meet Emilio Estevez’s parents

Emilio Estevez’s parents, Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton, married on 23 December 1961 after about a year of dating. They remain together and are parents to four children, three sons and a daughter. Both have enjoyed careers in Hollywood. Here is a closer look at each of them.

Martin Sheen

Martin Sheen attends New York Comic Con 2025 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez

: Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez Date of birth : 3 August 1940

: 3 August 1940 Profession: Actor

Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez’s dad, was born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez on 3 August 1940 in Dayton, Ohio, to Mary-Ann and Francisco Estévez Martínez. He attended Chaminade High School but chose to pursue acting instead of college, launching a career that began with his debut on As the World Turns.

Over the decades, Martin built an acclaimed career with more than 250 acting credits, earning major awards such as a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe. He is widely known for standout roles in Apocalypse Now, Badlands, and The Departed.

Beyond his achievements, Martin remained deeply committed to his family, often bringing his children along to his projects to keep them close. In the Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen, Ramon reflected on their upbringing, noting that their father prioritised family unity despite the demands of his career.

Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez share a close bond that spans more than five decades. Although they are father and son, their relationship has often felt like that of peers and creative partners. They reflected on this unique connection in their memoir, Along the Way: The Journey of a Father and Son.

Janet Sheen

Actor Martin Sheen and his wife Janet arrive at the W.B.'s "The West Wing" 100th Episode celebration at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Janet Elizabeth Templeton

: Janet Elizabeth Templeton Date of birth : 8 July 1944

: 8 July 1944 Profession: Actress, producer

Janet Sheen was born Janet Elizabeth Templeton on 8 July 1944 in Magoffin County, Kentucky, United States. Emilio Estevez’s mother is also into the film industry, but has not had as much success as her husband. She was featured in five episodes of the TV series Kennedy as Elaine de Kooning and appeared in Rated X as a nurse.

In addition to acting, Janet Sheen is a film producer. Her production credits include Beverly Hills Brats, The Way, and The Way: Chapter 2. Emilio Estevez has described his mother as the glue that holds the family tightly together.

FAQs

Who are Emilio Estevez’s parents? The American actor is the son of Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton. Are Emilio Estevez’s parents still together? His parents have been married since 1961 and remain together. How many siblings does Emilio Estevez have? He has three younger siblings, who are all actors. Where is the Estevez family from? They are from Dayton, Ohio, but they moved to New York City to pursue acting. Does Emilio Estevez have a sister? He has one sister, actress Renee Estevez, born on 2 April 1967. Are Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez full siblings? They are full siblings, sharing the same parents. Charlie Sheen is Martin and Janet Sheen’s third child, born on 3 September 1965. How is Demi Moore related to Emilio Estevez? They are not related by blood, but they were once in a relationship that led to engagement and later parted ways. Why do Charlie and Emilio have different last names? Emilio Estevez kept the family’s original surname, while Charlie Sheen adopted a stage name inspired by their father, Martin Sheen.

Emilio Estevez's siblings and parents have all played a key role in shaping his lasting success. His parents, Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton, built a strong foundation that has guided his personal life and career. Alongside his siblings, including Charlie Sheen, he has thrived in Hollywood, growing up within a shared legacy of creativity.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jared Leto’s parents and siblings. Known for his successful career in acting and music, Jared has built a strong name in Hollywood, though less is widely known about his family background.

He was born to Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant, and later raised by his stepfather, Carl Leto. He grew up alongside his siblings, including Shannon Leto, Matthew Bryant, Matthias Bryant, and Jamie Leto. Read on to discover more about his parents and what each of his siblings is doing today.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng