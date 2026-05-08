A look at Emilio Estevez’s siblings and parents, from Hollywood roots to fame
Emilio Estevez's siblings include actors Charlie Sheen, Ramon Estevez, and Renee Estevez, forming a well-known Hollywood family. They are the children of acclaimed actor Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton, who built a strong foundation for the family’s acting legacy.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Emilio Estevez comes from a tight-knit Hollywood family led by his parents, Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton.
- The actor has three siblings, Ramon Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and Renee Estevez, all of whom have careers in the entertainment industry.
- The Estevez family shares a strong creative legacy, with frequent collaborations across films and television projects, such as Anger Management, Young Guns, Men at Work, and The War at Home.
- Emilio Estevez shares a special bond of over 50 years with his father, Martin Sheen, which they have documented in their memoir, Along the Way: The Journey of a Father and Son.
Profile summary
Full name
Emilio Estevez
Gender
Male
Date of birth
12 May 1962
Age
64 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Place of birth
New York City, New York, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
150
Weight in kilograms
68
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Janet Elizabeth Templeton
Father
Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez
Siblings
3
Relationship status
Single
Children
2
School
Santa Monica High School
Profession
Actor, director, producer, screenwriter
Who are Emilio Estevez's siblings?
Emilio Estevez comes from a close-knit family of entertainers with deep Hollywood roots. He has two brothers and a sister, all of whom have built careers in acting. Together, they reflect a shared legacy shaped by talent, opportunity, and family support. Here is a closer look at each of his siblings.
Ramón Luis Estévez
- Full name: Ramón Luis Estévez
- Date of birth: 7 August 1963
- Profession: Actor, director, producer
Ramon Estevez, born Ramón Luis Estévez on 7 August 1963, is the eldest brother of Emilio Estevez. He has built a steady career in film and television, appearing in dozens of projects while also working behind the scenes as a director and producer.
The two brothers co-starred in the 1985 drama That Was Then... This Is Now, highlighting their on-screen collaboration. Ramón serves as CEO of Estevez Sheen Productions, the family-run production company established in 2002. He also worked as an executive producer for Anger Management, on which Emilio starred.
In his personal life, he is married to his long-time partner, David Woodbury.
Carlos Irwin Estévez
- Full name: Carlos Irwin Estévez
- Date of birth: 3 September 1965
- Profession: Actor
Charlie Sheen, born Carlos Irwin Estévez on 3 September 1965, is the third child of Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton. Following in his family’s footsteps, he built a prolific acting career with approximately 80 roles in films and TV series, including Wall Street, Young Guns, The Three Musketeers, and the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men.
Charlie has also collaborated with his brother Emilio Estevez on several projects, including Wisdom, Young Guns, Men at Work, and Rated X. In a 2012 interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, he noted that there is no real sense of competition for acting roles between them. He said:
There’s no real sense of competition between me and my brother. I feel that we’re different types and aren’t gonna really be considered for the same roles.
Actor Charlie Sheen has been married three times, to Donna Peele (1995–1996), Denise Richards (2002–2006), and Brooke Mueller (2008–2011). He is the father of five children: Sami Sheen, Cassandra Jade Estevez, Lola Rose Sheen, Bob Sheen, and Max Sheen.
Renée Pilar Estevez
- Full name: Renée Pilar Estevez
- Date of birth: 2 April 1967
- Profession: Actress, pastry chef
Renee Estevez, born on 2 April 1967, is the youngest of the Estevez siblings. She followed her family into acting and has appeared in numerous films and TV series, including Heathers, Intruder, The Way, and Single White Female.
She has frequently collaborated with her family, starring alongside her brother Emilio Estevez and father Martin Sheen in The War at Home and The Way. Renée also co-wrote several episodes of Anger Management and worked with her family on No Code of Conduct and The West Wing.
Beyond acting, Renee trained as a pastry chef at the California Culinary Academy. During her time there, she met chef Jason Federico, and they married on 11 October 1997 before divorcing in 2011 after more than a decade together.
Meet Emilio Estevez’s parents
Emilio Estevez’s parents, Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton, married on 23 December 1961 after about a year of dating. They remain together and are parents to four children, three sons and a daughter. Both have enjoyed careers in Hollywood. Here is a closer look at each of them.
Martin Sheen
- Full name: Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez
- Date of birth: 3 August 1940
- Profession: Actor
Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez’s dad, was born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez on 3 August 1940 in Dayton, Ohio, to Mary-Ann and Francisco Estévez Martínez. He attended Chaminade High School but chose to pursue acting instead of college, launching a career that began with his debut on As the World Turns.
Over the decades, Martin built an acclaimed career with more than 250 acting credits, earning major awards such as a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe. He is widely known for standout roles in Apocalypse Now, Badlands, and The Departed.
Beyond his achievements, Martin remained deeply committed to his family, often bringing his children along to his projects to keep them close. In the Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen, Ramon reflected on their upbringing, noting that their father prioritised family unity despite the demands of his career.
Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez share a close bond that spans more than five decades. Although they are father and son, their relationship has often felt like that of peers and creative partners. They reflected on this unique connection in their memoir, Along the Way: The Journey of a Father and Son.
Janet Sheen
- Full name: Janet Elizabeth Templeton
- Date of birth: 8 July 1944
- Profession: Actress, producer
Janet Sheen was born Janet Elizabeth Templeton on 8 July 1944 in Magoffin County, Kentucky, United States. Emilio Estevez’s mother is also into the film industry, but has not had as much success as her husband. She was featured in five episodes of the TV series Kennedy as Elaine de Kooning and appeared in Rated X as a nurse.
In addition to acting, Janet Sheen is a film producer. Her production credits include Beverly Hills Brats, The Way, and The Way: Chapter 2. Emilio Estevez has described his mother as the glue that holds the family tightly together.
FAQs
- Who are Emilio Estevez’s parents? The American actor is the son of Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton.
- Are Emilio Estevez’s parents still together? His parents have been married since 1961 and remain together.
- How many siblings does Emilio Estevez have? He has three younger siblings, who are all actors.
- Where is the Estevez family from? They are from Dayton, Ohio, but they moved to New York City to pursue acting.
- Does Emilio Estevez have a sister? He has one sister, actress Renee Estevez, born on 2 April 1967.
- Are Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez full siblings? They are full siblings, sharing the same parents. Charlie Sheen is Martin and Janet Sheen’s third child, born on 3 September 1965.
- How is Demi Moore related to Emilio Estevez? They are not related by blood, but they were once in a relationship that led to engagement and later parted ways.
- Why do Charlie and Emilio have different last names? Emilio Estevez kept the family’s original surname, while Charlie Sheen adopted a stage name inspired by their father, Martin Sheen.
Emilio Estevez's siblings and parents have all played a key role in shaping his lasting success. His parents, Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton, built a strong foundation that has guided his personal life and career. Alongside his siblings, including Charlie Sheen, he has thrived in Hollywood, growing up within a shared legacy of creativity.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Jared Leto’s parents and siblings. Known for his successful career in acting and music, Jared has built a strong name in Hollywood, though less is widely known about his family background.
He was born to Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant, and later raised by his stepfather, Carl Leto. He grew up alongside his siblings, including Shannon Leto, Matthew Bryant, Matthias Bryant, and Jamie Leto. Read on to discover more about his parents and what each of his siblings is doing today.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.