Who are the 15 heaviest NFL players currently and in history?

The National Football League (NFL) has some of the world's strongest, well-built, and skilled athletes. To fit the typical profile, NFL players need muscles and extreme strength. They should have an average height of 6'2" and weigh approximately 245 lbs. The heaviest NFL players in history have almost double the average athlete's weight.

Bryant McKinnie (L), Tarrell Brown (C) William Perry (R) are some of the heaviest NFL players.

Heaviest NFL player

The NFL selection process is challenging; every player must undergo physical training. Apart from exceptional football skills, these players must possess some physical qualities, including speed, strength, power, and agility. Below is a list of the heaviest NFL players, both currently and in history.

Name Weight (lbs/kgs) Aaron Gibson 410 (186) Tarrell Brown 403 (183) Nate Newton 401 (182) Bryant McKinnie 386 (175) William Perry 382 (173) Trent Brown 380 (172) Daniel Faalele 379 (172) Michael Jasper 375 (170) Ted Washington 375 (170) Caleb Jones 370 (168) Jordan Mailata 365 (166) Mekhi Becton 363 (165) T.J Barnes 364 (165) Leonard Davis 355 (161) Anthony Rush 350 (159)

15. Anthony Rush — 350 lbs/159 kg

Anthony Rush walks carrying a bag on his back (L) and in a UAB jersey (R).

Full name: Anthony Rush

Anthony Rush Date of birth: 1 September 1996

1 September 1996 Place of birth: Raleigh, North Carolina, United States

Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Position: Nose tackle

Anthony Rush is a former professional footballer born in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States. He played college football for UAB and was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has also played for other NFL teams, such as the Oakland Raiders, Seattle, Chicago Bears, Green Bay, and Dallas Cowboys.

14. Leonard Davis — 355 lbs/161 kgs

Dallas Cowboys guard Leonard Davis speaks during a Fort Worth, Texas press conference.

Full name: Leonard Barnett Davis

Leonard Barnett Davis Date of birth: 5 September 1978

5 September 1978 Place of birth: Wortham, Texas, United States

Wortham, Texas, United States Position: Guard

Leonard Davis is a former professional football player from the United States. The Arizona Cardinals selected him second overall in the 2001 NFL draft. He has also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers.

13. T.J Barnes — 364 lbs/165 kgs

Defensive tackle T.J. Barnes of the New York Jets looks on during pregame warm-ups before playing the Oakland Raiders in an NFL game.

Full name: Terence Jariviz Barnes

Terence Jariviz Barnes Date of birth: 14 June 1990

14 June 1990 Place of birth: Montgomery, Alabama, United States

Montgomery, Alabama, United States Position: Defensive tackle

Barnes is a former American football born in Montgomery, Alabama, United States. He began playing football professionally when he was signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He has played for several NFL teams, such as the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Legends, New York Guardians, Massachusetts Pirates, Arlington Renegades, and DC Defenders

12. Mekhi Becton — 363 lbs/165 kgs

Mekhi Becton of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Full name: Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton Date of birth: 18 April 1999

18 April 1999 Place of birth: Highland Springs, Virginia, United States

Highland Springs, Virginia, United States Position: Guard

Mekhi is an American professional football guard for the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL. He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2024. He played college football at Louisville from 2017 to 2019. In 2020, Mekhi was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the NFL draft, where he played for the team until 2023.

11. Jordan Mailata — 365 lbs/166 kgs

Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts as he walks off the field following an NFL Football game against the Washington Commanders.

Full name: Lafoga Jordan Mailata

Lafoga Jordan Mailata Date of birth: 31 March 1997

31 March 1997 Place of birth: Bankstown, New South Wales, Australia

Bankstown, New South Wales, Australia Position: Offensive tackle

Jordan Mailata is a professional footballer and former rugby player from Australia. He has been playing offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles since 2018. He played rugby league for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs under-18s team and South Sydney Rabbitohs on their under-20s team.

10. Caleb Jones — 370 lbs/168 kgs

Full name: Caleb Jones

Caleb Jones Date of birth: 10 February 1999

10 February 1999 Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Position: Offensive tackle

Caleb is an NFL player playing for the New England Patriots as an offensive tackle since September 2024. He previously played for the Green Bay Packers from 2022 to 2023. He played football, track-and-field, and basketball at Lawrence North High School.

9. Ted Washington — 375 lbs/ 170 kgs

Ted Washington of the Cleveland Browns poses for his 2007 NFL headshot.

Full name: Theodore Washington Jr.

Theodore Washington Jr. Date of birth: 13 April 1968

13 April 1968 Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, United States

Tampa, Florida, United States Position: Nose tackle

Ted is among the heaviest players in NFL history. The San Francisco 49ers selected him in the first round of the 1991 NFL draft. Since then, he has played for other teams, such as the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, and Cleveland Browns.

8. Michael Jasper — 375 lbs/170 kgs

Michael Jasper poses for a photo with two ladies during a press conference.

Full name: Leslie Michael Jasper

Leslie Michael Jasper Date of birth: 8 October 1986

8 October 1986 Place of birth: Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, United States

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, United States Position: Guard

Michael is a college and former NFL player from the United States. He has been the head football coach at his alma mater, Bethel University in McKenzie, since 2019. He began his football career in 2011, playing for the Buffalo Bills. Jasper weighed approximately 450 lbs during his college career but has since reduced to 375 pounds.

7. Daniel Faalele — 379 lbs/172 kgs

Daniel Faalele #77 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sideline before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Full name: Daniel Faalele

Daniel Faalele Date of birth: 9 November 1999

9 November 1999 Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Position: Guard

Daniel is an Australian-American NFL player who has played guard for the Baltimore Ravens since 2022. He played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers while in college. The Ravens drafted Daniel in the fourth round, 110th overall, of the 2022 NFL draft.

6. Trent Brown — 380 lbs/172 kgs

Trent Brown of the New England Patriots walks off the field after the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Full name: Trenton Jawby Brown

Trenton Jawby Brown Date of birth: 13 April 1993

13 April 1993 Place of birth: Bastrop, Texas, United States

Bastrop, Texas, United States Position: Offensive tackle

Trent is a professional football player for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive tackle. He is recognised as the heaviest active NFL player with 380 lbs. He played football while in college for Georgia Military College and Florida. In 2015, he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

5. William Perry — 382 lbs/173 kgs

Chicago Bears Training - William 'The Refrigerator' Perry during training.

Full name: William Anthony Perry

William Anthony Perry Date of birth: 16 December 1962

16 December 1962 Place of birth: Aiken, South Carolina, United States

Aiken, South Carolina, United States Position: Defensive tackle, Defensive lineman

Williams is a former football player among the heaviest NFL players in . He began his professional career when he was selected in the first round of the 1985 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears out of Clemson University. He was nicknamed 'The Refrigerator' or 'The Fridge'. Williams later played for teams such as Philadelphia Eagles and London Monarchs.

4. Bryant McKinnie — 386 lbs/175 kgs

Bryant McKinnie attends Trina's 21st Anniversary of the "Baddest Chick" Celebration.

Full name: Bryant Douglas McKinnie

Bryant Douglas McKinnie Date of birth: 23 September 1979

23 September 1979 Place of birth: Woodbury, New Jersey, United States

Woodbury, New Jersey, United States Position: Tackle, offensive lineman

Bryant is a former professional NFL player born in Woodbury, New Jersey, United States. He played football professionally for over a decade, from 2002 to 2013. He was an offensive lineman for teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins. He acquired sponsorship and joined the University of Miami, where he played football for Miami Hurricanes football.

3. Nate Newton — 401 lbs/182 kgs

Offensive lineman Nate Newton during the 1998 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp.

Full name: Nathaniel Isaac Newton

Nathaniel Isaac Newton Date of birth: 20 December 1961

20 December 1961 Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, United States

Orlando, Florida, United States Position: Offensive lineman, tackle, guard

Nate is a former American football player born in Orlando, Florida, United States. He began his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins in May 1983. He later joined Tampa Bay Bandits in 1984, playing for two years as an offensive tackle.

In 1986, he joined the Dallas Cowboys, where he was nicknamed 'The Kitchen' because he was more significant than William Perry 'The Refrigerator'. Nate had six pro bowls, two first-team all-pro selections, and three Super Bowl titles.

2. Tarrell Brown — 403 lbs/183 kgs

Tarell Brown, #23 of the Oakland Raiders, looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Full name: Tarrell Lameek Brown

Tarrell Lameek Brown Date of birth: 6 January 1985

6 January 1985 Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Position: Cornerback

Tarrell is a former American football player. He played football as a defensive back for the Texas Longhorns college football. He began playing for the San Francisco 49ers when he was selected in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL draft.

Tarrell later played for the Oakland Raiders for a year and finally for the New England Patriots, where he didn't play for long before being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

1. Aaron Gibson — 410 lbs/186 kgs

Aaron Gibson poses for his 2006 NFL headshot.

Full name: Aaron Gibson

Aaron Gibson Date of birth: 27 September 1977

27 September 1977 Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Position: Offensive tackle

Aaron Gibson is the heaviest player in the NFL of all time. He played for the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears from 1999 to 2004 when he retired. While playing for the Detroit Lions, he weighed 410 pounds, the highest weight recorded in NFL history.

He developed an interest in football in high school. Aaron began to attract attention while playing offensive tackle for the Decatur Central High School team because he was quick and massive.

Who's the heaviest player in the NFL right now?

Trent Brown is currently the heaviest player at approximately 380 lbs or 170 kg. He plays offensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Is there a weight limit for the NFL?

There are no standardised height or weight limits for NFL players. However, the average weight of an NFL player is 245.86 lbs, with a bound of 2.556 pounds on the estimation error.

These are some of the heaviest NFL players known for extraordinary strength on the court. These players are famous for pushing the limits of strength and agility in American football. Aaron Gibson is the NFL's heaviest player in history, while Trent Brown is the active heaviest NFL player.

