15 funny college football player names from General Booty to Kool-Aid McKinstry
College football has amazing plays and unforgettable moments, but some of the funniest things are the crazy names of the players. From General Booty to Kool-Aid McKinstry and Squirrel White, these funny college football player names are sure to make you smile.
Key takeaways
- Some college football players have names that draw significant attention from football fans.
- Funny college football player names make the game more entertaining and make watching football even more enjoyable.
- These names stand out and sometimes are more memorable than the plays in the game.
Funny college football player names
From silly to super unique, college football teams are full of surprising names that add fun to the game. Below are some of the best college football names of all time.
|Name
|Position
|College team
|General Booty
|Quarterback
|Tyler Junior College, Oklahoma Sooners, Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|Cornerback
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|Chief Borders
|Defensive lineman
|Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers
|Fish McWilliams
|Defensive
|UAB Blazers
|Decoldest Crawford
|Wide receiver
|Nebraska Cornhuskers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|Bumper Pool
|Linebacker
|Arkansas Razorbacks
|Sage Surratt
|Wide receiver
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|Boogie Knight
|Wide receiver
|Akron Zips, Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
|Squirrel White
|Wide receiver
|Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles
|Power Echols
|Linebacker
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|Tank Bigsby
|Running back
|Auburn Tigers
|Chubba Hubbard
|Running back
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|Hot Rod Fittin-ol
|Defensive linemen
|South Carolina Gamecocks, Buccaneers
|Storm Duck
|Cornerback
|North Carolina Tar Heels, Louisville Cardinals
|Ironhead Gallon
|Linebacker
|Georgia Southern Eagles
1. General Booty
- Full name: General Axel Booty
- Date of birth: 6 February 2002
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Allen, Texas, United States
- Position: Quarterback
General Booty is an American football player who plays quarterback for the University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) Warhawks. He previously played for the University of Oklahoma and Tyler Junior College football teams.
General Booty comes from a well-known football family. Two of his uncles, Josh Booty and John David Booty, were professional footballers. Booty's name, 'General', was selected by his father, who has had a long-standing fascination with the military.
2. Kool-Aid McKinstry
- Full name: Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry
- Date of birth: 30 September 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States
- Position: Cornerback
Kool-Aid is a professional footballer playing cornerback for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. He previously played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2021 to 2023. In 2023, he was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC.
McKinstry got the nickname 'Kool-Aid' from his grandmother because of his bright smile as a baby. He embraced the name and later signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the Kool-Aid brand while playing college football at Alabama.
3. Chief Borders
- Full name: Chief Borders
- Date of birth: 12 February 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Position: Defensive lineman
Chief Borders is a defensive lineman playing for the UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Conference. He started his college career at the University of Florida. Chief later transferred to the University of Nebraska, where he played in all 12 games during the 2023 season.
The footballer then moved to the University of Pittsburgh for the 2024 season. In January 2025, he entered the NCAA transfer portal and later committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), reuniting with head football coach Dan Mullen.
4. Fish McWilliams
- Full name: Fish McWilliams
- Date of birth: 21 May 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of April 2024)
- Place of birth: Pensacola, Florida, United States
- Position: Defensive
Fish McWilliams is a college football player playing defensive tackle for the UAB Blazers. He began his college career at UAB in 2018, and his impressive performance earned him Second Team All-Conference USA honours in 2022.
5. Decoldest Crawford
- Full name: Decoldest Crawford
- Date of birth: 14 July 2003
- Age: 21 years old (as of April)
- Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States
- Position: Wide receiver
Decoldest Crawford is an American football wide receiver. He started his college football career in 2022 at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Louisiana Tech University in 2023.
He played at Louisiana Tech University for one season, recording 2 receptions for 17 yards. As of April 2025, the footballer is in the NCAA transfer portal again, hoping to find a new chance to continue his college football career.
Unique college football player names
Some football players have unique names that are impossible to forget. Below are unique football player names that add a fun twist to the game.
1. Bumper Pool
- Full name: Bumper James Morris Pool
- Date of birth: 28 September 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Lucas, Texas, United States
- Position: Linebacker
Bumper Pool was born James Morris Pool in Lucas, Texas. He legally changed his first name to "Bumper" when he was 16. Bumper played college football at the University of Arkansas. He joined the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2018, and throughout his five-year college career, he amassed 441 tackles.
After not being picked in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bumper signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May 2023, but was waived during training camp. In May 2024, he joined the Michigan Panthers in the United Football League (UFL).
2. Sage Surratt
- Full name: Sage Surratt
- Date of birth: 13 April 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Lincolnton, North Carolina, United States
- Position: Tight end, wide receiver
Sage Surratt is a professional football player born in Lincolnton, North Carolina, United States. He has played wide receiver and tight end in several leagues, including the NFL and the United Football League (UFL).
Sage played college football at Wake Forest University from 2017 to 2019. He ranks among the top 10 in Wake Forest history for receiving yards and touchdowns. In January 2024, Surratt was drafted by the Memphis Showboats in the UFL dispersal draft.
3. Boogie Knight
- Full name: Boogie Knight
- Date of birth: 12 January 1999
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Jefferson, Ohio, United States
- Position: Wide receiver
Boogie Knight is a professional footballer who began his college career at the University of Akron. He played from 2018 to 2020, and in 2021, he moved to the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) Warhawks, where he played as a wide receiver and kick returner.
Boogie was named to the 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team. According to Gridiron Japan, after finishing his college career, Knight went on to play in Japan's X League for the Asahi Soft Drink Challengers. He is still playing professionally in Japan.
4. Squirrel White
- Full name: Marquarius Malik "Squirrel" White
- Date of birth: 5 May 2004
- Age: 20 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States
- Position: Wide receiver
Squirrel White was born Marquarius Malik White in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. He got the nickname 'Squirrel' from his great-grandmother after he mimicked a squirrel’s movements in her garden.
Squirrel began his college career at the University of Tennessee, playing for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2022 to 2024. According to Tallahassee.com, in January 2025, the footballer transferred to Florida State University, where he plays wide receiver for the Florida State Seminoles.
5. Power Echols
- Full name: Power Echols
- Date of birth: 20 January 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States
- Position: Linebacker
Power Echols plays as an undrafted free agent for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. He comes from an athletic family. His dad, Brian Echols, played football at Michigan State and in the NFL, while his mother, Astarlove Robinson-Russell, played college basketball at Western Michigan.
Power started playing football at six, first as a running back and later as a linebacker. After high school, he played for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 2021 to 2024. Power was twice named to the All-ACC Honourable Mention team.
Weird football player names
Football players often have funny and strange names that make fans laugh and wonder how they got them. Below is a list of some of the NFL's weird names that make the game even more fun.
1. Tank Bigsby
- Full name: Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby
- Date of birth: 30 August 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: LaGrange, Georgia, United States
- Position: Running back
Tank was born Cartavious Bigsby. The football player earned the nickname 'Tank' from his mother, Shaquanna Bigsby, when he was only 7 years old. In 2020, Tank joined Auburn University, where he played running back for the Auburn Tigers.
Tank was named SEC Freshman of the Year. According to NFL.com, after completing college, he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 88th overall pick: Jaguars Select Tank Bigsby with No. 88 Pick in 2023 Draft.
2. Chubba Hubbard
- Full name: Chuba Robert-Shamar Hubbard
- Date of birth: 11 June 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Sherwood Park, Canada
- Position: Running back
Chubba is a Canadian football player playing running back for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He played college football for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, where he was a unanimous All-American and named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Chubba won the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2019.
3. Hot Rod Fittin-ol
- Full name: Rodricus Javel Fitten
- Date of birth: 10 March 2000
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Position: Defensive linemen
Hot Rod was born Rodricus Fitten in Atlanta, Georgia. Hot Rod is an American college football player playing defensive end for the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. He previously played at the University of South Carolina.
The college athlete received the nickname 'Hot Rod' from a South Carolina recruiter, who felt it matched his style.
4. Storm Duck
- Full name: Storm Chandler Duck
- Date of birth: 15 December 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Boiling Springs, South Carolina, United States
- Position: Cornerback
Storm Chandler Duck plays cornerback as an undrafted free agent for the Miami Dolphins of the NFL. He played college football at the University of North Carolina and the University of Louisville. Storm earned Second-Team All-ACC honours while playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
5. Ironhead Gallon
- Full name: Deshawmtee "Ironhead" Gallon
- Date of birth: 18 January 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Madison, Florida, United States
- Position: Linebacker
Ironhead Gallon is a former American professional football player. Gallon got the nickname 'Ironhead' when he was young. His mother’s ex-husband, a fan of NFL player Craig 'Ironhead' Heyward, started calling him that when he was a child
Ironhead played college football at Georgia Southern University as a linebacker. After completing college, Ironhead played in the NFL for teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played in the Canadian Football League for the Ottawa Redblacks.
What college football player has a funny name?
There are several college footballers with funny names. They include Squirrel White, Chief Borders, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Chubba Hubbard.
What is General Booty's real name?
The University of Louisiana-Monroe quarterback's legal name is General Maximus Axel Booty.
Funny college football player names bring an extra dose of excitement and fun to the game. They make college football even more enjoyable to watch, and show that football isn't just about the action on the field, but also about having fun off the field.
