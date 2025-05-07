15 funny college football player names from General Booty to Kool-Aid McKinstry

College football has amazing plays and unforgettable moments, but some of the funniest things are the crazy names of the players. From General Booty to Kool-Aid McKinstry and Squirrel White, these funny college football player names are sure to make you smile.

General Booty (L), Ironhead Gallon (C), and Bumper Pool (R) are among the college football players with funny names. Photo: Brian Bahr, Jared C. Tilton, Christian Petersen (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Some college football players have names that draw significant attention from football fans.

from football fans. Funny college football player names make the game more entertaining and make watching football even more enjoyable.

and make watching football even more enjoyable. These names stand out and sometimes are more memorable than the plays in the game.

From silly to super unique, college football teams are full of surprising names that add fun to the game. Below are some of the best college football names of all time.

Name Position College team General Booty Quarterback Tyler Junior College, Oklahoma Sooners, Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks Kool-Aid McKinstry Cornerback Alabama Crimson Tide Chief Borders Defensive lineman Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers Fish McWilliams Defensive UAB Blazers Decoldest Crawford Wide receiver Nebraska Cornhuskers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Bumper Pool Linebacker Arkansas Razorbacks Sage Surratt Wide receiver Wake Forest Demon Deacons Boogie Knight Wide receiver Akron Zips, Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Squirrel White Wide receiver Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles Power Echols Linebacker North Carolina Tar Heels Tank Bigsby Running back Auburn Tigers Chubba Hubbard Running back Oklahoma State Cowboys Hot Rod Fittin-ol Defensive linemen South Carolina Gamecocks, Buccaneers Storm Duck Cornerback North Carolina Tar Heels, Louisville Cardinals Ironhead Gallon Linebacker Georgia Southern Eagles

1. General Booty

Quarterback General Booty warms up before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Photo: John E. Moore III

Full name: General Axel Booty

General Axel Booty Date of birth: 6 February 2002

6 February 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)

23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Allen, Texas, United States

Allen, Texas, United States Position: Quarterback

General Booty is an American football player who plays quarterback for the University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) Warhawks. He previously played for the University of Oklahoma and Tyler Junior College football teams.

General Booty comes from a well-known football family. Two of his uncles, Josh Booty and John David Booty, were professional footballers. Booty's name, 'General', was selected by his father, who has had a long-standing fascination with the military.

2. Kool-Aid McKinstry

Kool-Aid McKinstry reacts as he poses for a picture as he stretches before an NFL Football game against the Denver Broncos. Photo: Michael Owens

Full name: Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry

Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry Date of birth: 30 September 2002

30 September 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of April 2025)

22 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States

Birmingham, Alabama, United States Position: Cornerback

Kool-Aid is a playing cornerback for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. He previously played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2021 to 2023. In 2023, he was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC.

McKinstry got the nickname 'Kool-Aid' from his grandmother because of his bright smile as a baby. He embraced the name and later signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the Kool-Aid brand while playing college football at Alabama.

3. Chief Borders

Full name: Chief Borders

Chief Borders Date of birth: 12 February 2003

12 February 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)

22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Position: Defensive lineman

Chief Borders is a defensive lineman playing for the UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Conference. He started his college career at the University of Florida. Chief later transferred to the University of Nebraska, where he played in all 12 games during the 2023 season.

The footballer then moved to the University of Pittsburgh for the 2024 season. In January 2025, he entered the NCAA transfer portal and later committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), reuniting with head Dan Mullen.

4. Fish McWilliams

Fish McWilliams during the game between the UAB Blazers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Photo: Michael Wade

Full name: Fish McWilliams

Fish McWilliams Date of birth: 21 May 2000

21 May 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of April 2024)

24 years old (as of April 2024) Place of birth: Pensacola, Florida, United States

Pensacola, Florida, United States Position: Defensive

Fish McWilliams is a college football player playing defensive tackle for the UAB Blazers. He began his college career at UAB in 2018, and his impressive performance earned him Second Team All-Conference USA honours in 2022.

5. Decoldest Crawford

Decoldest Crawford posing for a photo against a black background. Photo: @cfbkings (modified by author)

Full name: Decoldest Crawford

Decoldest Crawford Date of birth: 14 July 2003

14 July 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of April)

21 years old (as of April) Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States

Shreveport, Louisiana, United States Position: Wide receiver

Decoldest Crawford is an American football wide receiver. He started his college football career in 2022 at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Louisiana Tech University in 2023.

He played at Louisiana Tech University for one season, recording 2 receptions for 17 yards. As of April 2025, the footballer is in the NCAA transfer portal again, hoping to find a new chance to continue his college football career.

Some football players have unique names that are impossible to forget. Below are unique football player names that add a fun twist to the game.

1. Bumper Pool

Bumper Pool warms up before a game against the Mississippi Rebels. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Full name: Bumper James Morris Pool

Bumper James Morris Pool Date of birth: 28 September 1999

28 September 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of April 2025)

25 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Lucas, Texas, United States

Lucas, Texas, United States Position: Linebacker

Bumper Pool was born James Morris Pool in Lucas, Texas. He legally changed his first name to "Bumper" when he was 16. Bumper played college football at the University of Arkansas. He joined the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2018, and throughout his five-year college career, he amassed 441 tackles.

After not being picked in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bumper signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May 2023, but was waived during training camp. In May 2024, he joined the Michigan Panthers in the United Football League (UFL).

2. Sage Surratt

Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills. Photo: Amy Lemus

Full name: Sage Surratt

Sage Surratt Date of birth: 13 April 1998

13 April 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Lincolnton, North Carolina, United States

Lincolnton, North Carolina, United States Position: Tight end, wide receiver

Sage Surratt is a professional football player born in Lincolnton, North Carolina, United States. He has played wide receiver and tight end in several leagues, including the NFL and the United Football League (UFL).

Sage at Wake Forest University from 2017 to 2019. He ranks among the top 10 in Wake Forest history for receiving yards and touchdowns. In January 2024, Surratt was drafted by the Memphis Showboats in the UFL dispersal draft.

3. Boogie Knight

Boogie Knight makes a catch against the Texas Longhorns. Photo: Adam Davis

Full name: Boogie Knight

Boogie Knight Date of birth: 12 January 1999

12 January 1999 Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)

26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Jefferson, Ohio, United States

Jefferson, Ohio, United States Position: Wide receiver

Boogie Knight is a professional footballer who began his college career at the University of Akron. He played from 2018 to 2020, and in 2021, he moved to the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) Warhawks, where he played as a wide receiver and kick returner.

Boogie was named to the 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team. According to Gridiron Japan, after finishing his college career, Knight went on to play in Japan's X League for the Asahi Soft Drink Challengers. He is still playing professionally in Japan.

4. Squirrel White

Squirrel White during the College Football Playoff First Round game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Photo: Robin Alam

Full name: Marquarius Malik "Squirrel" White

Marquarius Malik "Squirrel" White Date of birth: 5 May 2004

5 May 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of April 2025)

20 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States

Birmingham, Alabama, United States Position: Wide receiver

Squirrel White was born Marquarius Malik White in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. He got the nickname 'Squirrel' from his great-grandmother after he mimicked a squirrel’s movements in her garden.

Squirrel began his college career at the University of Tennessee, playing for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2022 to 2024. According to Tallahassee.com, in January 2025, the footballer transferred to Florida State University, where he plays wide receiver for the Florida State Seminoles.

5. Power Echols

Power Echols of North Carolina participates in a drill at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo: Brooke Sutton

Full name: Power Echols

Power Echols Date of birth: 20 January 2003

20 January 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)

22 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States

Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Position: Linebacker

Power Echols plays as an undrafted free agent for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. He comes from an athletic family. His dad, Brian Echols, played football at Michigan State and in the NFL, while his mother, Astarlove Robinson-Russell, played college basketball at Western Michigan.

Power started playing football at six, first as a running back and later as a linebacker. After high school, he played for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 2021 to 2024. Power was twice named to the All-ACC Honourable Mention team.

Football players often have funny and strange names that make fans laugh and wonder how they got them. Below is a list of some of the NFL's weird names that make the game even more fun.

1. Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts. Photo: Andy Lyons

Full name: Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby

Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby Date of birth: 30 August 2001

30 August 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of April 2025)

23 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: LaGrange, Georgia, United States

LaGrange, Georgia, United States Position: Running back

Tank was born Cartavious Bigsby. The football player earned the nickname 'Tank' from his mother, Shaquanna Bigsby, when he was only 7 years old. In 2020, Tank joined Auburn University, where he played running back for the Auburn Tigers.

Tank was named SEC Freshman of the Year. According to NFL.com, after completing college, he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 88th overall pick: Jaguars Select Tank Bigsby with No. 88 Pick in 2023 Draft.

2. Chubba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 36-30. Photo: Matt Kelley

Full name: Chuba Robert-Shamar Hubbard

Chuba Robert-Shamar Hubbard Date of birth: 11 June 1999

11 June 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of April 2025)

25 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Sherwood Park, Canada

Sherwood Park, Canada Position: Running back

Chubba is a Canadian football player playing running back for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He played college football for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, where he was a unanimous All-American and named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Chubba won the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2019.

3. Hot Rod Fittin-ol

Full name: Rodricus Javel Fitten

Rodricus Javel Fitten Date of birth: 10 March 2000

10 March 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Position: Defensive linemen

Hot Rod was born Rodricus Fitten in Atlanta, Georgia. Hot Rod is an American college football player playing defensive end for the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. He previously played at the University of South Carolina.

The college athlete received the nickname 'Hot Rod' from a South Carolina recruiter, who felt it matched his style.

4. Storm Duck

Storm Duck warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Photo: Brandon Sloter

Full name: Storm Chandler Duck

Storm Chandler Duck Date of birth: 15 December 2000

15 December 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of April 2025)

24 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Boiling Springs, South Carolina, United States

Boiling Springs, South Carolina, United States Position: Cornerback

Storm Chandler Duck plays cornerback as an undrafted free agent for the Miami Dolphins of the NFL. He played college football at the University of North Carolina and the University of Louisville. Storm earned Second-Team All-ACC honours while playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

5. Ironhead Gallon

Ironhead Gallon lines up on defence against the Denver Broncos during a preseason NFL game at Sports Authority Field. Photo: Dustin Bradford

Full name: Deshawmtee "Ironhead" Gallon

Deshawmtee "Ironhead" Gallon Date of birth: 18 January 1994

18 January 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)

31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Madison, Florida, United States

Madison, Florida, United States Position: Linebacker

Ironhead Gallon is a former American professional football player. Gallon got the nickname 'Ironhead' when he was young. His mother’s ex-husband, a fan of NFL player Craig 'Ironhead' Heyward, started calling him that when he was a child

Ironhead played college football at Georgia Southern University as a linebacker. After completing college, Ironhead played in the NFL for teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played in the Canadian Football League for the Ottawa Redblacks.

There are several college footballers with funny names. They include Squirrel White, Chief Borders, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Chubba Hubbard.

What is General Booty's real name?

The University of Louisiana-Monroe quarterback's legal name is General Maximus Axel Booty.

Funny college football player names bring an extra dose of excitement and fun to the game. They make college football even more enjoyable to watch, and show that football isn't just about the action on the field, but also about having fun off the field.

