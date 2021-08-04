Drew Starkey’s biography: age, height, family, movies and TV shows
Drew Starkey is an American actor who has been in the acting scene for almost seven years now. Some of his most successful projects include The Resident, Scream: The TV Series and Limbo.
Drew's hobbies include photo shooting, body surfing, mountain climbing, swimming, juggling and playing the piano. What else is known about him?
Profile summary
- Full name: Drew Starkey
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 4th November 1993
- Drew Starkey's age: 27 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Asheville, North Carolina, U.S
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 6'2"
- Height in centimetres: 188
- Weight in pounds: 174
- Weight in kilograms: 79
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- Siblings: 3
- Brother: Logan Starkey
- Sisters: Brooke and Mackayla Starkey
- Father: Todd Starkey
- Mother: Jodi Ballard Hutto
- Relationship status: Single
- College: Western Carolina University
- Occupation: Actor
- Net worth: $750,000 to $1 million
- Instagram: @drewstarkey
Drew Starkey's family
The actor was born to Todd Starkey and Jodi Ballard Hutto. Todd and Jodi divorced when Drew was young, but later Jodi got married to Brian Hutto.
On the other hand, his father, Todd, currently a basketball coach at Kent State University in Ohio, remained unmarried. The American actor has one brother, Logan Starkey, and two sisters, Brooke and Mackayla Starkey.
How old is Drew Starkey?
Drew Starkey's age is 27 years old as of 2021. He was born on 4th November 1993, in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S. His ethnicity is white and holds American nationality.
Where did Drew study?
Drew attended St. Stephens High School and later graduated in 2016 with a double major in English and Theatre Performance from Western Carolina University.
Career
Before gaining fame, Drew acted in a short film, The Radical Notion of Gene Mutation, as Patrick Clemens. He acted in other four short films in 2015 and 2016 before making his debut in the television series Mercy Street as a G*mbling Soldier in 2017.
In the same year, he worked on several other TV series like Dead Silent and Ozark. He gained a lot of fame when he got a chance to work in Outer Banks, a Netflix series. He played the character of Rafe.
Drew Starkey's movies and TV shows
Here is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.
TV series
- 2020-2021: Outer Banks as Rafe
- 2020: Acting for a Cause as Demetrius
- 2020: Limbo as Rodney
- 2019: Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
- 2019: Scream: The TV Series as Hawkins
- 2019: Queen Sugar as Beau
- 2019: Doom Patrol as Tim
- 2018: The Residents as a Young Lawyer
- 2018: Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters as Hunter Robinson
- 2018: Brockmire as Brad Christie
- 2017: Good Behavior as Agent Bradfield
- 2017: Valor as Bobby
- 2017: Dead Silent as Ethan Walton
- 2017: Ozark
- 2017: Shots Fired as Clint Jr.
- 2017: Mercy Street
Films
- 2020: Embattled as Tanner Van Holt
- 2020: The Devil All the Time as Tommy Matson
- 2019: Extended Stay as Ricky
- 2019: The Family Portrait as Kevin Brody
- 2019: Just Mercy as a Young Guard
- 2019: Mine 9 as Ryan
- 2018: The Hate U Give as Cop 115
- 2018: Love, Simon as Garrett
- 2018: American Animals as Frat Boy
- 2016: Love Is the Longest Con as Adrian
- 2016: Up the Hill as The Client
- 2015: Bounds as Todd
- 2015: Lost Soles as Scott
- 2014: The Radical Notion of Gene Mutation
Is Drew Starkey in a relationship?
Drew Starkey from Outer Banks is single, but he is rumoured to be dating actress Claire Van der Linden.
How tall is Drew Starkey?
Drew Starkey's height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm).
How much does Drew Starkey weigh?
The American actor weighs 174 lbs (79 kgs).
What is Drew Starkey's net worth?
There is no reliable source for Drew's net worth; nonetheless, Worldtop2 estimates his net worth to be between $750,000 to $1 million.
Drew Starkey is a well-known actor who has made a name for himself in the industry. He rose to fame quickly and has been cast in a number of films and television series.
