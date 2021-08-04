Drew Starkey’s biography: age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Drew Starkey is an American actor who has been in the acting scene for almost seven years now. Some of his most successful projects include The Resident, Scream: The TV Series and Limbo.

Drew's hobbies include photo shooting, body surfing, mountain climbing, swimming, juggling and playing the piano. What else is known about him?

Profile summary

Full name: Drew Starkey

Drew Starkey Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 4th November 1993

4th November 1993 Drew Starkey's age: 27 years (as of 2021)

27 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Asheville, North Carolina, U.S

Asheville, North Carolina, U.S Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 174

174 Weight in kilograms: 79

79 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 3

3 Brother: Logan Starkey

Logan Starkey Sisters: Brooke and Mackayla Starkey

Brooke and Mackayla Starkey Father: Todd Starkey

Todd Starkey Mother: Jodi Ballard Hutto

Jodi Ballard Hutto Relationship status: Single

Single College: Western Carolina University

Western Carolina University Occupation: Actor

Actor Net worth: $750,000 to $1 million

$750,000 to $1 million Instagram: @drewstarkey

Drew Starkey's family

The actor was born to Todd Starkey and Jodi Ballard Hutto. Todd and Jodi divorced when Drew was young, but later Jodi got married to Brian Hutto.

On the other hand, his father, Todd, currently a basketball coach at Kent State University in Ohio, remained unmarried. The American actor has one brother, Logan Starkey, and two sisters, Brooke and Mackayla Starkey.

How old is Drew Starkey?

Drew Starkey's age is 27 years old as of 2021. He was born on 4th November 1993, in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S. His ethnicity is white and holds American nationality.

Where did Drew study?

Drew attended St. Stephens High School and later graduated in 2016 with a double major in English and Theatre Performance from Western Carolina University.

Career

Before gaining fame, Drew acted in a short film, The Radical Notion of Gene Mutation, as Patrick Clemens. He acted in other four short films in 2015 and 2016 before making his debut in the television series Mercy Street as a G*mbling Soldier in 2017.

In the same year, he worked on several other TV series like Dead Silent and Ozark. He gained a lot of fame when he got a chance to work in Outer Banks, a Netflix series. He played the character of Rafe.

Drew Starkey's movies and TV shows

Here is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

TV series

2020-2021: Outer Banks as Rafe

as Rafe 2020: Acting for a Cause as Demetrius

as Demetrius 2020: Limbo as Rodney

as Rodney 2019: Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

2019: Scream: The TV Series as Hawkins

as Hawkins 2019: Queen Sugar as Beau

as Beau 2019: Doom Patrol as Tim

as Tim 2018: The Residents as a Young Lawyer

as a Young Lawyer 2018: Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters as Hunter Robinson

as Hunter Robinson 2018: Brockmire as Brad Christie

as Brad Christie 2017: Good Behavior as Agent Bradfield

as Agent Bradfield 2017: Valor as Bobby

as Bobby 2017: Dead Silent as Ethan Walton

as Ethan Walton 2017: Ozark

2017: Shots Fired as Clint Jr.

as Clint Jr. 2017: Mercy Street

Films

2020: Embattled as Tanner Van Holt

as Tanner Van Holt 2020: The Devil All the Time as Tommy Matson

as Tommy Matson 2019: Extended Stay as Ricky

as Ricky 2019: The Family Portrait as Kevin Brody

as Kevin Brody 2019: Just Mercy as a Young Guard

as a Young Guard 2019: Mine 9 as Ryan

as Ryan 2018: The Hate U Give as Cop 115

as Cop 115 2018: Love, Simon as Garrett

as Garrett 2018: American Animals as Frat Boy

as Frat Boy 2016: Love Is the Longest Con as Adrian

Con as Adrian 2016: Up the Hill as The Client

as The Client 2015: Bounds as Todd

as Todd 2015: Lost Soles as Scott

as Scott 2014: The Radical Notion of Gene Mutation

Is Drew Starkey in a relationship?

Drew Starkey from Outer Banks is single, but he is rumoured to be dating actress Claire Van der Linden.

How tall is Drew Starkey?

Drew Starkey's height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm).

How much does Drew Starkey weigh?

The American actor weighs 174 lbs (79 kgs).

What is Drew Starkey's net worth?

There is no reliable source for Drew's net worth; nonetheless, Worldtop2 estimates his net worth to be between $750,000 to $1 million.

Drew Starkey is a well-known actor who has made a name for himself in the industry. He rose to fame quickly and has been cast in a number of films and television series.

