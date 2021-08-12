The story of Kayleigh McEnany's husband: who is Sean Gilmartin?

Kayleigh McEnany is an American conservative political commentator and a former White House Press Secretary who served in the final year of President Donald Trump's administration. She currently serves as a newscaster for Fox News. Kayleigh is also married to American professional baseball pitcher Sean Patrick Gilmartin. Here’s what you need to know about Kayleigh McEnany’s husband, Sean Gilmartin.

Kayleigh McEnany’s husband Sean Gilmartin is an American professional baseball pitcher who has played in Major League Baseball for the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. In 2011, he was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 28th overall selection in the Major League Baseball. Here is Sean Gilmartin's bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Sean Patrick Gilmartin

: Sean Patrick Gilmartin Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : May 8, 1990

: May 8, 1990 Age : 31 years old (as of 2021)

: 31 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Moorpark, Ventura County, California, United States

: Moorpark, Ventura County, California, United States Current residence : Florida, United States

: Florida, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6'2"

: 6'2" Height in centimetres : 188

: 188 Weight in pounds: 205

205 Weight in kilograms : 93

: 93 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Mother : JoAnna Gilmartin

: JoAnna Gilmartin Father : Paul J. Gilmartin

: Paul J. Gilmartin Siblings : Michael Gilmartin

: Michael Gilmartin Marital status : Married

: Married Partners name : Kayleigh McEnany

: Kayleigh McEnany Children : 1

: 1 School : Crespi Carmelite High School

: Crespi Carmelite High School University : Florida State University

: Florida State University Profession : Professional baseball player, pitcher

: Professional baseball player, pitcher Net worth: $3 Million

Who is Kayleigh McEnany's husband, Sean Gilmartin?

Sean Gilmartin is an American professional baseball pitcher who is currently signed by the Minnesota Twins to a minor league contract. He has played for teams in Major League Baseball such as the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

The star is a left hander who has more than 10 years of experience playing in the major leagues. For those wondering, is Sean Gilmartin is still playing baseball? The answer to that question is yes. He is currently plying his trade at Minnesota Twins to a minor league contract.

Early life

Gilmartin was born on May 8, 1990 to parents Paul and Joanna. As of 2021, Sean Gilmartin's age is 31 years. His zodiac sign is Taurus and has a white ethnic background.

The star was born and raised in Moorpark, Ventura County in California, United States. He was raised in a family of two as he has an elder brother named Michael. He comes from a family of athletes. His father. Dr. Paul J. Gilmartin, who currently works as a chiropractor, was a professional baseball player who had a career span of five years. Dr Paul was also a baseball coach at Sacramento City College.

As for Sean's elder brother, he is also a professional baseball player who has played for minor league franchises such as Vancouver Canadians, Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Bakersfield Blaze.

Education and career

Not much is known about Sean's early education, however, he attended Crespi Carmelite High School; a school based in Encino, California. After graduating high school in 2008, the star was approached by the San Diego Padres in the 31st round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

Although he had a good offer from the San Diego Padres, he rejected it and opted for a chance to play for the Florida State Seminoles. He was offered a scholarship by the Florida State University in 2009 in which he would represent the school's baseball team Florida State Seminoles.

He had a successful first year in which he finished the season with a 12-3 record and a 3.49 earned run average posting 83 strikeouts in 98 innings of work. He made 15 starts and three relief appearances in 2009 while picking up one save.

In 2011, Gilmartin was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the first round. At the time he was taunted to be the next former Atlanta star pitcher Tom Glavine. He signed with the Braves on July 15, 2011. Sean Gilmartin's salary and bonuses after signing was $1,134,000 signing bonus.

Here is a list of Sean Gilmartin's teams that he has played for:

Atlanta Braves

Minnesota Twins

New York Mets

St. Louis Cardinals

Baltimore Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays

Minnesota Twins

How much is Sean Gilmartin worth?

As of 2021, Sean Gilmartin's net worth is $ 3 Million. His primary source of income comes from his works as a professional athlete. The star has a career that has run for close to a decade.

It is estimated that Sean Gilmartin's career earnings stands at $2,024,148. Kayleigh McEnany's husband is estimated to have made $1,134,000 in 2011 from his signing bonuses. However, he only received a salary of $15,895 in his 2020 season.

Sean Gilmartin's wedding

Kayleigh and her husband tied the knot on November 2017. This is after Kayleigh was named the spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, following a stint as a pro-Trump commentator on CNN. The couple started dating back in 2015, when Sean was still a rookie at the New York Mets.

Sean and Kayleigh have a daughter together named Blake Avery Gilmartin. She was born in in November 2019.

What happened to the couple's Tampa Bay house?

The couple recently put their Tampa Bay house up for sale. The Sean Gilmartin's house was built in 1940, and is a three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom brick house. The Gilmartin's purchased the property in 2017 for $650,000. Although it's a 1920's house, the couple did some renovations work on the house and are currently asking for $1.1 million. The house sits on 2,538-square-foot layout.

Kayleigh McEnany's husband Sean Gilmartin is a professional baseball player who continues to ply his trade at Minnesota Twins.

